In front of a Sydney crowd of 75,784, the Lionesses were the better team in the early stages and took a 1-0 lead after 36 minutes when Ella Toone found the top corner.

Starting her first game of the tournament, Sam Kerr equalised for the hosts just after the hour mark. Australia's captain drove forward from her own half at the opposition defence and unleashed an effort from distance that flew past Mary Earps and into the England goalkeeper's net.

Lauren Hemp put the Lionesses back in the lead eight minutes later, firing into the bottom corner after a long, searching pass from Millie Bright, before Alessia Russo sealed England's place in the final with a smart finish to make it 3-1.