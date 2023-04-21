England captain Leah Williamson will miss this summer's Women's World Cup after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament.
She suffered the injury during Arsenal's 1-0 defeat at Manchester United in the Women's Super League (WSL) on Wednesday.
The World Cup, which is being hosted in Australia and New Zealand, starts on July 20.
England head into the tournament as European champions after Williamson led them to Euro 2022 glory in her first campaign as skipper last summer.
An Arsenal statement read: "Leah was substituted in the first half of the game at Leigh Sports Village and underwent further assessment on Thursday to determine the extent of the injury.
"Leah will now begin a period of rehabilitation and is set for an extended spell on the sidelines. She will undergo surgery in due course.
"Everyone at Arsenal will be supporting Leah closely throughout the journey ahead and we would ask that her privacy is respected at this time."