The European Tour season continues this weekend in Germany, where Jose de Sousa is bidding to defend his title.

Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, daily schedule, prize money and history.

European Darts Grand Prix: Round-by-round results

In draw bracket order

ROUND THREE

Martin Lukeman v Martin Schindler

Damon Heta v Ryan Searle

Rowby-John Rodriguez v Daryl Gurney

Rob Cross v Krzysztof Ratajski

Andrew Gilding v Brendan Dolan

Joe Murnan v Luke Humphries

Peter Wright v Jonny Clayton

Danny Noppert v Nathan Rafferty

ROUND TWO

Seeds enter in round two on Saturday

Martin Lukeman 6-1 Michael van Gerwen (1)

(16) Martin Schindler 6-2 Madars Razma

(8) Damon Heta 6-5 Mickey Mansell

(9) Ryan Searle 6-2 Adam Gawlas

Rowby-John Rodriguez 6-1 Joe Cullen (4)

(13) Daryl Gurney 6-4 Eddie Lovely

(5) Rob Cross 6-5 Jelle Klaasen

(12) Krzysztof Ratajski 6-2 Kim Huybrechts

(2) Andrew Gilding 6-5 Jose de Sousa

(15) Brendan Dolan 6-4 Danny Jansen

Joe Murnan 6-5 Dimitri Van den Bergh (7)

(10) Luke Humphries 6-5 Ryan Meikle

(3) Peter Wright 6-2 Johan Engstrom

(14) Jonny Clayton 6-3 Adrian Lewis

Danny Noppert 6-4 Michael Smith (6)

Nathan Rafferty 6-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode (11)

ROUND ONE

Winners to play the seeds

Martin Lukeman 6-3 Stefan Bellmont

Madars Razma 6-5 Niels Zonneveld

Mickey Mansell 6-1 Radek Szaganski

Adam Gawlas 6-3 Ryan Joyce

Rowby-John Rodriguez 6-5 Jim Williams

Bye: Eddie Lovely v Daryl Gurney

Jelle Klaasen 6-4 Callan Rydz

Kim Huybrechts 6-5 Stephen Bunting

Andrew Gilding 6-1 John Michael

Danny Jansen 6-1 Martijn Kleermaker

Joe Murnan 6-0 Lukas Wenig

Ryan Meikle 6-2 Ron Meulenkamp

Johan Engstrom 6-5 Gabriel Clemens

Adrian Lewis 6-5 Luke Woodhouse

Danny Noppert 6-3 Karel Sedlacek

Nathan Rafferty 6-3 Dragutin Horvat

European Darts Grand Prix: Schedule and results

Friday May 13

First Round (Best of 11 legs)

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Andrew Gilding 6-1 John Michael

Madars Razma 6-5 Niels Zonneveld

Adam Gawlas 6-3 Ryan Joyce

Mickey Mansell 6-1 Radek Szaganski

Martin Lukeman 6-3 Stefan Bellmont

Ryan Meikle 6-2 Ron Meulenkamp

Joe Murnan 6-0 Lukas Wenig

Evening Session

Jelle Klaasen 6-4 Callan Rydz

Rowby-John Rodriguez 6-5 Jim Williams

Kim Huybrechts 6-5 Stephen Bunting

Danny Jansen 6-1 Martijn Kleermaker

Nathan Rafferty 6-3 Dragutin Horvat

Adrian Lewis 6-5 Luke Woodhouse

Johan Engstrom 6-5 Gabriel Clemens

Danny Noppert 6-3 Karel Sedlacek

Saturday May 14

Second Round

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Damon Heta 6-5 Mickey Mansell

Joe Murnan 6-5 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Ryan Searle 6-2 Adam Gawlas

Daryl Gurney 6-4 Eddie Lovely

Andrew Gilding 6-5 Jose de Sousa

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-2 Kim Huybrechts

Brendan Dolan 6-4 Danny Jansen

Rob Cross 6-5 Jelle Klaasen

Evening Session

Rowby-John Rodriguez 6-1 Joe Cullen

Luke Humphries 6-5 Ryan Meikle

Jonny Clayton 6-3 Adrian Lewis

Martin Lukeman 6-1 Michael van Gerwen

Martin Schindler 6-2 Madars Razma

Peter Wright 6-2 Johan Engstrom

Danny Noppert 6-4 Michael Smith

Nathan Rafferty 6-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Sunday May 22

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Third Round

Martin Lukeman v Martin Schindler

Damon Heta v Ryan Searle

Rowby-John Rodriguez v Daryl Gurney

Rob Cross v Krzysztof Ratajski

Andrew Gilding v Brendan Dolan

Joe Murnan v Luke Humphries

Peter Wright v Jonny Clayton

Danny Noppert v Nathan Rafferty

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1200 BST)

Quarter-Finals

Semi-Finals

Final

Format

All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.

European Darts Grand Prix: Sky Bet odds

Where can I watch the European Darts Grand Prix on TV?

The tournament is being broadcast live on PDCTV, exclusively on DAZN in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and through bookmakers' websites worldwide.

Prize Fund

Winner: £25,000

Runner-up: £10,000

Semi-Finalists: £6,500

Quarter-Finalists: £5,000

Last 16: £3,000

Last 32: £2,000

Last 48: £1,000

European Darts Grand Prix: Past Finals

