The full draw, results and round-ups from the Cazoo European Championship, which takes place in Dortmund, Germany from October 27-30.
The latest televised major of a hectic winter of darts will unfold place at the Westfalenhalle where Rob Cross defends his trophy.
You can follow on how the ITV4-televised major unfolds right here.
ROUND ONE
Thursday October 14
Evening Session (2000 local time, 1900 BST)
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
TV Channel: ITV4
Friday October 15
Evening Session (2000 local time, 1900 BST)
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
TV Channel: ITV4
Saturday October 16
Afternoon Session (1345 local time, 1245 BST)
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: ITV4
Evening Session (2000 local time, 1900 BST)
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: ITV4
Sunday October 17
Afternoon Session (1345 local time, 1245 BST)
TV Channel: ITV4
Quarter-Finals (Best of 19 legs)
Evening Session (2000 BST)
TV Channel: ITV4
Semi-Final (Best of 21 legs)
Final (Best of 21 legs)
The European Championship will be broadcast on ITV4 in the UK, through the PDC's international broadcast partners including RTL7 and DAZN, through PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers and via matchroom.live.
Yes there will be tickets for the Unibet European Championship are available through PDC Europe.