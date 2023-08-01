Sky Bet EFL players to watch out for during 2023/24 season

Ahead of the start of the new English Football League season this weekend, our Sporting Life football team pool their expertise to create an XI of EFL stars to watch in 2023/24.

Carl Rushworth - Swansea (goalkeeper) Michael Beardmore Everything about Carl Rushworth's career so far screams solid, planned-out, gradual progression. Then aged 20, he was sent out on loan by Brighton to Walsall in July 2021 and spent the season as the League Two club's first-choice keeper, winning both their Young Player and Players' Player of the Year awards. Last season, he moved up to League One with Lincoln City for another season-long loan, impressing for the Imps with 17 clean sheets - third-most in the division - and his clean sheet and save percentage stats, per FBRef, rated top six in a mid-table side. His progress internationally has been equally eye-catching, moving up through the Three Lions age groups before being part of the England Under-21 squad that won the European Championship this summer. Logically, parent club Brighton want to see whether Rushworth - once scouted by Barcelona - can make the step up to the Championship with Michael Duff's Swansea. Given the evidence so far, the confident shot-stopper should flourish.

Ricardo Pereira - Leicester (defender) James Cantrill Injury has prevented Ricardo Pereira turning potential into performance. The Portugal defender hit the ground running in Leicestershire, equally good offensively and defensively, leading former Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers to claim that, when fit and firing, he was one of the best right-backs in the Premier League. But Rodgers' plans to play Pereira as an inverted full-back were foiled when he ruptured his Achilles tendon. A similar ploy has been hatched by the Foxes new supremo Enzo Maresca, who handed the full-back the captain's armband in Leicester's last friendly before the campaign starts. Pre-injury, Pereira was averaging 0.20 G+A per 90 over a season and half in the top flight from full-back. Now, in this hybrid role, playing in the division below, under the tutelage of one of Pep Guardiola’s disciples, Pereira looks primed to rediscover his form. And I would not be surprised to see him notch up several goals and assists in the Sky Bet Championship this season.

Matty Pearson - Huddersfield (defender) James Cantrill When Neil Warnock took the reins at Huddersfield for the second time in his managerial career in February, he inherited a side a point off the foot of the table. The Terriers finished the season 18th, nine points clear of the drop. Over those four months, Warnock’s side actually took the sixth most points of any Championship side, one more than Middlesbrough and only eight fewer than champions Burnley over that period. Despite this uptick in form, underlying data metrics revealed the Terriers actually regressed and set-pieces were a major factor in this over-performance with 21% of Warnock’s side's goals coming directly from them. Matty Pearson, voted Town’s player of the season, thrived in this system - no other squad player scored more goals than his five during that spell - and with Warnock staying on at the helm, he should continue to impress.

HUDDERSFIELD TAKE THE LEAD!



Matty Pearson leaps above a crowd to head home 💥 pic.twitter.com/7d0K8s9sE1 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 10, 2023

Ki-Jana Hoever - Stoke (defender) James Cantrill Since being relegated to the Championship in 2018, Stoke have been the perennial tout for promotion but have not lived up to expectation, failing to finish in the top half, nevermind the top six, in each of those five seasons. In Alex Neil, they have a manager with promotion pedigree and, after a strong summer window, there is a buzz about Stoke. Securing the services of Ki-Jana Hoever from Wolves for the entirety of the campaign looks a shrewd bit of business. The Dutch full-back is already familiar with Stoke-on-Trent, having spent the back end of last season on loan with the Potters. Hoever made his league debut in February, going on to make 15 appearances for Neil, chipping in with four goals and an assist, which translates to a G+A per average of 0.43. Luca Connell – Barnsley (midfielder) Joe Townsend Holding midfielders rarely get the credit they deserve and Luca Connell is a prime example. Overlooked for veteran duo Barry Bannan and Conor Hourihane in the Sky Bet League One team of the season likely based on assists alone (Connell registered nine to their 13 and 10 respectively) his overall contribution extends far beyond creativity. He carried a midfield to the verge of promotion in his first full season as a first-team player, a campaign during which he only turned 22 in the final weeks. His role as half of an enforced two-man midfield (following an early red card) for the final 75 minutes of the play-off final typified his impact, with Barnsley’s last-gasp defeat all the more cruel on Connell after he missed a gilt-edged chance for victory in extra time. Barnsley’s greatest piece of summer business was his new four-year contract.

Archie Gray - Leeds (midfielder) Tom Carnduff Leeds should enjoy a successful season in the Sky Bet Championship and the one figure ready for a breakout campaign is Archie Gray. Having turned 17 in March, the same month he put pen to paper on professional terms, the midfielder had a role throughout Leeds’ pre-season campaign and with Tyler Adams set to miss the opening few weeks through injury, he can nail down his starting spot in Daniel Farke’s XI. Not only is he an eye-catching figure with his ability to dribble and pick out a killer final-third pass, but he may also get some set-piece responsibilities – such is his talent despite his young age. Following in the footsteps of his dad, uncle and grandfather, Archie is set to continue the Gray association with Leeds in the best possible fashion.

Hayden Hackney – Middlesbrough (midfielder) Tom Carnduff Hayden Hackney has already enjoyed his breakout season – he was brought into the picture following Michael Carrick’s arrival at Middlesbrough. The 23/24 campaign should be one in which he continues developing. The 21-year-old has a clear ability to pick out a pass while also being unafraid of bookings to stop opposition attacks developing. In terms of what a midfielder can bring to a team, Hackney has a wide range of skills. When Boro have possession, he likes to occupy the space at the edge of the opposition box and then play killer passes to others in attack – there is also an ability to find the net himself when the opportunity presents itself. With three goals and four assists across his 34 appearances so far, Hackney should continue to enjoy direct goal involvement throughout the new season.

Harry Winks – Leicester (midfielder) Joe Townsend What a bizarre career Harry Winks has had. Ten England caps, only missing out on the 2018 World Cup through injury, and a starter in the 2019 Champions League final, he looked set for a glittering career. The subsequent four years saw a diminishing role at Tottenham culminate in a forgettable season-long loan at Sampdoria and eventual £10m move to newly-relegated Leicester. If Enzo Maresca, a wonderful central midfielder as a player and now a coach with a glowing reputation for his work at Manchester City, can reignite him then Leicester ought to have one of the best midfielders in the Sky Bet Championship. It’s a big 'if' though.

Jeremy Sarmiento – West Brom (forward) Jake Osgathorpe Having seen flashes of him at Brighton, I am excited to watch Jeremy Sarmiento get regular game time in the Championship. The Ecuadorian could prove to be this season’s Amad Diallo, a player too classy for the second tier, and he should fit right in at West Brom under the tutelage of Carlos Corberan. The Spanish coach’s high-octane style should suit Sarmiento brilliantly, as he is a relentless presser but also a player who drives the ball forward at every opportunity – he’s extremely direct. In limited Premier League and FA Cup minutes last season he averaged 0.32 xGI (Expected Goal Involvement) per 90 minutes, highlighting what he can bring to the Baggies attack from a creativity perspective.

Ellis Simms – Coventry (forward) Jake Osgathorpe While he has got huge shoes to fill as Coventry’s main striker following the sale of 21-goal man Viktor Gyokeres to Sporting Lisbon, Ellis Simms is more than capable of doing so. The Sky Blues are canny operators nowadays, and in Simms they have a player who can not only contribute with goals but also in the build-up phase. On loan at Sunderland last season, the former Everton man netted seven times in 17 games, averaging 0.40 xG (Expected Goals) per 90, highlighting his ability to get into good scoring positions regularly. For comparison in last season’s Championship, that xG per 90 rate was on the same level as 20-goal Carlton Morris, 17-goal Nathan Tella and better than all of Zian Flemming (15 goals), Iliman Ndiaye (14), Jerry Yates (14) and Ben Brereton Diaz (12). Hit the same levels at Cov, and Simms could bag plenty.

That TOUCH 😍



Ellis Simms puts Sunderland 2-1 up in stoppage time!! 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/FuWBzYgJm8 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 26, 2022

Ruben Rodrigues – Oxford (forward) Joe Townsend Ruben Rodrigues finally has his shot at a higher level after swapping Notts County for Oxford United. There is definitely something exotic about an outstanding foreign player tearing up non-league. But it wasn’t just the Portuguese name that has caught everyone’s attention over the past three seasons – 48 goals and 24 assists in 120 appearances speaks for itself. It will be fascinating to see how Rodrigues fares in Sky Bet League One as it is a surprise no-one took a chance on him earlier.