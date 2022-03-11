The 2022 European Tour continues at Halle 39, where Devon Petersen is be bidding to retain the title he won two seasons ago.

Here's all you need to know including the full results and daily round-ups while we also have details of the prize money and past winners.

German Darts Championship: Draw & Tournament bracket

Seedings in brackets

Click here for Sky Bet odds

ROUND TWO

The seeded players entered the competition in the second round on Saturday. They played the winners of the first-round games.

(6) Michael van Gerwen v Jose Justicia

(11) Damon Heta v Martin Lukeman

(3) Peter Wright v Martin Schindler

(14) Krzysztof Ratajski v Jamie Hughes

(7) Ryan Searle v Vincent van der Voort

(10) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Alan Soutar

(2) Michael Smith v Devon Petersen

(15) Gabriel Clemens v Dave Chisnall

(5) Joe Cullen v Ricky Evans

(12) Luke Humphries v Daryl Gurney

(4) Jonny Clayton v Scott Waites

(13) Callan Rydz v Mensur Suljovic

(8) Rob Cross v Martijn Kleermaker

(9) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Darius Labanauskas

(1) Jose de Sousa v Kim Huybrechts

(16) Chris Dobey v Karel Sedlacek

ROUND ONE

Jose Justicia 6-4 George Killington

Martin Lukeman 6-2 Jimmy Hendriks

Martin Schindler 6-5 Jermaine Wattimena

Jamie Hughes bye

Vincent van der Voort 6-2 Gian van Veen

Alan Soutar 6-3 Luc Peters

Devon Petersen bye

Dave Chisnall 6-1 Stefan Bellmont

Ricky Evans 6-3 Nathan Rafferty

Daryl Gurney 6-4 Lukas Wenig

Scott Waites 6-3 Marko Kantele

Mensur Suljovic bye

Martijn Kleermaker 6-4 Mario Vandenbogaerde

Darius Labanauskas 6-2 Niko Springer

Kim Huybrechts 6-3 Joe Murnan

Karel Sedlacek 6-2 Adrian Lewis

Gerwyn Price has withdrawn due to a hand problem, while Brendan Dolan and Ted Evetts also miss the event through illness.

German Darts Championship: Schedule and results

Friday March 11

First Round (Best of 11 legs)

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Scott Waites 6-3 Marko Kantele

Alan Soutar 6-3 Luc Peters

Martin Lukeman 6-2 Jimmy Hendriks

Martijn Kleermaker 6-4 Mario Vandenbogaerde

Darius Labanauskas 6-2 Niko Springer

Ricky Evans 6-3 Nathan Rafferty

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Jose Justicia 6-4 George Killington

Martin Schindler 6-5 Jermaine Wattimena

Dave Chisnall 6-1 Stefan Bellmont

Vincent van der Voort 6-2 Gian van Veen

Daryl Gurney 6-4 Lukas Wenig

Kim Huybrechts 6-3 Joe Murnan

Karel Sedlacek 6-2 Adrian Lewis

Saturday February 26

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Second Round (Best of 11 legs)

Krzysztof Ratajski v Jamie Hughes

Rob Cross v Martijn Kleermaker

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Darius Labanauskas

Damon Heta v Martin Lukeman

Ryan Searle v Vincent Van der Voort

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Alan Soutar

Luke Humphries v Daryl Gurney

Joe Cullen v Ricky Evans

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Jose de Sousa v Kim Huybrechts

Michael Smith v Devon Petersen

Gabriel Clemens v Dave Chisnall

Michael van Gerwen v Jose Justicia

Peter Wright v Martin Schindler

Jonny Clayton v Scott Waites

Callan Rydz v Mensur Suljovic

Chris Dobey v Karel Sedlacek

Sunday March 13

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Third Round (Best of 11 legs)

Eight matches

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Quarter-finals (Best of 11 legs)

Four matches

Semi-finals (Best of 13 legs)

Two matches

Final (Best of 15 legs)

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

German Darts Championship: Sky Bet odds

Where can I watch the German Darts Championship on TV?

This event is not being screened live on TV in the UK but, along with all the other PDC European Tour events, you can watch the event unfold via PDCTV as well as through a series of bookmakers' websites worldwide. Head to the PDC website for more details.

Prize Fund

Winner: £25,000

Runner-up: £10,000

Semi-Finalists: £6,500

Quarter-Finalists: £5,000

Last 16: £3,000

Last 32: £2,000

Last 48: £1,000

Total: £140,000

German Darts Championship: Past Finals

Darts: Related content