The latest televised major of a hectic winter of darts will unfold place at the Westfalenhalle where Rob Cross defends his trophy.

European Championship: Draw & tournament bracket

ROUND ONE

(1) Luke Humphries v (32) Krzysztof Ratajski

(16) Ryan Searle v (17) Martin Lukeman

(8) Michael Smith v (25) Karel Sedlacek

(9) Nathan Aspinall v (24) Josh Rock

(4) Rob Cross v (29) James Wade

(13) Dirk van Duijvenbode v (20) Madars Razma

(5) Damon Heta v (28) Vincent van der Voort

(12) Danny Noppert v (21) Andrew Gilding

(2) Michael van Gerwen v (31) Chris Dobey

(15) Jose de Sousa v (18) Martin Schindler

(7) Dave Chisnall v (26) Stephen Bunting

(10) Jonny Clayton v (23) Gabriel Clemens

(3) Peter Wright v (30) Ryan Meikle

(14) Gerwyn Price v (19) Rowby-John Rodriguez

(6) Joe Cullen v (27) Ross Smith

(11) Dimitri Van den Bergh v (22) Daryl Gurney

European Championship: Daily schedule & results

Thursday October 14

Evening Session (2000 local time, 1900 BST)

First Round (Best of 11 legs)

TV Channel: ITV4

Eight Matches

Friday October 15

Evening Session (2000 local time, 1900 BST)

First Round (Best of 11 legs)

TV Channel: ITV4

Eight Matches

Saturday October 16

Afternoon Session (1345 local time, 1245 BST)

Second Round (Best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: ITV4

Four Matches

Evening Session (2000 local time, 1900 BST)

Second Round (Best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: ITV4

Four Matches

Sunday October 17

Afternoon Session (1345 local time, 1245 BST)

TV Channel: ITV4

Quarter-Finals (Best of 19 legs)

Four Matches

Evening Session (2000 BST)

TV Channel: ITV4

Semi-Final (Best of 21 legs)

Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2

Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4

Final (Best of 21 legs)

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

What channel is the European Championship Darts on?

The European Championship will be broadcast on ITV4 in the UK, through the PDC's international broadcast partners including RTL7 and DAZN, through PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers and via matchroom.live.

Are there tickets available for the European Championship?

Yes there will be tickets for the Unibet European Championship are available through PDC Europe.

