Super 6 predictions and correct score tips: Barca to bow out?

For every round of Super 6, Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ) uses expected goals (xG) data to assess the match-ups and make his correct score predictions.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR SEASON-LONG LEAGUE Super 6 predictions for round 44 Arsenal 3-0 Porto

Barcelona 1-2 Napoli

Birmingham 1-1 Middlesbrough

Bournemouth 3-1 Luton

Atletico 0-1 Inter

Dortmund 1-1 PSV CLICK HERE to add these selections to your Sky Bet betslip

Gunners fire through Arsenal vs Porto (agg: 0-1)

TNT Sport 1: Tuesday, 20:00 GMT Arsenal's sole bad performance - and results - across their last nine games came in the first leg of this tie. The other eight were wins where they scored 33 times. The Gunners should prove too strong for Porto in the second leg, with the Portuguese side arguably only slightly better in quality than Arsenal's group opponents, who they dispatched by an aggregate of 12-0. Score prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Porto (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)

Barca to bow out? Barcelona vs Napoli (agg: 1-1)

TNT Sport 2: Tuesday, 20:00 GMT

This won't be straight forward for Barcelona, with Xavi's side missing key players and Napoli very well suited to this kind of away test where they will be able to play on the counter attack. Defensively, the Catalans have shown plenty of weakness against teams willing to attack them, with a few of their recent home dates seeing them conceded four against Girona, two against Almeria, five against Villarreal and three against Granada. Napoli could find success and cause a shock. Score prediction: Barcelona 1-2 Napoli (Sky Bet odds: 11/1)

All square at St. Andrew's Birmingham vs Middlesbrough

Tuesday, 19:45 GMT Birmingham are winless in four and hovering just a point over the relegation zone, making this game huge. Three of those four came against teams in the top seven, though their performance against Millwall at the weekend wasn't great. Middlesbrough have won back to back after a couple of poor losses to climb to 11th, and Michael Carrick's side can get at a point on Tuesday to continue their good form. Score prediction: Birmingham 1-1 Middlesbrough (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)

Cherries down Hatters Bournemouth vs Luton

Wednesday, 19:30 GMT

Luton steadied the ship somewhat at the weekend by avoiding defeat at Crystal Palace, but their performance was again poor, shipping 2.73 xGA. Their away results have been shocking this term (W2, D4, L7), with Rob Edwards' side shipping an eye-watering 3.08 xGA per game. Bournemouth will get chances here then, and their superior quality should see them get three points that all-but secures survival. Score prediction: Bournemouth 3-1 Luton (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)

Italian job Atletico vs Inter (agg: 0-1)

TNT Sport 1: Wednesday, 20:000 GMT Atletico have gone badly off-boil at the wrong time. They have won just three of their last 10 matches in all competitions, losing five, with their latest defeat coming at the hands of La Liga's third bottom side Cadiz. They are in a scrap to just finish in the top four in Spain.

Antoine Griezmann's injury has hit them and their creativity hard, with Diego Simeone's men scoring jut 12 times in those 10 matches. with five of those goals coming in one game. Inter are a strong side who are machine like. They have lost just one of 38 matches this season, unbeaten in their last 31, winning 25. The Italians can complete the job. Score prediction: Atletico 0-1 Inter (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)