Transfer rumours and football gossip: Cole Palmer, Harry Kane, Harry Maguire

Bayern Munich insiders fear the comments made by honorary president Uli Hoeness regarding Harry Kane over the weekend could prove more damaging to their pursuit of the Tottenham captain (Daily Mail).

Brighton & Hove Albion are leading the race to sign England Under-21 forward Cole Palmer on loan from Manchester City (Daily Telegraph).

West Ham have seen a loan offer for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire rejected (The Sun).

Meanwhile Manchester United will pick up talks with Atalanta over striker Rasmus Hojlund this week (Daily Mail).

Chelsea will this week make an improved £70m-plus offer for Moises Caicedo (Evening Standard).

Leicester City are among the clubs interested in Manchester United winger Amad Diallo as they plan for Harvey Barnes' departure (Daily Mail).

Nottingham Forest have opened discussions with Manchester United over a deal to bring goalkeeper Dean Henderson back to the City Ground (The Athletic).

Manchester City have reportedly been offered one of Marco Verratti, Gianluigi Donnarumma or Presnel Kimpembe in exchange for Bernardo Silva as Paris Saint-Germain ramp up negotiations for the Portuguese (Daily Express).