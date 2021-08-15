Sporting Life
Oxford boss Karl Robinson (right)
Super 6 correct score tips: Sporting Life's expert predictions

Super 6 tips and correct score predictions: Saturday September 11

By Jake Pearson
09:34 · TUE September 07, 2021

Jake Osgathorpe is back in the Super 6 chair this week, bringing you predictions and tips for the latest round of Super 6 fixtures - which features six Premier League games.

  • Leicester v MANCHESTER CITY
  • MANCHESTER UNITED v Newcastle
  • ARSENAL v Norwich
  • Southampton v WEST HAM
  • Watford v WOLVES
  • Brentford v Brighton: DRAW

Due to the postponement of two fixtures this Saturday, Super 6 is only four fixtures this weekend.

Leicester 0-2 Manchester City

Leicester have been a bit disappointing so far this season, despite picking up six points from three games. Brendan Rodgers' side have been second best in all three league games according to expected goals - even against Norwich before the international break (xG: NOR 1.63 - 1.45 LEI). They have struggled to create chances thus far, averaging 0.95 xGF per game.

After an undeserved defeat at Tottenham (xG: TOT 1.30 - 2.41 MCI), Manchester City have breezed past Norwich and Arsenal with successive 5-0 wins. They look as resolute defensively as they did last season, allowing just 0.51 xGA per game so far, while they are having no issues at the other end, despite missing Kevin De Bruyne (3.05 xGF per game).

Manchester United 3-1 Newcastle

Arsenal 2-1 Norwich

Southampton 1-2 West Ham

Watford 0-1 Wolves

Brentford 1-1 Brighton

