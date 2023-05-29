Sheffield Wednesday are heading back to the Championship following a two-year absence after they sealed the most dramatic of 1-0 victories over Barnsley in the League One play-off final.

Josh Windass was the Owls hero – following in the footsteps of play-off final winning dad Dean – with the last action of extra-time as he dived in to breath-takingly head home Lee Gregory’s pinpoint cross.

More than 40,000 ecstatic Owls celebrated wildly at the death after their team had finally seen off a gutsy Barnsley side who had played with 10 men following Adam Phillips’ 49th minute red card.

Wembley was again bathed in sunshine as the Owls made the more purposeful start.

Barry Bannan saw an early volley deflected wide after the Barnsley defence failed to clear Windass’ low cross.

From the resultant corner, unmarked defender Dominic Iorfa fired in an effort which Harry Isted palmed away superbly.

Barnsley, who had done the double over the Owls in the regular campaign, threatened first when Phillips blazed over after meeting Slobodan Tedic’s perfect cushioned header.