Daryl Gurney (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)
Daryl Gurney (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)

Darts results: Daryl Gurney through to face Michael van Gerwen

By Sporting Life
22:42 · FRI May 06, 2022

Daryl Gurney booked a second-round clash with Michael van Gerwen at the European Darts Open by coming through a decider against fellow Northern Irishman Kevin Burness.

In a match that went with throw until the deciding leg, Gurney took out 78 to seal a blockbuster Saturday second-round meeting with Van Gerwen in Leverkusen, while Luke Woodhouse set up a match with world number one Gerwyn Price.

Englishman Woodhouse produced his highest recorded average of 109.98 in a brilliant 6-0 whitewash of Mickey Mansell in the stand-out performance of Friday's first round at the Ostermann Arena.

Woodhouse finished six doubles from seven attempts in a fine display, limiting Mansell to just two darts at a double as he moved through to a second-round tie with top seed Price on Saturday.

"I felt really good," said Woodhouse. "Obviously Gezzy is an unbelievable player so I'm going to have to perform like that tomorrow then you never know. I've got all the respect in the world for Gezzy so we'll see what happens."

Darren Penhall was another whitewash winner, with Luc Peters having just one dart at a double in their tie as a 100 average set up the Englishman for a meeting with recent German Darts Grand Prix winner Luke Humphries.

Josh Rock claimed a third 6-0 victory of the afternoon session by seeing off fellow youngster Connor Scutt, and the emerging Northern Irish ace now plays Poland's Krzysztof Ratajski on Saturday.

German Darts Grand Prix runner-up Martin Lukeman saw his hopes of another strong run on the European Tour ended with a 6-3 loss to Dennis Nilsson, with the Swedish qualifier set to face Jose de Sousa in round two.

Scott Williams will meet World champion Peter Wright on Saturday, after coming from 5-4 down to defeat Czech Republic ace Adam Gawlas 6-5.

Germany's Martin Schindler delighted the Leverkusen crowd with a clinical 6-2 win over Ritchie Edhouse, finishing six doubles from 11 attempts, and he now plays European Champion Rob Cross.

Michael van Gerwen wins the German Darts Championship title (Picture: Kais Bodensieck/PDC Europe)
ALSO READ: European Darts Open 2022: Draw, schedule, results, odds & TV coverage details

Top-ranked German Gabriel Clemens was eliminated with a 6-3 loss to Dave Chisnall, who booked a tasty second-round clash with Damon Heta.

Young German Nico Kurz was defeated 6-4 by Rowby-John Rodriguez as the Austrian set up a tie with Cazoo Premier League leader Jonny Clayton on Saturday night.

Berry van Peer came from 4-2 down to defeat Jermaine Wattimena 6-4, punishing 21 missed doubles from his fellow Dutchman to move into the last 32, where he plays Premier League star James Wade.

Cameron Menzies pulled clear from two-all to defeat Ian White 6-3 in their tie, sealing a second-round meeting with Dimitri Van den Bergh with a superb 156 checkout.

Devon Petersen came from 5-4 down to win a deciding leg against youngster Kevin Doets, setting up the South African for a second-round tie against former housemate Joe Cullen, the 2022 Masters champion.

Krzysztof Kciuk punished 13 missed doubles from Keane Barry as he set up a second-round date with Ryan Searle courtesy of a 6-3 victory, taking out a 133 finish during the tie.

Maik Kuivenhoven survived four missed match darts from Stephen Bunting in the deciding leg of their clash as he set up an all-Dutch contest with Dirk van Duijvenbode.

Andrew Gilding came from 2-0 down to defeat Lukas Wenig 6-3 to move through to a tie with Brendan Dolan, stringing together five legs of between 12-15 darts in the process.

With America's Danny Baggish having withdrawn, Karel Sedlacek will take on Nathan Aspinall in round two after receiving a bye.

European Darts Open: Schedule and results

Friday May 6
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

  • Mickey Mansell 0-6 Luke Woodhouse
  • Darren Penhall 6-0 Luc Peters
  • Dennis Nilsson 6-3 Martin Lukeman
  • Josh Rock 6-0 Connor Scutt
  • Adam Gawlas 5-6 Scott Williams
  • Krzysztof Kciuk 6-3 Keane Barry
  • Andrew Gilding 6-3 Lukas Wenig

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1200 BST)

  • Devon Petersen 6-5 Kevin Doets
  • Stephen Bunting 5-6 Maik Kuivenhoven
  • Daryl Gurney 6-5 Kevin Burness
  • Berry van Peer 6-4 Jermaine Wattimena
  • Cameron Menzies 6-3 Ian White
  • Martin Schindler 6-2 Ritchie Edhouse
  • Rowby-John Rodriguez 6-4 Nico Kurz
  • Dave Chisnall 6-3 Gabriel Clemens
  • NB: Karel Sedlacek receives Bye

Saturday May 7
Second Round
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

  • Krzysztof Ratajski v Josh Rock
  • Jose de Sousa v Dennis Nilsson
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode v Maik Kuivenhoven
  • Brendan Dolan v Andrew Gilding
  • Ryan Searle v Krzysztof Kciuk
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh v Cameron Menzies
  • James Wade v Berry van Peer
  • Joe Cullen v Devon Petersen

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1200 BST)

  • Luke Humphries v Darren Penhall
  • Nathan Aspinall v Karel Sedlacek
  • Gerwyn Price v Luke Woodhouse
  • Michael van Gerwen v Daryl Gurney
  • Peter Wright v Scott Williams
  • Jonny Clayton v Rowby-John Rodriguez
  • Rob Cross v Martin Schindler
  • Damon Heta v Dave Chisnall

Sunday May 8
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

  • Third Round

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1200 BST)

  • Quarter-Finals
  • Semi-Finals
  • Final

