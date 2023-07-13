Football Betting Tips: Women World cup predictions and correct score tips

Correct Score: New Zealand 0-3 Norway (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

BBC One: Thursday, 08:00 BST

Group A

The World Cup co-hosts and debutants raise the Group A curtain against the former champions - what better way to start? Pretty much any other way if you're a Kiwi, as it goes.

The Football Ferns face their toughest task in game one and with goal difference the main tiebreaker in this tournament, not the more forgiving head-to-head record, an inflated scoreline will really harm Jitka Klimkova's side's already slim chances of making the knockouts for the first time.

Norway's star has waned in recent years but they have the likes of all-time leading Champions League goalscorer Ada Hegerberg, Barcelona's double-winning winger Caroline Graham Hansen and Chelsea stars Guro Reiten and Maren Mjelde in their ranks.

Partisan support from the 39,000 Eden Park crowd won't hurt them, but I expect New Zealand to be outgunned by the Norwegian's attacking talents.