Luke Humphries sensationally whitewashed Michael van Gerwen 7-0 before ending the fairytale run of Martin Lukeman in the German Darts Grand Prix final.

Van Gerwen had won all three previous stagings of this event, including the last edition back in 2019 before the pandemic, and he looked on course for his second European Tour title of the season having beaten Rob Cross 6-3 and Keegan Brown 6-2 with averages well over 100 earlier in the day. Humphries had previously lived up to his Cool Hand name in the quarter-finals to beat surprise package Wesley Plaisier 6-5 with a 71 checkout in a tense deciding leg - but his next performance against MVG was red hot. The 27-year-old from averaged a sparkling 107.36 compared to van Gerwen's 90.4 and only allowed his opponent one attempt to finish in a barbaric one-sided affair, throwing three 180s and pinning seven of his 12 double attempts.

Humphries didn't need to be in quite so electric form against Lukeman in the final, but the 92.07 average was more than enough to see off his unheralded opponent 8-2 as he picked up his maiden European Tour title. This success continues a fantastic 2022 for the Newbury ace, who averaged over 100 in his third-round victory over Michael Smith at the start of the day, having won his first senior PDC tournament back in February.

Lukeman is one of the many players down the Order of Merit battling to keep their PDC Tour Cards this year but this highly unexpected run to the final sees him pocket £10,000 that lifts him up to 72 in the world. The Watford man's run started on Saturday with a 6-3 victory over Adam Gawlas before stunning 16th seed Gabriel Clemens by the same scoreline in Sunday's second round. On the final day he pipped Keane Barry in a last-leg decider, silenced the home crowd with a 6-4 triumph over Martin Schindler and then upset the odds to beat Damon Heta 7-5 with the help of a stunning Bull-25-Bull finish. Lukeman ran out of steam in the final with an average of just 83.87 but the he will still leave Munich on a real high.