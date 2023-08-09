West Ham have reached an agreement with Manchester United for defender Harry Maguire.
Multiple reports indicate that both sides have settled on terms for the England international.
A £30million offer from the Hammers has been deemed good enough by the United hierarchy to part with Maguire after four seasons.
David Moyes is keen on concluding a deal as they look to reinvest the money gained from Declan Rice's £105million move to Arsenal.
Maguire made just 16 appearances in the Premier League last season, including eight starts, as new boss Erik ten Hag's arrival saw him fall down the pecking order.
He was recently stripped of his club captaincy, with United's boss opting to appoint Bruno Fernandes to the role instead.
England boss Gareth Southgate has previously suggested that a lack of game time could impact his spot within the national team.
West Ham are also closing in on a deal for Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse, while they continue to pursue Maguire's United teammate Scott McTominay.
