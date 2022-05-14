The European Tour season continues this weekend with the Gambrinus Czech Darts Open, where Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price are among the star attractions.
Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, daily schedule, prize money and history.
Czech Darts Open: Round-by-round results
ROUND THREE
- Rowby-John Rodriguez v Dirk van Duijvenbode (11)
- (3) Jose de Sousa v Jose Justicia
- (7) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Luke Humphries (10)
- (2) Michael van Gerwen v Mickey Mansell
- (5) Rob Cross v Ricky Evans
- Ross Smith v Dave Chisnall
- Adam Gawlas v Ryan Searle (9)
- Adrian Lewis v Vincent van der Voort
ROUND TWO
Seeds enter in round two on Saturday
- (6) Michael Smith 4-6 Rowby-John Rodriguez
- (11) Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-3 Karel Sedlacek
- (3) Jose de Sousa 6-2 Martijn Kleermaker
- (14) Jonny Clayton 5-6 Jose Justicia
- (7) Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-4 Nathan Aspinall
- (10) Luke Humphries 6-1 Martin Lukeman
- (2) Michael van Gerwen 6-2 Vitezslav Sedlak
- (15) Brendan Dolan 5-6 Mickey Mansell
- (5) Rob Cross 6-2 Jules van Dongen
- (12) Krzysztof Ratajski 0-6 Ricky Evans
- (4) Joe Cullen 4-6 Ross Smith
- (13) Daryl Gurney 5-6 Dave Chisnall
- (8) Damon Heta 4-6 Adam Gawlas
- (9) Ryan Searle 6-0 Ritchie Edhouse
- (1) Gerwyn Price 3-6 Adrian Lewis
- (16) Martin Schindler 5-6 Vincent van der Voort
ROUND ONE
Winners to play the seeds
- Rowby-John Rodriguez 6-2 Scott Waites
- Karel Sedlacek 6-3 Gabriel Clemens
- Martijn Kleermaker 6-4 Sebastian Bialecki
- Jose Justicia 6-2 Miloslav Navratil
- Nathan Aspinall 6-1 John Henderson
- Martin Lukeman 6-1 Martijn Dragt
- Vitezslav Sedlak 6-4 Jon Worsley
- Mickey Mansell 6-4 Jeffrey de Zwaan
- Jules van Dongen 6-2 Brett Claydon
- Ricky Evans 6-4 Josh Rock
- Ross Smith 6-4 Florian Hempel
- Dave Chisnall 6-0 Filip Sebesta
- Adam Gawlas 6-4 Dennie Olde Kalter
- Ritchie Edhouse 6-1 Ondrej Plsek
- Adrian Lewis 6-3 Ted Evetts
- Vincent van der Voort 6-2 Geert Nentjes
Czech Darts Open: Schedule and results
Friday May 13
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
- Martin Lukeman 6-1 Martijn Dragt
- Rowby-John Rodriguez 6-2 Scott Waites
- Jose Justicia 6-2 Miloslav Navratil
- Mickey Mansell 6-4 Jeffrey de Zwaan
- Jules van Dongen 6-2 Brett Claydon
- Ritchie Edhouse 6-1 Ondrej Plsek
- Ricky Evans 6-4 Josh Rock
- Vitezslav Sedlak 6-4 Jon Worsley
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1200 BST)
- Ross Smith 6-4 Florian Hempel
- Martijn Kleermaker 6-4 Sebastian Bialecki
- Dave Chisnall 6-0 Filip Sebesta
- Nathan Aspinall 6-1 John Henderson
- Adam Gawlas 6-4 Dennie Olde Kalter
- Adrian Lewis 6-3 Ted Evetts
- Karel Sedlacek 6-3 Gabriel Clemens
- Vincent van der Voort 6-2 Geert Nentjes
Saturday May 14
Second Round
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
- Ricky Evans 6-0 Krzysztof Ratajski
- Mickey Mansell 6-5 Brendan Dolan
- Luke Humphries 6-1 Martin Lukeman
- Rob Cross 6-2 Jules van Dongen
- Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-4 Nathan Aspinall
- Jose de Sousa 6-2 Martijn Kleermaker
- Dave Chisnall 6-5 Daryl Gurney
- Rowby-John Rodriguez 6-4 Michael Smith
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
- Adam Gawlas 6-4 Damon Heta
- Vincent van der Voort 6-5 Martin Schindler
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-3 Karel Sedlacek
- Jose Justicia 6-5 Jonny Clayton
- Michael van Gerwen 6-2 Vitezslav Sedlak
- Adrian Lewis 6-3 Gerwyn Price
- Ross Smith 6-4 Joe Cullen
- Ryan Searle 6-0 Ritchie Edhouse
Sunday May 15
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Third Round
- Rowby-John Rodriguez v Dirk van Duijvenbode
- Jose de Sousa v Jose Justicia
- Dimitri Van den Bergh v Luke Humphries
- Michael van Gerwen v Mickey Mansell
- Rob Cross v Ricky Evans
- Ross Smith v Dave Chisnall
- Adam Gawlas v Ryan Searle
- Adrian Lewis v Vincent van der Voort
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1200 BST)
Quarter-Finals
Semi-Finals
Final
Format
All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.
Where can I watch the Czech Darts Open on TV?
The tournament is being broadcast live on PDCTV, exclusively on DAZN in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and through bookmakers' websites worldwide.
Prize Fund
- Winner: £25,000
- Runner-up: £10,000
- Semi-Finalists: £6,500
- Quarter-Finalists: £5,000
- Last 16: £3,000
- Last 32: £2,000
- Last 48: £1,000
Czech Darts Open: Past Finals
