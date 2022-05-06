In a match that went with throw until the deciding leg, Gurney took out 78 to seal a blockbuster Saturday second-round meeting with Van Gerwen in Leverkusen, while Luke Woodhouse set up a match with world number one Gerwyn Price.

Englishman Woodhouse produced his highest recorded average of 109.98 in a brilliant 6-0 whitewash of Mickey Mansell in the stand-out performance of Friday's first round at the Ostermann Arena.

Woodhouse finished six doubles from seven attempts in a fine display, limiting Mansell to just two darts at a double as he moved through to a second-round tie with top seed Price on Saturday.

"I felt really good," said Woodhouse. "Obviously Gezzy is an unbelievable player so I'm going to have to perform like that tomorrow then you never know. I've got all the respect in the world for Gezzy so we'll see what happens."

Darren Penhall was another whitewash winner, with Luc Peters having just one dart at a double in their tie as a 100 average set up the Englishman for a meeting with recent German Darts Grand Prix winner Luke Humphries.

Josh Rock claimed a third 6-0 victory of the afternoon session by seeing off fellow youngster Connor Scutt, and the emerging Northern Irish ace now plays Poland's Krzysztof Ratajski on Saturday.

German Darts Grand Prix runner-up Martin Lukeman saw his hopes of another strong run on the European Tour ended with a 6-3 loss to Dennis Nilsson, with the Swedish qualifier set to face Jose de Sousa in round two.

Scott Williams will meet World champion Peter Wright on Saturday, after coming from 5-4 down to defeat Czech Republic ace Adam Gawlas 6-5.

Germany's Martin Schindler delighted the Leverkusen crowd with a clinical 6-2 win over Ritchie Edhouse, finishing six doubles from 11 attempts, and he now plays European Champion Rob Cross.