League One betting tips: Outright preview and best bets for 23-24 season

Michael Beardmore takes a look at what promises to be a wide-open Sky Bet League One campaign, picking out four best bets for the season in his outright preview.

Football betting tips: League One outright 6pts Bolton Wanderers to finish in the top six at evens (Unibet, Boylesports) 3pts Bolton Wanderers to be promoted at 11/4 (Paddy Power, Betfair) 2pts e.w. Oxford United to win League One 18/1 (Sky Bet - 1/5 odds 1,2,3,4) 1pt e.w. Burton Albion to win League One at 66/1 (Sky Bet - 1/5 odds 1,2,3,4) *Relegation and top scorer markets not live at the time of publish Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

In the past few seasons, Sky Bet League One has been a division of two halves – the haves and the have-nots – but that could all change in the campaign ahead. Not only have two of the third tier’s biggest clubs last term – Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday – been promoted, they haven’t really been replaced by the sides that have come down. None of Reading, Wigan and Blackpool will strike terror into the hearts of League One opposition especially with the ongoing and seemingly never-ending financial issues plaguing the first two. From a punting perspective, this has resulted in two instantly apparent occurrences in the outright market – Derby becoming clear favourites and, subsequently, a spread of very generous odds elsewhere.

Sky Bet League One Winner 23/24 odds (via Sky Bet) 9/2 - Derby

7/1 - Bolton

9/1 - Barnsley, Peterborough, Portsmouth

11/1 - Blackpool

12/1 - Reading

16/1 - Charlton

18/1 - Oxford Odds correct at 1610 (21/07/23)

Who will win League One? Usually the teams relegated from the Sky Bet Championship are a decent place to start, such can be the lop-sided nature of the division, but I’m not so sure that this is the case this time around. Wigan begin on minus eight points, striking them from any conversation and I can’t get involved with a Reading side also suffering recurring off-field issues and who spent much of the summer under a transfer embargo. They have the talent to challenge, only relegated due to a six-point deduction, but at 12/1, sixth favourites despite all the above, it’s not worth getting involved especially with so many players – Tom Ince, Lucas Joao, Yakou Meite – leaving since relegation. Blackpool, meanwhile, have shed a large number of players and this could be a rebuilding campaign. Neil Critchley, who led them to promotion in 2020-21, is back in charge after spells at Aston Villa and QPR – his stock dipping significantly at the latter. So back to the aforementioned Derby then - installed as favourites, a hefty leap for a side that did not even make the play-offs last season, finishing seventh.

Rams boss Paul Warne is a proven commodity when it comes to promotion but Derby have lost two big players – midfielder Jason Knight and 22-goal striker David McGoldrick. Can they replace Knight's nous and McGoldrick's goals? It's a big question. They were unlucky to miss out on the play-offs last term, expected points (xP) placing them third rather than seventh, but 5/1 top price looks short on value considering McGoldrick's exit plus the fact three teams still in the division finished above them. One of those teams is Bolton, who we backed – as well as promotion-winning Wednesday – in last year’s preview and I’m happy to go in again on a club on the up who narrowly missed out in 2022-23, finishing fifth and losing in the play-off semis. They have the feel of a Plymouth, a team gradually inching up the table season by season, and enjoy the continuity of a settled squad, plus an impressive boss in Ian Evatt – who has two promotions in five seasons as a manager on his CV. Only three sides conceded fewer than 40 goals in League One last season – two of them were promoted, Ipswich (35) and Wednesday (37), with Bolton (36) sandwiched in between, and that defensive base is an excellent one to keep building from. The Trotters were a consistent presence in the play-off spots for virtually the entire campaign last term and the division seems considerably weaker this season so even money on BOLTON TO FINISH IN THE TOP SIX looks a very enticing prospect. CLICK HERE to back Bolton to finish in the top six with Sky Bet

The only major hole this summer - the loss of on-loan goalkeeper James Trafford back to Manchester City - has been plugged with the arrival of Chelsea stopper Nathan Baxter and this is a team that looks incredibly well set up to take the next step. With that in mind, I'm happy to double down on Ian Evatt's men by backing BOLTON TO BE PROMOTED at 11/4. They are a top price 8/1 to win the league but the promotion market also provides the chance of going up through the play-offs. CLICK HERE to back Bolton to be promoted with Sky Bet Of the other main contenders, beaten play-off finalists Barnsley overshot their xP by 16.5 – the second most in the division – and with the departures of manager Michael Duff and top defender Mads Andersen, it’s tough to be too enthused. They remain one of the division’s stronger outfits but being without a manager a month before the season begins is not ideal and, like last term, they may again be playing catch-up after not appointing Neill Collins as Duff’s successor until early July. At time of writing, they are also awaiting the outcome of EFL charges regarding ownership breaches which could result in a points deduction – in short there are too many variables to get behind them. It would be a surprise if neither Charlton nor Portsmouth challenged – both are big clubs at this level but have consistently underachieved in the past few seasons.

This should be the kind of wide-open campaign that sees one or both finally come through the pack – of the two, I’d be inclined to side with Pompey, who have finished in the top 10 for five seasons running. But they’ve had a relatively extensive squad turnover in the summer, head coach John Mousinho is still unproven and I’m struggling to find reasons to back them with too much confidence even if a gut instinct tells me this could be their year. Of last season’s other contenders, Wycombe fell away after losing Gareth Ainsworth while Peterborough will have their backers but their collapse from 4-0 up in the play-off semi-finals concerns me enough from a psychological standpoint to stay away.

Who are the best value teams to back to win League One? Given there are so many questions over the division's bigger sides, there is scope for others to make marked improvements on last season’s performance and the team that immediately catches the eye in that regard is OXFORD UNITED. Now, look, they pulled up no trees last season, finishing 19th, just two points above the relegation zone – after a nightmare run of nine defeats in 10 games in the second half of the campaign that cost Karl Robinson his job. After that run of one point from 30, Liam Manning came in and took 11 from the final 30 available to lead them to safety. That’s promising enough before you consider that Manning has already proven to be a boss capable of leading a promotion push at this level, guiding MK Dons to third place in League One in 2021-22. But, for me, the key factor is that regardless of who was manager – Robinson or Manning – Oxford were simply incredibly unlucky to be dragged into bother at all.

Their xP tally was 23 higher than their actual total, the largest differential in the league – indeed, had they performed to their xG numbers, they would have finished sixth, 13 places higher than they did. This all suggests Manning has a solid base to build from, something he benefited from at his former club, and his recruitment has also been eye-catching, including winning the race to sign Notts County goal and assist machine Ruben Rodrigues. He should help improve the goal tally that let the U's down last season - their defensive figures were top-half worthy - and at 20/1 in places it is worth a flutter on Oxford turning their impressive xG figures into a team that could WIN LEAGUE ONE. CLICK HERE to back Oxford United to win League One with Sky Bet Having said that, I shall be taking the 18/1 available with Sky Bet as they are the only firm offering four places in the each way market - the marginal drop in price is worth it for the extra place, with every other bookmaker offering three. I also can’t let the mammoth price of 66/1 on BURTON ALBION go unbacked. Don’t let the size of the club put you off, they’ve been promoted to the Championship before and their 15th-place finish last term was slightly deceiving. They endured a nightmare start under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, taking one point from their first seven games before he quit – but replacement Dino Maamria guided them away from trouble impressively.

Dino Maamria and predecessor Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Indeed, if you begin the season from when he took over, Burton would have finished ninth. There’s still some improvement needed to challenge, admittedly, but they have cleared out plenty of dead wood over the summer and recruited smartly. Goalkeepers Jamal Blackman and Max Crocombe will tussle over the number one jersey, while ex-Derby man Mason Bennett, Morecambe’s Cole Stockton and Ipswich’s Rekeem Harper are all very promising signings in the final third. At the price – joint rank outsiders with a lot of firms – Burton have been disrespected and with Sky Bet paying 1/5 odds for the top four places, as opposed to three with most, it is a value each-way small-stakes bet to back Albion to WIN LEAGUE ONE. CLICK HERE to back Burton Albion to win League One with Sky Bet

Who will be relegated from League One? As of time of writing, no firms have priced relegation odds – due to the off-field issues of Wigan, Barnsley and Reading no doubt – but this will be a difficult market to judge regardless. The Latics’ eight-point deduction will skew matters while all four promoted teams – Leyton Orient, Northampton, Stevenage and Carlisle – will likely be short-priced to go back down. Cambridge and Cheltenham will be similarly priced and Shrewsbury may also struggle but if you fancy someone to 'do an MK Dons' and suffer a shock relegation, Wycombe might be the best bet. The Chairboys could suffer a hangover after the departure of long-serving boss Gareth Ainsworth and have had a large summer turnover without really addressing their lack of a potent goalscorer. Check the prices when markets finally launch.

Sky Bet League One 2023-24 Outright best bets 6pts Bolton Wanderers to finish in the top six at evens (General)

3pts Bolton Wanderers to be promoted at 11/4 (Paddy Power, Betfair)

2pts e.w. Oxford United to win League One 18/1 (Sky Bet - 1/5 odds 1,2,3,4)

1pt e.w. Burton Albion to win League One at 66/1 (Sky Bet - 1/5 odds 1,2,3,4) Odds correct at 1610 (21/07/23)