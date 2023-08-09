West Ham have agreed a £30million deal with Southampton to sign midfielder James Ward-Prowse. Multiple reports indicate that the two clubs have settled on terms for the player, with the England international set to sign a four-year deal at the London club. The 28-year-old was linked with a switch to Fulham earlier this summer, but the Hammers are keen on concluding a deal as they look to reinvest the money gained from Declan Rice's move to Arsenal.

Ward-Prowse has made 410 appearances for Southampton, scoring 55 goals and assisting a further 54 in all competitions - which includes the helper for the winning goal of their season opener against Sheffield Wednesday. The Saints suffered relegation from the Premier League last season after they finished bottom of the table. West Ham are also expected to complete the signing of defender Harry Maguire from Manchester United, while they pursue midfielder Scott McTominay.