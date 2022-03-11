The full draw, schedule, results and round-ups from the German Darts Championship, which takes place in Hildesheim, Germany from March 11-13.
The 2022 European Tour continues at Halle 39, where Devon Petersen is be bidding to retain the title he won two seasons ago.
Here's all you need to know including the full results and daily round-ups while we also have details of the prize money and past winners.
German Darts Championship: Draw & Tournament bracket
ROUND TWO
The seeded players entered the competition in the second round on Saturday. They played the winners of the first-round games.
- (6) Michael van Gerwen v Jose Justicia
- (11) Damon Heta v Martin Lukeman
- (3) Peter Wright v Martin Schindler
- (14) Krzysztof Ratajski v Jamie Hughes
- (7) Ryan Searle v Vincent van der Voort
- (10) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Alan Soutar
- (2) Michael Smith v Devon Petersen
- (15) Gabriel Clemens v Dave Chisnall
- (5) Joe Cullen v Ricky Evans
- (12) Luke Humphries v Daryl Gurney
- (4) Jonny Clayton v Scott Waites
- (13) Callan Rydz v Mensur Suljovic
- (8) Rob Cross v Martijn Kleermaker
- (9) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Darius Labanauskas
- (1) Jose de Sousa v Kim Huybrechts
- (16) Chris Dobey v Karel Sedlacek
ROUND ONE
- Jose Justicia 6-4 George Killington
- Martin Lukeman 6-2 Jimmy Hendriks
- Martin Schindler 6-5 Jermaine Wattimena
- Jamie Hughes bye
- Vincent van der Voort 6-2 Gian van Veen
- Alan Soutar 6-3 Luc Peters
- Devon Petersen bye
- Dave Chisnall 6-1 Stefan Bellmont
- Ricky Evans 6-3 Nathan Rafferty
- Daryl Gurney 6-4 Lukas Wenig
- Scott Waites 6-3 Marko Kantele
- Mensur Suljovic bye
- Martijn Kleermaker 6-4 Mario Vandenbogaerde
- Darius Labanauskas 6-2 Niko Springer
- Kim Huybrechts 6-3 Joe Murnan
- Karel Sedlacek 6-2 Adrian Lewis
Gerwyn Price has withdrawn due to a hand problem, while Brendan Dolan and Ted Evetts also miss the event through illness.
German Darts Championship: Schedule and results
Friday March 11
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
- Scott Waites 6-3 Marko Kantele
- Alan Soutar 6-3 Luc Peters
- Martin Lukeman 6-2 Jimmy Hendriks
- Martijn Kleermaker 6-4 Mario Vandenbogaerde
- Darius Labanauskas 6-2 Niko Springer
- Ricky Evans 6-3 Nathan Rafferty
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
- Jose Justicia 6-4 George Killington
- Martin Schindler 6-5 Jermaine Wattimena
- Dave Chisnall 6-1 Stefan Bellmont
- Vincent van der Voort 6-2 Gian van Veen
- Daryl Gurney 6-4 Lukas Wenig
- Kim Huybrechts 6-3 Joe Murnan
- Karel Sedlacek 6-2 Adrian Lewis
Saturday February 26
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Second Round (Best of 11 legs)
- Krzysztof Ratajski v Jamie Hughes
- Rob Cross v Martijn Kleermaker
- Dirk van Duijvenbode v Darius Labanauskas
- Damon Heta v Martin Lukeman
- Ryan Searle v Vincent Van der Voort
- Dimitri Van den Bergh v Alan Soutar
- Luke Humphries v Daryl Gurney
- Joe Cullen v Ricky Evans
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
- Jose de Sousa v Kim Huybrechts
- Michael Smith v Devon Petersen
- Gabriel Clemens v Dave Chisnall
- Michael van Gerwen v Jose Justicia
- Peter Wright v Martin Schindler
- Jonny Clayton v Scott Waites
- Callan Rydz v Mensur Suljovic
- Chris Dobey v Karel Sedlacek
Sunday March 13
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Third Round (Best of 11 legs)
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Quarter-finals (Best of 11 legs)
Semi-finals (Best of 13 legs)
Final (Best of 15 legs)
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
German Darts Championship: Sky Bet odds
Where can I watch the German Darts Championship on TV?
This event is not being screened live on TV in the UK but, along with all the other PDC European Tour events, you can watch the event unfold via PDCTV as well as through a series of bookmakers' websites worldwide. Head to the PDC website for more details.
Prize Fund
- Winner: £25,000
- Runner-up: £10,000
- Semi-Finalists: £6,500
- Quarter-Finalists: £5,000
- Last 16: £3,000
- Last 32: £2,000
- Last 48: £1,000
- Total: £140,000
German Darts Championship: Past Finals
Darts: Related content