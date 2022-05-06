The full draw, schedule and results from the European Darts Open, which takes place at the Ostermann Arena in Leverkusen from May 6-8.
The European Tour season continues in German this weekend with the Interwetten European Darts Open, where Michael van Gerwen is the defending champion after winning its last staging back in 2019.
Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, daily schedule, prize money and history.
European Darts Open: Draw & Tournament bracket
ROUND TWO
Seeds enter in round two on Saturday
- (1) Gerwyn Price v Mickey Mansell/Luke Woodhouse
- (16) Nathan Aspinall v Karel Sedlacek
- (8) Luke Humphries v Darren Penhall/Luc Peters
- (9) Brendan Dolan v Andrew Gilding/Lukas Wenig
- (4) Joe Cullen v Devon Petersen/Kevin Doets
- (13) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Stephen Bunting/Maik Kuivenhoven
- (5) Michael van Gerwen v Daryl Gurney/Kevin Burness
- (12) Jonny Clayton v Rowby-John Rodriguez/Nico Kurz
- (2) Peter Wright v Adam Gawlas/Scott Williams
- (15) Krzysztof Ratajski v Josh Rock/Connor Scutt
- (7) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Cameron Menzies/Ian White
- (10) Rob Cross v Martin Schindler/Ritchie Edhouse
- (3) Jose de Sousa v Dennis Nilsson/Martin Lukeman
- (14) James Wade v Berry van Peer/Jermaine Wattimena
- (6) Ryan Searle v Krzysztof Kciuk/Keane Barry
- (11) Damon Heta v Dave Chisnall/Gabriel Clemens
ROUND ONE
Winners to play the seeds
- Mickey Mansell v Luke Woodhouse
- Karel Sedlacek BYE
- Darren Penhall v Luc Peters
- Andrew Gilding v Lukas Wenig
- Devon Petersen v Kevin Doets
- Stephen Bunting v Maik Kuivenhoven
- Daryl Gurney v Kevin Burness
- Rowby-John Rodriguez v Nico Kurz
- Adam Gawlas v Scott Williams
- Josh Rock v Connor Scutt
- Cameron Menzies v Ian White
- Martin Schindler v Ritchie Edhouse
- Dennis Nilsson v Martin Lukeman
- Berry van Peer v Jermaine Wattimena
- Krzysztof Kciuk v Keane Barry
- Dave Chisnall v Gabriel Clemens
European Darts Open: Schedule and results
Friday May 6
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
- Mickey Mansell v Luke Woodhouse
- Darren Penhall v Luc Peters
- Dennis Nilsson v Martin Lukeman
- Josh Rock v Connor Scutt
- Adam Gawlas v Scott Williams
- Krzysztof Kciuk v Keane Barry
- Andrew Gilding v Lukas Wenig
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1200 BST)
- Devon Petersen v Kevin Doets
- Stephen Bunting v Maik Kuivenhoven
- Daryl Gurney v Kevin Burness
- Berry van Peer v Jermaine Wattimena
- Cameron Menzies v Ian White
- Martin Schindler v Ritchie Edhouse
- Rowby-John Rodriguez v Nico Kurz
- Dave Chisnall v Gabriel Clemens
- NB: Karel Sedlacek receives Bye
Saturday May 7
Second Round
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
- Krzysztof Ratajski v Rock/Scutt
- Jose de Sousa v Nilsson/Lukeman
- Dirk van Duijvenbode v Bunting/Kuivenhoven
- Brendan Dolan v Gilding/Wenig
- Ryan Searle v Kciuk/Barry
- Dimitri Van den Bergh v Menzies/White
- James Wade v Van Peer/Wattimena
- Joe Cullen v Petersen/Doets
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1200 BST)
- Luke Humphries v Penhall/Peters
- Nathan Aspinall v Karel Sedlacek
- Gerwyn Price v Mansell/Woodhouse
- Michael van Gerwen v Gurney/Burness
- Peter Wright v Gawlas/Williams
- Jonny Clayton v Rodriguez/Kurz
- Rob Cross v Schindler/Edhouse
- Damon Heta v Chisnall/Clemens
Sunday May 8
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1200 BST)
- Quarter-Finals
- Semi-Finals
- Final
Format
All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.
Where can I watch the European Darts Open on TV?
This event is not being screened live on TV in the UK but, along with all the other PDC European Tour events, you can watch the event unfold via PDCTV as well as through a series of bookmakers' websites worldwide. Head to the PDC website for more details.
Prize Fund
- Winner: £25,000
- Runner-up: £10,000
- Semi-Finalists: £6,500
- Quarter-Finalists: £5,000
- Last 16: £3,000
- Last 32: £2,000
- Last 48: £1,000
