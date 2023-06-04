Sporting Life
Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane

Harry Kane next club odds: Could Tottenham striker join Real Madrid?

By Tom Carnduff
11:46 · SUN June 04, 2023

Real Madrid are the 7/2 third-favourites to be Harry Kane's club when the summer transfer window reaches its conclusion.

The Spanish giants will be on the lookout for a new striker following the announcement that Karim Benzema will be departing after 14 years at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“Madridistas and all the fans around the world have enjoyed his magical and unique football, which has made him one of the great myths of our club and one of the great legends of world football," they said in a statement.

Kane could become a main figure across the summer window as discussion surrounding his future intensifies following Spurs' failure to qualify for European football.

Harry Kane - to sign for before 3rd September 2023 (via Sky Bet)

  • To stay at Tottenham - 10/11
  • Manchester United - 11/4
  • Real Madrid - 7/2
  • Chelsea - 7/1
  • Bayern Munich - 18/1
  • Newcastle - 20/1

Odds correct at 1145 BST (04/06/23)

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=681&dcmp=SL_ACQ_BXG30

Despite that, Tottenham remain the favourites in the market. Kane signed his first professional contract with the club in July 2010 and has established himself as the key figure in recent years.

The 29-year-old has scored 280 goals across 435 appearances for Spurs, contributing a further 64 assists. The 2022/23 campaign saw him become the club's all-time leading goalscorer.

In March, his strike against Italy also made him England's all-time top scorer with 54. It was a domestic campaign that delivered 32 goals in 49 games.

Manchester United are second-favourites in the market, while Chelsea follow at 7/1. Bayern Munich, who have been credited with interest in the past, are the 18/1 outsiders.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

