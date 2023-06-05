Sporting Life
Ange Postecoglou with the Scottish Premiership title

Tottenham appoint Ange Postecoglou as their new head coach

By Tom Carnduff
10:57 · TUE June 06, 2023

Tottenham have confirmed the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as their new head coach, with Spurs priced at 3/1 to finish in the top four next season.

He departs Celtic after a successful campaign that delivered the domestic treble in Scotland.

Postecoglou has signed four-year deal in north London, making him the first Australian to manage in the Premier League.

It comes after a poor season for Spurs that saw them finish 8th in England's top-flight, while also being eliminated from the Champions League at the round of 16 stage.

In a statement, chairman Daniel Levy said: "Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play.

"He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy - everything that is important to our Club.

"We are excited to have Ange join us as we prepare for the season ahead."

Premier League Top 4 finish 23/24 (via Sky Bet)

  • Man City - 1/25
  • Liverpool - 4/6
  • Arsenal - 8/11
  • Man Utd - 10/11
  • Newcastle - 11/10
  • Chelsea - 5/4
  • Tottenham - 3/1
  • Brighton - 10/3
  • Aston Villa - 9/1

Odds correct at 1100 (06/06/23)

Postecoglou's two years at Celtic have been hugely successful. They won the Scottish Premiership title on both occasions, alongside the League Cup, while also lifting the Scottish Cup at the conclusion of the most recent campaign.

He possesses a CV that boasts two Australian top-flight titles, alongside winning Japan's J-League with Yokohama F. Marinos in 2019.

His Celtic side scored a staggering 114 goals in 38 league games this season, winning 32 of their 38 outings and only losing on three occasions. Postecoglou departs the club boasting a 73.45% win ratio across 113 games in all competitions.

Ange Postecoglou's Celtic record

Tottenham's recent appointments of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte have failed to bring success - despite both possessing trophy-laden careers - while Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked after four months in 2021.

One of Postecoglou's early issues will be the future of Harry Kane, who could depart the club for Real Madrid as they seek a replacement for Karim Benzema.

Tottenham will also be on the hunt for a new goalkeeper with club captain Hugo Lloris expected to leave in the summer.

All in all, the bookies make them seventh favourites at 3/1 to finish in the top four next season and secure Champions League football, while they are also odds-against 11/10 shots to finish in the top six.

