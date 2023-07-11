Adam Millington is a renowned women's football expert, providing content for BBC Sport, Reuters and The i. He is currently in Australia covering the World Cup. Follow @AdamGMillington on Twitter

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup gets under way on July 20 when co-hosts New Zealand face Norway, with the final taking place at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 20. We provide the lowdown on all 32 teams taking part in the tournament, running through from Group A to H.

Group A

Winner/to qualify odds (via Sky Bet) Norway - 1/4 | 1/33

Switzerland - 9/2 | 8/13

New Zealand - 15/2 | evens

Philippines - 250/1 | 40/1 Odds correct at 2200 (12/07/23)

New Zealand A World Cup on home soil could provide a boost, but New Zealand look unlikely to get much further than the group stages. The co-hosts have had a poor run of form in preparation for the tournament – including losses to Nigeria and Argentina, a draw with Iceland and a narrow 2-0 victory over Vietnam. Goals could be hard to come by, with 31-year-old Hannah Wilkinson their only real threat. Their defence is strong, but that alone won't be enough. New Zealand are rightly third favourites to progress from the group stage. Norway An 8-0 defeat by England in Brighton stood out in a lacklustre European Championships for Norway, but they'll be looking to put on a better show down under. Hege Riise has talent at her disposal – including former Ballon D'Or winner Ada Hegerberg, Arsenal forward Frida Maanum, and Chelsea winger Guro Reiten. On paper it's a squad with real strength, but there still looks to be some lingering issues in defence, with the full-backs a particular weakness. Norway will likely get out of the group, but aren't quite at the top level and could come unstuck early in the knockouts. Philippines Getting to a first World Cup is an achievement in itself for the Philippines and it's not going to be an easy ride once they take to the stage. Expect them to finish bottom of Group A, with the quality of their opponents in the group just too much to be able to contest with. Former Australia boss Alen Stajcic is in charge and has overseen a marked improvement but they're far from at the required level. Losses to Wales, Iceland and Scotland at the Pinatar Cup, where they scored just one goal, act as proof. Switzerland

Switzerland's Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

Switzerland will be going toe-to-toe with Norway for top spot in Group A and should make the grade for the knockouts. Recent friendly performances have been hit and miss, with a 2-1 defeat by Iceland and 3-3 draw with Zambia uninspiring, but head coach Inka Grings has the benefit of a strong squad at her disposal. Arsenal midfielder Lia Walti is an effective captain and highly skilled at reading the game, while Barcelona's Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic will bring the goal threat. They failed to get out of their group at the Euros but should have no issue doing so in New Zealand.

Group B

Winner/to qualify odds (via Sky Bet) Australia - 8/13 | 1/10

Canada - 13/8 | 2/9

Rep of Ireland - 14/1 | 11/4

Nigeria - 33/1 | 15/2 Odds correct at 2200 (12/07/23)

Australia Co-hosts Australia come into the World Cup in fantastic form and could be the tournament's dark horses. With a home crowd on their side, a winning formula and talented squad, this could be the perfect time for them to make an impression. Star striker Sam Kerr will steal the attention of many, but Arsenal's Caitlin Foord, Manchester City youngster Mary Fowler and Sydney FC's Cortnee Vine could all trouble defences. Australia beat England in April and ended the Lionesses' 30-game unbeaten run. That should be evidence enough that they must be taken seriously. Canada Canada are reigning Olympic champions for a reason and will want to once again prove that they're one of the world's best. They've become a formidable outfit under Englishwoman Bev Priestman and will have their sights set on getting as close as possible to the trophy. In truth, they're probably not as strong as some of the rest in the tournament, but getting at least as far as the quarter-finals would not be surprising. This will be the last tournament and sixth World Cup for 40-year-old Christine Sinclair, international football's top scorer, and she could still help in front of goal. Nigeria

Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala

Nigeria are in the middle of off-pitch chaos in the lead-up to the World Cup, with head coach Randy Waldron highly critical of the way the country's FA have treated the side in a recent podcast interview. On the pitch their prospects don't look much more encouraging and last year they failed to retain the Africa Cup of Nations after three previous successive victories. The likes of Barcelona striker Asisat Oshoala bring talent to the lineup, but matching their round of 16 qualification in 2019 will be a tall order. Republic of Ireland Ireland are brimming with confidence after qualification for their first ever Women's World Cup. They've been dealt a tricky hand in the draw, however, and getting into second place may be too much for Vera Pauw's side. Arsenal's Katie McCabe captains the side and is their main star, controlling the game from left-back, and they've recently had relatively encouraging friendly performances. With Liverpool striker Leanne Kiernan missing out through injury they lack a standout goal threat and that could be their undoing. If luck goes their way then Ireland may find a way through the group, but it looks unlikely.

Group C

Winner/to qualify odds (via Sky Bet) Spain - 2/7 | 1/500

Japan - 5/2 | 1/20

Zambia - 50/1 | 7/1

Costa Rica - 500/1 | 50/1 Odds correct at 2200 (12/07/23) Costa Rica Costa Rica are back at the World Cup after failing to qualify in 2019 but have little chance of doing any better than finishing bottom of the group. Group C is a tough one and they just aren't the same calibre of side as their opposition. Raquel Rodriguez, who plays for the Portland Thorns in the USA, will be the likeliest to score if they manage to find a way to do so. This tournament will likely just prove to be too much for Costa Rica to handle. Japan Japan won the World Cup in 2011 but have faltered in recent years and don't seem likely to get back to their previous heights any time soon. Getting out of the group, though, shouldn't be too difficult a task, and they'll probably end up finishing second behind Spain. The Nadeshiko have some talent in their ranks, including Manchester City star Yui Hasegawa, who has made a big difference in their midfield since joining last summer. Striker Mina Tanaka is their most dangerous player going forwards. Zambia could be a potential stumbling block, but Japan should seal a spot in the knockouts. Spain

Spain's Ballon D'Or holder Alexia Putellas

Spain are mired with problems off the pitch but still have a team capable of going as far as fighting for the World Cup title. A number of players have withdrawn from national team selection but some still remain. Ballon D'Or holder Alexia Putellas returns after missing last summer's European Championships, while Barcelona teammates Mariona Caldentey, Ona Batlle and Aitana Bonmati have rejoined the team. They suffered quarter-final defeat by England at the Euros but held the hosts until injury time and provided a stern test. The remaining may be their undoing, but Spain seem to have what it takes. Zambia Zambia are the lowest-ranked team at the World Cup but you wouldn't know it looking at their recent results. They only lost 3-2 to the Republic of Ireland, drew 3-3 with Switzerland, and spectacularly beat tournament favourites Germany 3-2 in their final warm-up game. Striker Barbra Banda is by far their standout player and could give Spain and Japan serious cause for concern. They might well find a way out of the group and could unseat one of the big two from what originally looked destined to be comfortable progression to the next round.

Group D

Winner/to qualify odds (via Sky Bet) England - 1/10 | 1/100

Denmark - 11/2 | 1/4

China - 25/1 | 11/4

Haiti - 500/1 | 28/1 Odds correct at 2200 (12/07/23) China China will be looking to upset Denmark and England and forge a path out of the group and they've got the credentials to do so. They reached the knockouts in 2019, won the Asian Cup in 2022 and have a significant pedigree in the women's game. Striker Wang Shuang plays for Racing Louisville in the United States and will give China their needed firepower if they are to spoil their opponents' hopes. It's manager Shui Qingxia's debut World Cup and there's no doubt she'll want to make a good impression.

Denmark It's hard to believe that Denmark haven't qualified for a World Cup since 2007 when you look at the quality in their ranks. Striker Pernille Harder, who left Chelsea for Bayern Munich this summer, is one of the world's best while Lyon's Signe Brrun may also be important going forwards. The Danes have an incredibly solid side and it's improved by elements of talent throughout. A spot in the knockout stage should be an achievable goal, even if it's difficult to tell how much further than that they may manage to progress. England

England forward Alessia Russo

After last summer's European Championship success there's only one realistic aim for England: winning the World Cup. Frustrating injuries to captain Leah Williamson and Euros top scorer Beth Mead mean they aren't quite as strong as last summer, but they're still within the favourites. Spurs' Bethany England and Aston Villa's Rachel Daly will compete with Manchester United's Alessia Russo to be the starting striker after free-scoring club seasons. The Lionesses are likely to win the group, but with the likes of Australia, Canada, Germany and France on their side of the draw, getting to the final could be tough. Haiti Few will be expecting World Cup newcomers Haiti to leave any real impression on the tournament. Losses to Venezuela, Guatemala, South Korea and Costa Rica in recent months mean they come to Australia off the back of a poor run of form. Their opening game is against England and a heavy defeat there is to be expected. Midfielder Melchie Dumornay will join European heavyweights Lyon on a three-year deal at the start of the season and is one of the game's brightest youngsters, so this may be her chance to make her name on the big stage.

Group E

Winner/to qualify odds (via Sky Bet) USA - 1/4 | 1/66

Netherlands - 3/1 | 1/7

Portugal - 20/1 | 10/3

Vietnam - N/A | 200/1 Odds correct at 2200 (12/07/23) Netherlands The Netherlands will hope to succeed despite the absence of record scorer Vivianne Miedema, who is sidelined with an anterior cruciate ligament injury. There's a new manager at the helm with Andries Jonker taking over after a poor showing under Mark Parsons at last summer's European Championships. The likes of Barcelona's Lieke Martens and youngsters Victoria Pelova and Esmee Brugts make up a talented side who are title contenders. In 2019 they reached the final and they'll hope to do just as well this time. Realistically, the strength on their side of the draw will make doing so tough. Portugal Group E is a difficult one and getting out of the group is unlikely for Portugal, who are at a World Cup for the first time. In another group they may have had a chance, but the Netherlands and United States are a level above. Strikers Diana and Jessica Silva will hope to upset their opponents' defences, while 21-year-old Telma Encarnacao could be dangerous on the wing. Getting to this stage is a sign of Portugal's development but there's still some way for them to go before becoming a serious threat. United States

Megan Rapinoe pictured with her trophy haul at the 2019 World Cup

If you want a team of serial winners, look no further than the United States. After back-to-back tournament wins they'll be hoping to make it three in a row.Injuries to Becky Sauerbrunn, Mallory Swanson, Catarina Macario and Sam Mewis limit the players Vlatko Andonovski has at his disposal but they'll undoubtedly remain with the favourites. This will be the last tournament outing for veteran Megan Rapinoe while youngsters like Sophie Smith and Trinity Rodman are making their World Cup debut. It's a changing of the guard for the USA and they will hope to continue their successful past. Vietnam When Vietnam take to the pitch against the United States in their opening game it'll be a moment of pride at their first World Cup before what could be an utter demolition. Only one player – Huynh Nhu, who plys her trade in Portugal – plays outside of Vietnam and it'll be a gruelling tournament. Expect them to finish bottom of the group, and expect big scorelines against in all three of their games.

Group F

Winner/to qualify odds (via Sky Bet) France - 8/15 | 1/500

Brazil - 11/8 | 1/250

Jamaica - 150/1 | 14/1

Panama - 500/1 | 100/1 Odds correct at 2200 (12/07/23) Brazil Brazil aren't quite the footballing heavyweights they once were in the women's game. They're still one of the better sides in the tournament and will expect to at least make it to the quarters, but the rest of the world have caught up. This will be the last time that 37-year-old Marta takes to a World Cup stage and signals an end of an era for Brazilian football. She could still bring her goalscoring form. Keep an eye out for Barcelona winger Geyse, whose pace and skill could provide the threat going forwards. France

France's Wendie Renard

France boss Herve Renard comes into the World Cup after leading Saudi Arabia's men, including to victory over eventual champions Argentina, in Qatar last winter. He's been able to fix the rift from Corinne Diacre's tenure, where captain Wendie Renard, Kadidiatou Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katoto refused to play. Katoto will miss the World Cup through injury, but France are strong even in her absence and should get out of the group. If they finish behind Brazil then they'll face Germany in the next round, which could cut their tournament short. Winning the group is a must for an easier route. Jamaica Jamaica didn't make it out of the group stage in 2019 and will probably face the same fate again this summer. Manchester City striker Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw, who scored 20 goals in the Women's Super League last season, is one of the World Cup's best strikers and could aid their chances. Brazil and France are a class above, though, and her individual brilliance won't be enough. They're definite underdogs and only have an outside chance of scraping second place. Panama Panama are at their first World Cup and look destined to finish last in the group. Qualifying for the tournament is a big moment but they're a very long way from being able to compete. Their game against Jamaica may provide a chance to pick up points if they somehow manage to stop Khadija Shaw, but the other two matches will likely be certain defeats.

Group G

Winner/to qualify odds (via Sky Bet) Sweden - 1/4 | 1/50

Italy - 7/2 | 1/4

Argentina - 20/1 | 7/2

South Africa - 50/1 | 9/1 Odds correct at 2200 (12/07/23) Argentina Argentina have the advantage of a group where second place will be relatively wide open and they'll look to improve on 2019 where they failed to progress get out of the group stage. They picked up points against Scotland and Japan last time out but suffered defeat at the hands of England. They beat co-hosts New Zealand twice in February and definitely have the quality to take advantage should Italy falter as they did at the European Championships. Italy After a quarter-final finish at the 2019 World Cup many felt Italy could be dark horses at the European Championships but they failed to impress and were knocked out in the group stage. Striker Cristina Girelli will be playing at her final tournament and is their strongest asset in attack. They'll be hoping to finish as runners-up in the group, but even if they manage to get out they will likely face the United States in the next round – and that would almost certainly result in defeat. South Africa South Africa come into the World Cup off the back of a period of significant off-pitch trouble. The players have just resolved a pay dispute with the South African Football Association and boycotted a warm-up match against Botswana. They did, however, win the Africa Cup of Nations last year and will retain some hope that they could maybe find a way out of the group. That'll be a tall order and failing at the first hurdle is their most likely outcome, but they still retain an outside chance. Sweden

Sweden's Stina Blackstenius

Sweden should comfortably win the group and will feel that they have enough to go on to win the World Cup. They finished third last time out and reached the semi-finals at the European Championships, losing to England. Arsenal's Stina Blackstenius is their main goal threat, while former Chelsea captain Magda Eriksson will lead the defence. Sweden have one of the tournament's solid sides, particularly in defence, and a talented bench which could be crucial. However, the Netherlands will be their most likely opponents after winning the group and that's a difficult game that could cut their World Cup short.

Group H

Winner/to qualify odds (via Sky Bet) Germany - 1/16 | 1/100

Colombia - 12/1 | evens

South Korea - 12/1 | evens

Morocco - 100/1 | 9/1 Odds correct at 2200 (12/07/23) Colombia Colombia are another team who have found themselves with a group that could allow them to sneak into the knockout stages. South Korea will be favourites to finish in second place, but that's not a certainty and Colombia will hope to make that place their own. Striker Linda Caidedo, 18, has just joined Real Madrid and is a promising talent who could be their difference-maker. However, even if they get out of the group then France or Brazil should await in the round of 16, and they'll have little chance against either of those. Germany

Germany's Alexandra Popp