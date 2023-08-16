Sporting Life
England's Alessia Russo celebrates

England's Lionesses advance to World Cup final after beating Australia

By Sporting Life
13:17 · WED August 16, 2023

England have reached the Women's World Cup final for the first time after beating tournament co-hosts Australia 3-1 in the semi-final.

In front of a Sydney crowd of 75,784, the Lionesses were the better team in the early stages and took a 1-0 lead after 36 minutes when Ella Toone found the top corner.

Starting her first game of the tournament, Sam Kerr equalised for the hosts just after the hour mark. Australia's captain drove forward from her own half at the opposition defence and unleashed an effort from distance that flew past Mary Earps and into the England goalkeeper's net.

Lauren Hemp put the Lionesses back in the lead eight minutes later, firing into the bottom corner after a long, searching pass from Millie Bright, before Alessia Russo sealed England's place in the final with a smart finish to make it 3-1.

Sarina Wiegman's side will face Spain on Sunday, one step away from lifting a second major trophy in just over a year after winning last summer’s European Championships.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

