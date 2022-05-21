Sporting Life
Michael van Gerwen (Picture: Lawrence Lustic/PDC)
European Darts Grand Prix: Martin Lukeman stuns Michael van Gerwen

By Sporting Life
22:14 · SAT May 21, 2022

Martin Lukeman picked up one of the biggest wins of his career with an impressive 6-1 defeat of Michael van Gerwen in the Interwetten European Darts Grand Prix on Saturday.

Watford's Lukeman reached the final of a European Tour event in Munich over Easter, and continued his love affair with German stage events by claiming the scalp of world number three Van Gerwen.

The Dutchman has won three of the six European Tour events staged so far this year, but was punished for 13 missed doubles as Lukeman claimed a memorable success.

Lukeman now plays Martin Schindler in Sunday afternoon's third round, with the German ace running out a 6-2 winner against Madars Razma.

Luke Humphries, who won his second European Tour title of 2022 in Prague last weekend, edged out Ryan Meikle 6-5 to open his challenge for another £25,000 pay-day.

The former World Youth Champion will begin Sunday's final stages against Joe Murnan, who came from 4-2 down to defeat Jose de Sousa.

Cazoo Premier League leader Jonny Clayton hit back from 2-0 down against Adrian Lewis to move into the final day of action with a 6-3 success.

Clayton's third round opponent will be World Champion Peter Wright in a tasty fixture after the world number one came from 2-1 down to win 6-2 against Sweden's Johan Engstrom.

Wright had seemed set to suffer a fourth successive second round exit on the European Tour, but finishes of 110 and 121 in consecutive legs turned their tie in his favour.

Masters champion Joe Cullen was unable to repeat the form of Thursday's Premier League triumph in London as he lost out 6-3 to Rowby-John Rodriguez.

Rodriguez now faces Daryl Gurney after the former World Grand Prix winner came from 4-3 down to defeat Eddie Lovely 6-4, sealing victory with a 120 checkout.

Ryan Searle finished six doubles from ten attempts in his 6-2 win over Adam Gawlas, checking out 143 and 114 in the process, and now plays Damon Heta after the Australian edged out Mickey Mansell in the deciding leg of a high-quality affair.

Krzysztof Ratajski produced a flawless display of finishing with six doubles from as many attempts in defeating Kim Huybrechts 6-2.

He now plays reigning European Champion Rob Cross, who was a 6-5 winner against Jelle Klaasen as a 14-darter snatched victory in their deciding leg.

Results

Interwetten European Darts Grand Prix

Saturday May 21
Second Round
Afternoon Session

  • Damon Heta 6-5 Mickey Mansell
  • Joe Murnan 6-5 Dimitri Van den Bergh
  • Ryan Searle 6-2 Adam Gawlas
  • Daryl Gurney 6-4 Eddie Lovely
  • Andrew Gilding 6-5 Jose de Sousa
  • Krzysztof Ratajski 6-2 Kim Huybrechts
  • Brendan Dolan 6-4 Danny Jansen
  • Rob Cross 6-5 Jelle Klaasen

Evening Session

  • Rowby-John Rodriguez 6-5 Joe Cullen
  • Luke Humphries 6-5 Ryan Meikle
  • Jonny Clayton 6-3 Adrian Lewis
  • Martin Lukeman 6-1 Michael van Gerwen
  • Martin Schindler 6-2 Madars Razma
  • Peter Wright 6-2 Johan Engstrom
  • Michael Smith 4-6 Danny Noppert
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode 3-6 Nathan Rafferty

