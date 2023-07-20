Sporting Life
Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United name Bruno Fernandes as new captain

By Sporting Life
18:03 · THU July 20, 2023

Bruno Fernandes has been appointed Manchester United captain in place of Harry Maguire, the club have announced.

England defender Maguire revealed on Sunday that manager Erik ten Hag had informed him he would no longer wear the armband after a season in which he struggled for game time.

Fernandes regularly led the team during the last campaign, featuring in all but one of the team’s Premier League fixtures as they finished third to return to the Champions League for the first time since 2021.

The 28-year-old has played 185 times for the club since signing from Sporting Lisbon in 2020.

Raphael Varane was named captain for United’s first pre-season friendly against Lyon at Murrayfield on Wednesday, with Fernandes unavailable having been given extra time off following international commitments in June.

The squad arrived in the United States on Thursday for a 12-day tour, though Ten Hag will be without midfielder Fred who has remained in England due to personal reasons.

