Watford's Lukeman reached the final of a European Tour event in Munich over Easter, and continued his love affair with German stage events by claiming the scalp of world number three Van Gerwen.

The Dutchman has won three of the six European Tour events staged so far this year, but was punished for 13 missed doubles as Lukeman claimed a memorable success.

Lukeman now plays Martin Schindler in Sunday afternoon's third round, with the German ace running out a 6-2 winner against Madars Razma.

Luke Humphries, who won his second European Tour title of 2022 in Prague last weekend, edged out Ryan Meikle 6-5 to open his challenge for another £25,000 pay-day.

The former World Youth Champion will begin Sunday's final stages against Joe Murnan, who came from 4-2 down to defeat Jose de Sousa.

Cazoo Premier League leader Jonny Clayton hit back from 2-0 down against Adrian Lewis to move into the final day of action with a 6-3 success.

Clayton's third round opponent will be World Champion Peter Wright in a tasty fixture after the world number one came from 2-1 down to win 6-2 against Sweden's Johan Engstrom.

Wright had seemed set to suffer a fourth successive second round exit on the European Tour, but finishes of 110 and 121 in consecutive legs turned their tie in his favour.