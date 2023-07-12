Adam Millington is a renowned women's football expert, providing content for BBC Sport, Reuters and The i. He is currently in Australia covering the World Cup. Follow @AdamGMillington on Twitter

England finally secured footballing silverware last summer as the Lionesses took advantage of a European Championships on home soil to lift their first major trophy in the women's game. Now, with a World Cup beginning this month, they'll look to go one step further and build on last year's success. However, it's a tournament brimming with talented sides and England have struggled of late, their 30-match unbeaten run ending with defeat by Australia in April before a goalless draw with Portugal in their final warm-up game. Winning the World Cup will be a difficult task, but it's one they'll hope to be able to complete. Outright preview: Only in America

Who's in England's squad for the Women's World Cup? Sarina Wiegman had to endure enforced changes when she put together her squad to take to Australia and New Zealand. Captain Leah Williamson misses out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury. Beth Mead, whose ability in the final third helped guide England to their Euros triumph, hasn't managed to recover from her ACL injury in time. Attacking midfielder Fran Kirby is another ruled out through injury, while record scorer Ellen White and midfielder Jill Scott have retired since last summer's glorious finale. Youngsters Lauren James, Esme Morgan and Katie Robinson take advantage of the free places in the squad and will play at their first tournament. In attack, Bethany England and Rachel Daly – the latter the Women's Super League's top scorer last season – join Alessia Russo as Wiegman attempts to fill the void left by White's retirement.

Who are England's players to watch at 2023 Women's World Cup? Injuries may have derailed England somewhat from the perfect form that has mostly been seen throughout Wiegman's tenure but talent remains nevertheless. Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh come into the World Cup off the back of winning the Champions League with Barcelona and will be as important as ever, with Walsh's role as midfield playmaker particularly key. Finding a new striker will be crucial, and all three who have been called up have had stellar domestic seasons. Daly impressed with Aston Villa, while England scored 12 times in 12 league games for Tottenham Hotspur.

England top goalscorer odds (via Paddy Power) 11/5 - Rachel Daly

10/3 - Alessia Russo

5/1 - Georgia Stanway

7/1 - Lauren James

15/2 - Ella Toone

9/1 - Lauren Hemp Odds correct at 1000 BST (14/07/23)

Chelsea youngster James could play a significant hand in boosting England's chances and has looked particularly impressive in warm-up games when given freedom to dictate play behind the front three. Williamson's absence complicates matters in defence and it's likely Morgan will be given the nod either as a full-back or centre-back, especially if Millie Bright can't make it back to fitness in time. She, too, has the chance of having a breakout tournament. Can England win the Women's World Cup? Winning a group containing Haiti, Denmark and China is likely, but a round-of-16 tie with Canada or Australia could be tough. Should England get through that game, then old foes Germany would likely await in the quarters – and with Alexandra Popp fit again that would be an even more difficult test. England have a squad capable of beating the very best, but they've been handed a difficult draw for a possible route to the final and there's a chance that could lead to an early undoing.

England stage of elimination odds (via Paddy Power) 11/5 - Quarter-finals

11/4 - Round of 16

4/1 - Winner

9/2 - Semi-finals

5/1 - Runner-up

50/1 - Group stage Odds correct at 1000 BST (14/07/23)

