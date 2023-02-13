Sporting Life
Neil Warnock has retired from football managment

Huddersfield Town re-appoint Neil Warnock as manager

By Cameron Pope
15:38 · MON February 13, 2023

Neil Warnock has returned to management for a second spell as Huddersfield Town boss, as the Terriers fight relegation from the Sky Bet Championship.

The 74-year-old, who announced his retirement from management in 2022 having taken charge of more than 1,600 matches in English professional football, will return to the dugout to lead the side sitting 23rd in the Championship.

He is the club's fourth permanent manager in just six months.

Carlos Corberan, who led the Terriers to the Championship play-off final last term, resigned just a fortnight before the start of the season, replacement Danny Schofield was sacked in September and a 2-2 draw against 10-man Blackpool triggered the departure of Mark Fotheringham last week.

Warnock has 16 games to save Town from relegation to League One, three decades on from securing promotion from the third tier in 1995 during his first stint as boss.

The former Sheffield United, Crystal Palace and Cardiff boss Warnock boasts more EFL promotions than any other manager - with eight - but must now channel the kind of survival spirit that saw him keep Rotherham in the second tier in 2016 following a February appointment.

With the Terriers in action against fellow strugglers Stoke on Wednesday, Warnock's first game back at the helm will be Saturday's visit of Birmingham.

