Super 6 tips and correct score predictions: Saturday September 11

Due to the postponement of two fixtures this Saturday, Super 6 is only four fixtures this weekend.

Leicester 0-2 Manchester City

Leicester have been a bit disappointing so far this season, despite picking up six points from three games. Brendan Rodgers' side have been second best in all three league games according to expected goals - even against Norwich before the international break (xG: NOR 1.63 - 1.45 LEI). They have struggled to create chances thus far, averaging 0.95 xGF per game.

After an undeserved defeat at Tottenham (xG: TOT 1.30 - 2.41 MCI), Manchester City have breezed past Norwich and Arsenal with successive 5-0 wins. They look as resolute defensively as they did last season, allowing just 0.51 xGA per game so far, while they are having no issues at the other end, despite missing Kevin De Bruyne (3.05 xGF per game).