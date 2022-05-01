Michael van Gerwen picked up his second European Tour title of the year in Graz on Sunday, defeating Danny Noppert 8-5 in the final of the Interwetten Austrian Darts Open.

Van Gerwen backed up his German Darts Championship win in March by defeating fellow-Dutchman Noppert in front of a capacity crowd at the Premstättner Halle to pocket the £25,000 winner's prize. The world number three ended last year with just one ranking title to his name, but already has four this time around as the three-time World Champion continues his resurgence in 2022. "I always want to win, I always put pressure on my shoulders so to win this title means a lot," said Van Gerwen, who now has 34 European Tour titles to his name.

"We all had to wait a long time to play this tournament again but this crowd made it worth the wait; they were phenomenal, not just for me but for everyone in the tournament. "It was really hard to perform on stage because of the heat which makes me even more proud of myself to get this win." The tournament reached its climax with Finals Day on Sunday, with the last 16 taking place in the afternoon session before the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final in the evening.