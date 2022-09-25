Chizzy, who hit the last one at the Gibraltar Darts Trophy in 2019 , sent the packed Oktoberhallen wild when achieving perfection in the first leg of his semi-final clash with Danny Noppert and maintained his focus to seal a commanding 7-4 victory with a 104 average.

It was the 12th nine-darter of Chisnall's career although this was 'only' the third in front of a crowd having previously hit one at the televised Grand Slam of Darts in 2015 and the aforementioned Gibraltar event three years ago.

The St Helens thrower then came up against the unseeded Andrew Gilding in the final and after hitting the front at 3-2 following finishes of 112 and 86, he went on claim the third European Tour title of his career and 15th in the PDC with an 8-6 victory.

Chizzy, won the 2019 Danish Darts Open and the 2013 German Darts Championship, averaged 92.31 compared to Gilding's 89.69 while he hit three of the six 180s in the match and pinned eight of his 24 attempts at doubles.

"It's very special," said an emotional Chisnall. "Any tournament you win is special but this one means even more after a tough year personally.

"We've had a couple of family bereavements so this is for them. I had a terrible year last year but I'm coming back and there will be more trophies going in my cabinet.

"I've been saying for the last few weeks that this has been coming and this weekend it happened.

"The final was one of those games where we were both trying too hard to win a big tournament. Luckily for me that double 19 went in; I'm so happy."