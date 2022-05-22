Luke Humphries underlined his major credentials by winning a third European Tour event of the season - and fourth overall - with victory over Rob Cross in the European Darts Grand Prix.
Only Michael van Gerwen has won more titles than 'Cool Hand' in 2022 with five, including his own hat-trick of European Tour trophies, but it's also the manner of his successes which is sending a huge warning sign to his rivals.
Humphries thrashed Brendan Dolan 6-0 in Sunday night's quarter-finals with an average of 100 before raising his level to 108 in a 7-4 triumph over Peter Wright in the last four.
Then, in a repeat last weekend's Czech Darts Open final against Cross, which he won 8-5, both players averaged around 102 before the 27-year-old from Newbury pinched glory in a deciding leg.
Humphries hit six of the 10 180s in a tremendous final and also hammered in three 100+ checkouts, including a finish from 108 to seal the title and a cheque for £25,000 that lifts him three places to 13 in the world rankings.
Voltage, who remains 10th on the Order of Merit, has now lost three European Tour finals this season but is showing real signs that he's getting back to his best.
Such has been Humphries' incredible form this season that he's now been slashed to 16/1 in places to win the World Championship - and that price will get even shorter if he continues to win titles.
Afterwards he quipped: "I'm actually not here next week so it gives Rob a chance to win one!"
More to follow...
European Darts Grand Prix: Round-by-round results
FINAL
- Rob Cross 7-8 Luke Humphries
SEMI-FINALS
- Rob Cross 7-4 Damon Heta
- Luke Humphries 7-4 Peter Wright
QUARTER-FINALS
- Damon Heta 6-5 Martin Schindler
- Rob Cross 6-4 Rowby-John Rodriguez
- Luke Humphries 6-0 Brendan Dolan
- Peter Wright 6-1 Danny Noppert
ROUND THREE
- Martin Lukeman 5-6 Martin Schindler
- Damon Heta 6-5 Ryan Searle
- Rowby-John Rodriguez 6-3 Daryl Gurney
- Rob Cross 6-4 Krzysztof Ratajski
- Andrew Gilding 3-6 Brendan Dolan
- Joe Murnan 3-6 Luke Humphries
- Peter Wright 6-1 Jonny Clayton
- Danny Noppert 6-4 Nathan Rafferty
ROUND TWO
Seeds enter in round two on Saturday
- Martin Lukeman 6-1 Michael van Gerwen (1)
- (16) Martin Schindler 6-2 Madars Razma
- (8) Damon Heta 6-5 Mickey Mansell
- (9) Ryan Searle 6-2 Adam Gawlas
- Rowby-John Rodriguez 6-1 Joe Cullen (4)
- (13) Daryl Gurney 6-4 Eddie Lovely
- (5) Rob Cross 6-5 Jelle Klaasen
- (12) Krzysztof Ratajski 6-2 Kim Huybrechts
- (2) Andrew Gilding 6-5 Jose de Sousa
- (15) Brendan Dolan 6-4 Danny Jansen
- Joe Murnan 6-5 Dimitri Van den Bergh (7)
- (10) Luke Humphries 6-5 Ryan Meikle
- (3) Peter Wright 6-2 Johan Engstrom
- (14) Jonny Clayton 6-3 Adrian Lewis
- Danny Noppert 6-4 Michael Smith (6)
- Nathan Rafferty 6-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode (11)
ROUND ONE
Winners to play the seeds
- Martin Lukeman 6-3 Stefan Bellmont
- Madars Razma 6-5 Niels Zonneveld
- Mickey Mansell 6-1 Radek Szaganski
- Adam Gawlas 6-3 Ryan Joyce
- Rowby-John Rodriguez 6-5 Jim Williams
- Bye: Eddie Lovely v Daryl Gurney
- Jelle Klaasen 6-4 Callan Rydz
- Kim Huybrechts 6-5 Stephen Bunting
- Andrew Gilding 6-1 John Michael
- Danny Jansen 6-1 Martijn Kleermaker
- Joe Murnan 6-0 Lukas Wenig
- Ryan Meikle 6-2 Ron Meulenkamp
- Johan Engstrom 6-5 Gabriel Clemens
- Adrian Lewis 6-5 Luke Woodhouse
- Danny Noppert 6-3 Karel Sedlacek
- Nathan Rafferty 6-3 Dragutin Horvat
