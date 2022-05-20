Former Premier League star Klaasen last competed on the European Tour in 2020, but came through the Associate Member Qualifier to seal a spot in the £140,000 event in Stuttgart.

He impressed in a 6-4 win over World Championship quarter-finalist Rydz on Friday, opening with an 11-darter and a 120 finish to establish a lead he would never surrender.

Klaasen now plays reigning European champion Rob Cross in a tasty second round fixture on Saturday at the Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle.

Sweden's Johan Engstrom will face world champion Peter Wright in round two after coming through a decider against Gabriel Clemens, while Danny Noppert beat Karel Sedlacek 6-3 to book a meeting with Michael Smith.