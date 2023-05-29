Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino appointed Chelsea manager: Blues 11/8 for top four

By Sporting Life
13:16 · MON May 29, 2023

Mauricio Pochettino has officially been appointed as Chelsea manager on a two-year deal, with the Blues priced at 11/8 to finish in the top four next season.

The former Tottenham coach, who has been out of work since leaving Paris St Germain last year, will take over from interim boss Frank Lampard who oversaw his final game in charge against Newcastle on Sunday.

It brings to an end an almost two-month process to find a permanent successor to Graham Potter, who was sacked on April 2.

It is understood that Pochettino had been the club’s first choice from early in the search, and he was the only candidate the club got into serious talks with.

The new manager, whose contract includes an option for a third season, will work closely with Winstanley and Stewart as the club look to rebuild after their worst season in 30 years.

Premier League Top 4 finish 23/24 (via Sky Bet)

  • Man City - 1/20
  • Arsenal - 5/6
  • Liverpool - 5/6
  • Man Utd - 11/10
  • Newcastle - 6/5
  • Chelsea - 11/8
  • Tottenham - 9/4
  • Brighton - 11/4
  • Aston Villa - 8/1

Odds correct at 1330 (29/05/23)

Chelsea have been installed as sixth favourites in a competitive looking top four race next season, with Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Man Utd and Newcastle all ahead of them in the betting.

If you think Poch can work an instant miracle, the Blues are 16/1 to win the title, while a repeat of their torrid 22/23 campaign - which saw them finish in the bottom half - can be backed at 6/1.

Mauricio Pochettino, Wesley Fofana, Raheem Sterling and Enzo Fernandez
ALSO READ: Why Mauricio Pochettino is the 'ideal' man for Chelsea

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS