The European Tour season continues in German this weekend with the Interwetten European Darts Open, where Michael van Gerwen is the defending champion after winning its last staging back in 2019.

Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, daily schedule, prize money and history.

European Darts Open: Draw & Tournament bracket

Seedings in brackets

Click here for Sky Bet odds

ROUND TWO

Seeds enter in round two on Saturday

(1) Gerwyn Price v Mickey Mansell/Luke Woodhouse

(16) Nathan Aspinall v Karel Sedlacek

(8) Luke Humphries v Darren Penhall/Luc Peters

(9) Brendan Dolan v Andrew Gilding/Lukas Wenig

(4) Joe Cullen v Devon Petersen/Kevin Doets

(13) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Stephen Bunting/Maik Kuivenhoven

(5) Michael van Gerwen v Daryl Gurney/Kevin Burness

(12) Jonny Clayton v Rowby-John Rodriguez/Nico Kurz

(2) Peter Wright v Adam Gawlas/Scott Williams

(15) Krzysztof Ratajski v Josh Rock/Connor Scutt

(7) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Cameron Menzies/Ian White

(10) Rob Cross v Martin Schindler/Ritchie Edhouse

(3) Jose de Sousa v Dennis Nilsson/Martin Lukeman

(14) James Wade v Berry van Peer/Jermaine Wattimena

(6) Ryan Searle v Krzysztof Kciuk/Keane Barry

(11) Damon Heta v Dave Chisnall/Gabriel Clemens

ROUND ONE

Winners to play the seeds

Mickey Mansell v Luke Woodhouse

Karel Sedlacek BYE

Darren Penhall v Luc Peters

Andrew Gilding v Lukas Wenig

Devon Petersen v Kevin Doets

Stephen Bunting v Maik Kuivenhoven

Daryl Gurney v Kevin Burness

Rowby-John Rodriguez v Nico Kurz

Adam Gawlas v Scott Williams

Josh Rock v Connor Scutt

Cameron Menzies v Ian White

Martin Schindler v Ritchie Edhouse

Dennis Nilsson v Martin Lukeman

Berry van Peer v Jermaine Wattimena

Krzysztof Kciuk v Keane Barry

Dave Chisnall v Gabriel Clemens

European Darts Open: Schedule and results

Friday May 6

First Round (Best of 11 legs)

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Mickey Mansell v Luke Woodhouse

Darren Penhall v Luc Peters

Dennis Nilsson v Martin Lukeman

Josh Rock v Connor Scutt

Adam Gawlas v Scott Williams

Krzysztof Kciuk v Keane Barry

Andrew Gilding v Lukas Wenig

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1200 BST)

Devon Petersen v Kevin Doets

Stephen Bunting v Maik Kuivenhoven

Daryl Gurney v Kevin Burness

Berry van Peer v Jermaine Wattimena

Cameron Menzies v Ian White

Martin Schindler v Ritchie Edhouse

Rowby-John Rodriguez v Nico Kurz

Dave Chisnall v Gabriel Clemens

NB: Karel Sedlacek receives Bye

Saturday May 7

Second Round

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Krzysztof Ratajski v Rock/Scutt

Jose de Sousa v Nilsson/Lukeman

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Bunting/Kuivenhoven

Brendan Dolan v Gilding/Wenig

Ryan Searle v Kciuk/Barry

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Menzies/White

James Wade v Van Peer/Wattimena

Joe Cullen v Petersen/Doets

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1200 BST)

Luke Humphries v Penhall/Peters

Nathan Aspinall v Karel Sedlacek

Gerwyn Price v Mansell/Woodhouse

Michael van Gerwen v Gurney/Burness

Peter Wright v Gawlas/Williams

Jonny Clayton v Rodriguez/Kurz

Rob Cross v Schindler/Edhouse

Damon Heta v Chisnall/Clemens

Sunday May 8

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Third Round

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1200 BST)

Quarter-Finals

Semi-Finals

Final

Format

All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.

European Darts Open: Sky Bet odds

Where can I watch the European Darts Open on TV?

This event is not being screened live on TV in the UK but, along with all the other PDC European Tour events, you can watch the event unfold via PDCTV as well as through a series of bookmakers' websites worldwide. Head to the PDC website for more details.

Prize Fund

Winner: £25,000

Runner-up: £10,000

Semi-Finalists: £6,500

Quarter-Finalists: £5,000

Last 16: £3,000

Last 32: £2,000

Last 48: £1,000

European Darts Open: Past Finals

Darts: Related content