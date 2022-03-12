Heta, a quarter-finalist at the recent UK Open, lost 6-5 to Martin Lukeman in the only major upset of the afternoon, before an engrossing evening session also went largely to the form book.

Jose de Sousa was made to sweat in a 6-5 victory over Kim Huybrechts, as was Dave Chisnall as he won a decider against Gabriel Clemens, but there were no such alarms for those towards the top of the betting.

In-form Michael Smith responded to Thursday's Premier League disappointment with a front-running, 6-4 win against Devon Petersen, before Michael van Gerwen saw off Jose Justicia 6-3 with an average north of 104.