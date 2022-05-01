Sporting Life
Michael van Gerwen wins the Austrian Darts Open (Kais Bodensieck/PDC Europe)
Michael van Gerwen wins the Austrian Darts Open (Kais Bodensieck/PDC Europe)

Darts results: Michael van Gerwen wins the Austrian Darts Open in style

By Sporting Life
23:27 · SUN May 01, 2022

Michael van Gerwen picked up his second European Tour title of the year in Graz on Sunday, defeating Danny Noppert 8-5 in the final of the Interwetten Austrian Darts Open.

Van Gerwen backed up his German Darts Championship win in March by defeating fellow-Dutchman Noppert in front of a capacity crowd at the Premstättner Halle to pocket the £25,000 winner's prize.

The world number three ended last year with just one ranking title to his name, but already has four this time around as the three-time World Champion continues his resurgence in 2022.

"I always want to win, I always put pressure on my shoulders so to win this title means a lot," said Van Gerwen, who now has 34 European Tour titles to his name.

"We all had to wait a long time to play this tournament again but this crowd made it worth the wait; they were phenomenal, not just for me but for everyone in the tournament.

"It was really hard to perform on stage because of the heat which makes me even more proud of myself to get this win."

The tournament reached its climax with Finals Day on Sunday, with the last 16 taking place in the afternoon session before the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final in the evening.

Van Gerwen avenged Thursday's Premier League loss to James Wade in the last 16 tie, coming through a last-leg decider to set up a quarter-final meeting with Dirk van Duijvenbode.

Van Gerwen's most impressive display of the weekend saw him average 106.05 to earn a 6-1 win over his countryman, before seeing off Stephen Bunting 7-5 in the semi-finals.

The final saw Noppert fight back from 3-0 down, hitting a 120 checkout on the way, to level at 3-3 and the pair remained all square four legs later at 5-5.

The 12th leg proved decisive as Van Gerwen landed a 14-dart break of throw to open up daylight at 7-5, before following up with another 14-darter to seal victory.

The wait for a maiden European Tour title goes on for Noppert, who reached his first final having previously made the semi-finals on three occasions.

The UK Open champion enjoyed victories over Premier League leader Jonny Clayton, Joe Cullen and Nathan Aspinall en route to the final.

It was another encouraging weekend for Aspinall on his return from injury, defeating Madars Razma and Ricky Evans to reach the last four.

Austrian Darts Open: Tournament results

FINAL

  • Danny Noppert 5-8 Michael Van Gerwen (4)

SEMI-FINALS

  • Danny Noppert 7-2 Nathan Aspinall (15)
  • (4) Michael Van Gerwen 7-5 Stephen Bunting

QUARTER-FINALS

  • Danny Noppert 6-1 Joe Cullen (3)
  • Ricky Evans 5-6 Nathan Aspinall (15)
  • (12) Dirk Van Duijvenbode 1-6 Michael Van Gerwen (4)
  • (9) Rob Cross 4-6 Stephen Bunting

ROUND THREE

  • Danny Noppert 6-2 Jonny Clayton (11)
  • (3) Joe Cullen 6-2 Krzysztof Ratajski (14)
  • Danny Jansen 0-6 Ricky Evans
  • Madars Razma 2-6 Nathan Aspinall (15)
  • Zoran Lerchbacher 1-6 Dirk van Duijvenbode (12)
  • (4) Michael van Gerwen 6-5 James Wade (13)
  • Gabriel Clemens 4-6 Rob Cross (9)
  • Callan Rydz 4-6 Stephen Bunting

ROUND TWO

The seeded players enter the competition in the second round on Saturday. They play the winners of the first-round games. Scroll to next section for full daily schedule

  • (6) Dimitri Van den Bergh 3-6 Danny Noppert
  • (11) Jonny Clayton 6-4 Jeffrey De Zwaan
  • (3) Joe Cullen 6-4 Jim Williams
  • (14) Krzysztof Ratajski 6-0 Patrik Gosnak
  • (7) Luke Humphries 2-6 Danny Jansen
  • (10) Damon Heta 3-6 Ricky Evans
  • (2) Jose de Sousa 3-6 Madars Razma
  • (15) Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Wesley Plaisier
  • (5) Ryan Searle 3-6 Zoran Lerchbacher
  • (12) Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-4 Rowby-John Rodriguez
  • (4) Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Cameron Menzies
  • (13) James Wade 6-3 Brett Claydon
  • (8) Brendan Dolan 3-6 Gabriel Clemens
  • (9) Rob Cross 6-2 Josh Rock
  • (1) Peter Wright 3-6 Callan Rydz
  • (16) Ross Smith 3-6 Stephen Bunting

ROUND ONE

  • Danny Noppert 6-5 Jermaine Wattimena
  • Jeffrey De Zwaan 6-5 Mensur Suljovic
  • Jim Williams 6-1 Berry van Peer
  • Patrik Gosnak 6-4 Ian White
  • Danny Jansen 6-1 Radek Szaganski
  • Ricky Evans 6-4 Johan Engstrom
  • Madars Razma 6-0 Michael Rasztovits
  • Wesley Plaisier 6-3 Matt Campbell
  • Zoran Lerchbacher 6-5 Thibault Tricole
  • Rowby-John Rodriguez 6-3 Darius Labanauskas
  • Cameron Menzies 6-4 Steve Beaton
  • Brett Claydon 6-5 Rainer Sturm
  • Gabriel Clemens 6-1 Tony Martinez
  • Josh Rock 6-3 Devon Petersen
  • Callan Rydz 6-0 Dietmar Burger
  • Stephen Bunting 6-5 Karel Sedlacek

