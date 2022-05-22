The full draw, schedule and results from the European Darts Grand Prix, which takes place at Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle in Stuttgart, Germany from May 20-22.
The European Tour season continues this weekend in Germany, where Jose de Sousa is bidding to defend his title.
Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, daily schedule, prize money and history.
European Darts Grand Prix: Round-by-round results
ROUND THREE
- Martin Lukeman v Martin Schindler
- Damon Heta v Ryan Searle
- Rowby-John Rodriguez v Daryl Gurney
- Rob Cross v Krzysztof Ratajski
- Andrew Gilding v Brendan Dolan
- Joe Murnan v Luke Humphries
- Peter Wright v Jonny Clayton
- Danny Noppert v Nathan Rafferty
ROUND TWO
Seeds enter in round two on Saturday
- Martin Lukeman 6-1 Michael van Gerwen (1)
- (16) Martin Schindler 6-2 Madars Razma
- (8) Damon Heta 6-5 Mickey Mansell
- (9) Ryan Searle 6-2 Adam Gawlas
- Rowby-John Rodriguez 6-1 Joe Cullen (4)
- (13) Daryl Gurney 6-4 Eddie Lovely
- (5) Rob Cross 6-5 Jelle Klaasen
- (12) Krzysztof Ratajski 6-2 Kim Huybrechts
- (2) Andrew Gilding 6-5 Jose de Sousa
- (15) Brendan Dolan 6-4 Danny Jansen
- Joe Murnan 6-5 Dimitri Van den Bergh (7)
- (10) Luke Humphries 6-5 Ryan Meikle
- (3) Peter Wright 6-2 Johan Engstrom
- (14) Jonny Clayton 6-3 Adrian Lewis
- Danny Noppert 6-4 Michael Smith (6)
- Nathan Rafferty 6-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode (11)
ROUND ONE
Winners to play the seeds
- Martin Lukeman 6-3 Stefan Bellmont
- Madars Razma 6-5 Niels Zonneveld
- Mickey Mansell 6-1 Radek Szaganski
- Adam Gawlas 6-3 Ryan Joyce
- Rowby-John Rodriguez 6-5 Jim Williams
- Bye: Eddie Lovely v Daryl Gurney
- Jelle Klaasen 6-4 Callan Rydz
- Kim Huybrechts 6-5 Stephen Bunting
- Andrew Gilding 6-1 John Michael
- Danny Jansen 6-1 Martijn Kleermaker
- Joe Murnan 6-0 Lukas Wenig
- Ryan Meikle 6-2 Ron Meulenkamp
- Johan Engstrom 6-5 Gabriel Clemens
- Adrian Lewis 6-5 Luke Woodhouse
- Danny Noppert 6-3 Karel Sedlacek
- Nathan Rafferty 6-3 Dragutin Horvat
European Darts Grand Prix: Schedule and results
Friday May 13
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
- Andrew Gilding 6-1 John Michael
- Madars Razma 6-5 Niels Zonneveld
- Adam Gawlas 6-3 Ryan Joyce
- Mickey Mansell 6-1 Radek Szaganski
- Martin Lukeman 6-3 Stefan Bellmont
- Ryan Meikle 6-2 Ron Meulenkamp
- Joe Murnan 6-0 Lukas Wenig
Evening Session
- Jelle Klaasen 6-4 Callan Rydz
- Rowby-John Rodriguez 6-5 Jim Williams
- Kim Huybrechts 6-5 Stephen Bunting
- Danny Jansen 6-1 Martijn Kleermaker
- Nathan Rafferty 6-3 Dragutin Horvat
- Adrian Lewis 6-5 Luke Woodhouse
- Johan Engstrom 6-5 Gabriel Clemens
- Danny Noppert 6-3 Karel Sedlacek
Saturday May 14
Second Round
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
- Damon Heta 6-5 Mickey Mansell
- Joe Murnan 6-5 Dimitri Van den Bergh
- Ryan Searle 6-2 Adam Gawlas
- Daryl Gurney 6-4 Eddie Lovely
- Andrew Gilding 6-5 Jose de Sousa
- Krzysztof Ratajski 6-2 Kim Huybrechts
- Brendan Dolan 6-4 Danny Jansen
- Rob Cross 6-5 Jelle Klaasen
Evening Session
- Rowby-John Rodriguez 6-1 Joe Cullen
- Luke Humphries 6-5 Ryan Meikle
- Jonny Clayton 6-3 Adrian Lewis
- Martin Lukeman 6-1 Michael van Gerwen
- Martin Schindler 6-2 Madars Razma
- Peter Wright 6-2 Johan Engstrom
- Danny Noppert 6-4 Michael Smith
- Nathan Rafferty 6-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode
Sunday May 22
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Third Round
- Martin Lukeman v Martin Schindler
- Damon Heta v Ryan Searle
- Rowby-John Rodriguez v Daryl Gurney
- Rob Cross v Krzysztof Ratajski
- Andrew Gilding v Brendan Dolan
- Joe Murnan v Luke Humphries
- Peter Wright v Jonny Clayton
- Danny Noppert v Nathan Rafferty
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1200 BST)
Quarter-Finals
Semi-Finals
Final
Format
All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.
Where can I watch the European Darts Grand Prix on TV?
The tournament is being broadcast live on PDCTV, exclusively on DAZN in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and through bookmakers' websites worldwide.
Prize Fund
- Winner: £25,000
- Runner-up: £10,000
- Semi-Finalists: £6,500
- Quarter-Finalists: £5,000
- Last 16: £3,000
- Last 32: £2,000
- Last 48: £1,000
European Darts Grand Prix: Past Finals
