Transfer rumours and football gossip: Manchester United, Rasmus Hojlund, Chelsea, Moises Caicedo

Manchester United have agreed preliminary personal terms with Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund and have spoken to the Bergamo club about a deal, although there is a gap in their valuations of the striker (The Athletic).

Chelsea are to make an improved bid for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo and are considering adding a new centre-back after Wesley Fofana underwent surgery on a torn ACL, while Newcastle wonderkid Ollie Harrison is also bound for Cobham (The Sun).

Newcastle have remained in talks with Southampton over Tino Livramento and are believed to have put in a further offer (Daily Telegraph).

Bayern Munich have staged peace talks with Spurs chair Daniel Levy to ensure their Harry Kane hunt has not been wrecked after comments made by honorary president Uli Hoeness, while Tottenham have launched moves for Edmond Tapsoba, valued at £50m by Bayer Leverkusen and Netherlands U21 international Micky van de Ven (The Sun).

Spurs have also reportedly held talks with Napoli over a potential deal for Giovani Lo Celso (Evening Standard).

Liverpool's midfield rebuild could be given a further boost, with the opportunity to sign Bayern man Joshua Kimmich (The Sun).

The Reds are facing further disruption from the Saudi Pro League with Al Hilal interested in signing Luis Diaz (The Guardian).

Fulham and Crystal Palace are among the clubs interested in Leicester defender Timothy Castagne (Evening Standard).