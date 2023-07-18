Transfer rumours and football gossip: Cole Palmer, Harry Kane, Harry Maguire

The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including reports that Brighton are leading the race to sign Manchester City winger Cole Palmer.
Bayern Munich insiders fear the comments made by honorary president Uli Hoeness regarding Harry Kane over the weekend could prove more damaging to their pursuit of the Tottenham captain (Daily Mail).
Brighton & Hove Albion are leading the race to sign England Under-21 forward Cole Palmer on loan from Manchester City (Daily Telegraph).
West Ham have seen a loan offer for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire rejected (The Sun).
Meanwhile Manchester United will pick up talks with Atalanta over striker Rasmus Hojlund this week (Daily Mail).
Chelsea will this week make an improved £70m-plus offer for Moises Caicedo (Evening Standard).
Leicester City are among the clubs interested in Manchester United winger Amad Diallo as they plan for Harvey Barnes' departure (Daily Mail).
Nottingham Forest have opened discussions with Manchester United over a deal to bring goalkeeper Dean Henderson back to the City Ground (The Athletic).
Manchester City have reportedly been offered one of Marco Verratti, Gianluigi Donnarumma or Presnel Kimpembe in exchange for Bernardo Silva as Paris Saint-Germain ramp up negotiations for the Portuguese (Daily Express).
Tottenham want about £23m for Giovani Lo Celso, having turned down Napoli's offer of a loan move (The Times).
Manchester City remain determined to swoop for main defensive target Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig but are also casting an eagle eye over Lyon's highly rated centre-back Abdoulaye Ndiaye (Daily Mail).
Folarin Balogun says he doesn't feel the need to prove himself as an Arsenal player despite his future being under the spotlight (The Athletic).
Fiorentina's Igor Julio is on Brighton's alternative list of targets if they cannot re-sign Levi Colwill from Chelsea (The Athletic).
Burnley are monitoring developments with Nathan Redmond - the former Southampton winger, now 29, has also attracted interest from Wolves (Daily Mail).
Manchester City are stepping up plans to sign a winger as Riyad Mahrez edges closer to a £30m move to Al Ahly (The Athletic).
Brentford have had big discussions over the past week regarding the merits of making an improved record bid for Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson who is valued at around £50m (Daily Mail).
Luton are weighing up a £5m bid for Ryan Giles, with Middlesbrough also interested in the Wolves academy product (Daily Mail).
Matt Doherty is set to return to Wolves after successful talks between the club and the defender (The Times).