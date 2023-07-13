Barnsley: Sky Bet League One club charged with ownership rule breaches by EFL

The club says the charges are the result of its own investigation initiated by the Tykes "following an internal review into the shareholdings of former directors Paul Conway and Chien Lee".

The charges include a failure to provide the EFL with correct or complete information regarding beneficlal ownership of shares, notifications regarding the ownership position and allowing individuals to acquire a position of control without EFL clearance.

Barnsley have 14 days to respond to the EFL and issued a statement that said: "After bringing the issue to the attention of the EFL, the club has fully cooperated with the investigation at every stage and will continue to do so, as appropriate.

"The steps taken by the club to instigate and then ensure a thorough investigation into the issue underline Barnsley FC's commitment to compliance with the EFL's regulations. The club will await the EFL's sanctioning decision and will comment further in due course."

Barnsley, who lost to Sheffield Wednesday in the play-off final after finishing fourth in League One last season, begin the new campaign at home to Port Vale on Saturday, August 5.