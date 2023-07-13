Sporting Life
Viktor Gyokeres celebrates a goal for Coventry

Viktor Gyokeres: Coventry receive club-record £20m from Sporting Lisbon

By Sporting Life
16:30 · THU July 13, 2023

Sweden striker Viktor Gyokeres has completed his move from Coventry to Sporting Lisbon.

The Sky Blues have received a club record fee for the 25-year-old, believed to be in the region of £20m

Coventry’s previous record was the £13m they received when Robbie Keane joined Inter Milan in 2000.

Gyokeres scored 23 goals in 50 games last season as Coventry reached the Sky Bet Championship play-off final, losing to Luton on penalties.

Capped 14 times by Sweden, Gyokeres joined Coventry from Brighton on loan in January 2021 before making the move permanent that summer and in total scored 43 goals in 116 appearances.

A percentage of the £20m fee will be due to his former club.

Coventry boss Mark Robins has already secured a replacement for Gyokeres, having signed Ellis Simms from Everton last week.

