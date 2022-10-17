Sporting Life
Rob Cross is the European champion (Picture: Kais Bodensieck/PDC Europe)
European Championship darts 2022: Draw, schedule, betting odds, results & live ITV4 coverage details

By Sporting Life
11:57 · MON October 17, 2022

The full draw, results and round-ups from the Cazoo European Championship, which takes place in Dortmund, Germany from October 27-30.

The latest televised major of a hectic winter of darts will unfold place at the Westfalenhalle where Rob Cross defends his trophy.

You can follow on how the ITV4-televised major unfolds right here.

European Championship: Draw & tournament bracket

ROUND ONE

  • (1) Luke Humphries v (32) Krzysztof Ratajski
  • (16) Ryan Searle v (17) Martin Lukeman
  • (8) Michael Smith v (25) Karel Sedlacek
  • (9) Nathan Aspinall v (24) Josh Rock
  • (4) Rob Cross v (29) James Wade
  • (13) Dirk van Duijvenbode v (20) Madars Razma
  • (5) Damon Heta v (28) Vincent van der Voort
  • (12) Danny Noppert v (21) Andrew Gilding
  • (2) Michael van Gerwen v (31) Chris Dobey
  • (15) Jose de Sousa v (18) Martin Schindler
  • (7) Dave Chisnall v (26) Stephen Bunting
  • (10) Jonny Clayton v (23) Gabriel Clemens
  • (3) Peter Wright v (30) Ryan Meikle
  • (14) Gerwyn Price v (19) Rowby-John Rodriguez
  • (6) Joe Cullen v (27) Ross Smith
  • (11) Dimitri Van den Bergh v (22) Daryl Gurney

European Championship: Daily schedule & results

Thursday October 14
Evening Session (2000 local time, 1900 BST)
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
TV Channel: ITV4

  • Eight Matches

Friday October 15
Evening Session (2000 local time, 1900 BST)
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
TV Channel: ITV4

  • Eight Matches

Saturday October 16
Afternoon Session (1345 local time, 1245 BST)
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: ITV4

  • Four Matches

Evening Session (2000 local time, 1900 BST)
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: ITV4

  • Four Matches

Sunday October 17
Afternoon Session (1345 local time, 1245 BST)
TV Channel: ITV4
Quarter-Finals (Best of 19 legs)

  • Four Matches

Evening Session (2000 BST)
TV Channel: ITV4
Semi-Final (Best of 21 legs)

  • Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2
  • Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4

Final (Best of 21 legs)

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

European Championship odds

What channel is the European Championship Darts on?

The European Championship will be broadcast on ITV4 in the UK, through the PDC's international broadcast partners including RTL7 and DAZN, through PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers and via matchroom.live.

Are there tickets available for the European Championship?

Yes there will be tickets for the Unibet European Championship are available through PDC Europe.

European Championship Darts: Prize money

  • Winner: £120,000
  • Runner-up: £60,000
  • Semi-final: £32,000
  • Quarter-final: £20,000
  • Last 16: £10,000
  • Last 32: £6,000
  • Total: £500,000
  • Nine-Darter Bonus £15,000

European Tour Results 2022

International Darts Open (European Tour)

German Darts Championship (European Tour)

German Darts Grand Prix (European Tour)

Austrian Darts Open (European Tour)

European Darts Open (European Tour)

Czech Darts Open (European Tour)

European Darts Grand Prix (European Tour)

Dutch Darts Masters (European Tour)

European Darts Matchplay (European Tour)

Hungarian Darts Trophy (European Tour)

German Darts Open (European Tour)

Belgian Darts Championship (European Tour)

Gibraltar Darts Trophy (European Tour)

  • Defending Champion: Gerwyn Price
  • Tournament Venue & Date: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar, October 14-16

European Championship Darts: Previous winners

Darts: Related content

