Only Michael van Gerwen has won more titles than 'Cool Hand' in 2022 with five, including his own hat-trick of European Tour trophies, but it's also the manner of his successes which is sending a huge warning sign to his rivals.

Humphries thrashed Brendan Dolan 6-0 in Sunday night's quarter-finals with an average of 100 before raising his level to 108 in a 7-4 triumph over Peter Wright in the last four.

Then, in a repeat last weekend's Czech Darts Open final against Cross, which he won 8-5, both players averaged around 102 before the 27-year-old from Newbury pinched glory in a deciding leg.

Humphries hit six of the 10 180s in a tremendous final and also hammered in three 100+ checkouts, including a finish from 108 to seal the title and a cheque for £25,000 that lifts him three places to 13 in the world rankings.