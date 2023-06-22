Swansea appoint Michael Duff as new head coach on three-year deal

Duff replaces Russell Martin at the helm, after he departed to take up the position at recently-relegated Southampton .

The 45-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Sky Bet Championship club and is expected to begin work on Friday.

“We need that one team mentality; the players, staff, fans, and board. Everyone needs to pull in the same direction because that’s the only way you’re going to achieve success,” Duff told Swansea’s official club website.

“I’ve had seven promotions in my career as a player and manager so I know what an environment should look and smell like.

“I want to play good football and I know that there is an expectation of that at this football club, but it’s about evolving it, moving it and being a bit more on the front foot and a bit more progressive at times.

“It’s about getting the balance of all those things because ultimately it’s a winning business. You’ve got to win.”

Duff guided Barnsley to the Sky Bet League One play-off final, but Sheffield Wednesday's late extra-time winner denied them promotion to England's second tier.

He won 32 of his 58 games in charge of the South Yorkshire outfit, returning a win ratio of 55.2%. Prior to that, Duff won the Sky Bet League Two title with Cheltenham in 2021.