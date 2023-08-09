West Ham have reached an agreement with Manchester United for defender Harry Maguire. Multiple reports indicate that both sides have settled on terms for the England international. A £30million offer from the Hammers has been deemed good enough by the United hierarchy to part with Maguire after four seasons. David Moyes is keen on concluding a deal as they look to reinvest the money gained from Declan Rice's £105million move to Arsenal.

