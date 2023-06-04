Real Madrid are the 7/2 third-favourites to be Harry Kane's club when the summer transfer window reaches its conclusion.

The Spanish giants will be on the lookout for a new striker following the announcement that Karim Benzema will be departing after 14 years at the Santiago Bernabeu. “Madridistas and all the fans around the world have enjoyed his magical and unique football, which has made him one of the great myths of our club and one of the great legends of world football," they said in a statement. Kane could become a main figure across the summer window as discussion surrounding his future intensifies following Spurs' failure to qualify for European football.

Harry Kane - to sign for before 3rd September 2023 (via Sky Bet) To stay at Tottenham - 10/11

Manchester United - 11/4

Real Madrid - 7/2

Chelsea - 7/1

Bayern Munich - 18/1

Newcastle - 20/1 Odds correct at 1145 BST (04/06/23)

Despite that, Tottenham remain the favourites in the market. Kane signed his first professional contract with the club in July 2010 and has established himself as the key figure in recent years. The 29-year-old has scored 280 goals across 435 appearances for Spurs, contributing a further 64 assists. The 2022/23 campaign saw him become the club's all-time leading goalscorer. In March, his strike against Italy also made him England's all-time top scorer with 54. It was a domestic campaign that delivered 32 goals in 49 games. Manchester United are second-favourites in the market, while Chelsea follow at 7/1. Bayern Munich, who have been credited with interest in the past, are the 18/1 outsiders.