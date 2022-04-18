Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Grand National
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
darts icon
Sports
Golf
Snooker
Tennis
Boxing / MMA
Cricket
Darts
NFL
Other Sports
Luke Humprhies thrashed Michael van Gerwen 7-0 en route to the title
Luke Humprhies thrashed Michael van Gerwen 7-0 en route to the title

Darts results: Luke Humphries whitewashes Michael van Gerwen 7-0 en route to winning the German Darts Grand Prix

By Sporting Life
22:12 · MON April 18, 2022

Luke Humphries sensationally whitewashed Michael van Gerwen 7-0 before ending the fairytale run of Martin Lukeman in the German Darts Grand Prix final.

Van Gerwen had won all three previous stagings of this event, including the last edition back in 2019 before the pandemic, and he looked on course for his second European Tour title of the season having beaten Rob Cross 6-3 and Keegan Brown 6-2 with averages well over 100 earlier in the day.

Humphries had previously lived up to his Cool Hand name in the quarter-finals to beat surprise package Wesley Plaisier 6-5 with a 71 checkout in a tense deciding leg - but his next performance against MVG was red hot.

The 27-year-old from averaged a sparkling 107.36 compared to van Gerwen's 90.4 and only allowed his opponent one attempt to finish in a barbaric one-sided affair, throwing three 180s and pinning seven of his 12 double attempts.

Humphries didn't need to be in quite so electric form against Lukeman in the final, but the 92.07 average was more than enough to see off his unheralded opponent 8-2 as he picked up his maiden European Tour title.

This success continues a fantastic 2022 for the Newbury ace, who averaged over 100 in his third-round victory over Michael Smith at the start of the day, having won his first senior PDC tournament back in February.

Lukeman is one of the many players down the Order of Merit battling to keep their PDC Tour Cards this year but this highly unexpected run to the final sees him pocket £10,000 that lifts him up to 72 in the world.

The Watford man's run started on Saturday with a 6-3 victory over Adam Gawlas before stunning 16th seed Gabriel Clemens by the same scoreline in Sunday's second round.

On the final day he pipped Keane Barry in a last-leg decider, silenced the home crowd with a 6-4 triumph over Martin Schindler and then upset the odds to beat Damon Heta 7-5 with the help of a stunning Bull-25-Bull finish.

Lukeman ran out of steam in the final with an average of just 83.87 but the he will still leave Munich on a real high.

More to follow...

German Darts Grand Prix: Tournament results

FINAL

  • Martin Lukeman 2-8 Luke Humphries (14)

SEMI-FINALS

  • Martin Lukeman 7-5 Damon Heta (13)
  • (7) Michael van Gerwen 0-7 Luke Humphries (14)

QUARTER-FINALS

  • Martin Lukeman 6-4 Martin Schindler
  • (13) Damon Heta 6-5 Jonny Clayton (5)
  • Keegan Brown 2-6 Michael van Gerwen
  • (14) Luke Humphries 6-5 Wesley Plaisier

ROUND THREE

  • Keane Barry 5-6 Martin Lukeman
  • Martin Schindler 6-1 Ryan Searle (9)
  • Scott Waites 3-6 Damon Heta (13)
  • (5) Jonny Clayton 6-1 Max Hopp
  • Madars Razma 4-6 Keegan Brown
  • (7) Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Rob Cross (10)
  • (3) Michael Smith 3-6 Luke Humphries (14)
  • Wesley Plaisier 6-5 Dirk van Duijvenbode (11)

ROUND TWO

The seeded players enter the competition in the second round on Sunday. They play the winners of the first-round games.

  • (1) Gerwyn Price v Keane Barry w/o * Price withdraws due to illness
  • (16) Gabriel Clemens 3-6 Martin Lukeman
  • (8) Brendan Dolan 5-6 Martin Schindler
  • (9) Ryan Searle 6-2 Danny Baggish
  • (4) Peter Wright 5-6 Scott Waites
  • (13) Damon Heta 6-4 Raymond van Barneveld
  • (5) Jonny Clayton 6-2 Dave Chisnall
  • (12) Dimitri Van den Bergh 3-6 Max Hopp
  • (2) Jose de Sousa 4-6 Madars Razma
  • (15) Callan Rydz 3-6 Keegan Brown
  • (7) Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Chris Dobey
  • (10) Rob Cross 6-3 Karel Sedlacek
  • (3) Michael Smith 6-4 Berry van Peer
  • (14) Luke Humphries 6-4 Jeffrey de Zwaan
  • (6) Joe Cullen 4-6 Wesley Plaisier
  • (11) Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-5 Boris Krcmar

ROUND ONE

  • Keane Barry 6-4 Lukas Wenig
  • Martin Lukeman 6-3 Adam Gawlas
  • Martin Schindler 6-3 Jermaine Wattimena
  • Danny Baggish 6-2 Thomas Junghans
  • Dragutin Horvat 1-6 Scott Waites
  • Raymond van Barneveld 6-0 James Wilson
  • Ryan Meikle 4-6 Dave Chisnall
  • Alan Soutar 4-6 Max Hopp
  • Kim Huybrechts 4-6 Madars Razma
  • Keegan Brown 6-2 Adam Hunt
  • John O'Shea 2-6 Chris Dobey
  • Karel Sedlacek BYE
  • Daniel Larsson 4-6 Berry van Peer
  • Jeffrey de Zwaan 6-5 Vincent van der Voort
  • Wesley Plaisier 6-3 Jim Williams
  • Boris Krcmar 6-3 Luke Woodhouse

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....