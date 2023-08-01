The Sporting Life Accumulator is back bigger and better than ever for 2023/24, with This Week's Acca - a brand new podcast brought to you by the Sporting Life Football team - launching with a 14/1 antepost special.

LIVERPOOL have added Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai as part of their midfield rebuild and look a solid bet for a TOP FOUR FINISH.

Jürgen Klopp's side boast serious strength across the pitch and should return to their usual position at the top end of the Premier League table.

COVENTRY were beaten Sky Bet Championship play-off finalists last season, but you wouldn’t know it looking at their TOP HALF FINISH odds.

They finished the campaign impressively according to the data, boast an excellent manager in Mark Robins and have shrewdly replaced Viktor Gyokeres with Ellis Simms; they should be in the mix again.

BARNSLEY amassed 86 points last term before cruelly conceding to the last kick of extra time in the Sky Bet League One play-off final having played 75 minutes with 10 men.

The majority of now-Swansea boss Michael Duff's squad remain and with some smart additions, new man Neil Collins should deliver another TOP SIX finish.

FOREST GREEN’s debut campaign as a League One club was a disaster, finishing rock bottom having got their managerial appointments totally wrong following Rob Edwards’ summer exit.

Any team can have a bad season and this well run club will bounce back; it was just the second time since 2010 they failed TO FINISH IN THE TOP HALF.