The European Tour season continues this weekend with the Gambrinus Czech Darts Open, where Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price are among the star attractions.

Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, daily schedule, prize money and history.

Czech Darts Open: Round-by-round results

Seedings in brackets

In draw bracket order

ROUND THREE

Rowby-John Rodriguez v Dirk van Duijvenbode (11)

(3) Jose de Sousa v Jose Justicia

(7) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Luke Humphries (10)

(2) Michael van Gerwen v Mickey Mansell

(5) Rob Cross v Ricky Evans

Ross Smith v Dave Chisnall

Adam Gawlas v Ryan Searle (9)

Adrian Lewis v Vincent van der Voort

ROUND TWO

Seeds enter in round two on Saturday

(6) Michael Smith 4-6 Rowby-John Rodriguez

(11) Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-3 Karel Sedlacek

(3) Jose de Sousa 6-2 Martijn Kleermaker

(14) Jonny Clayton 5-6 Jose Justicia

(7) Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-4 Nathan Aspinall

(10) Luke Humphries 6-1 Martin Lukeman

(2) Michael van Gerwen 6-2 Vitezslav Sedlak

(15) Brendan Dolan 5-6 Mickey Mansell

(5) Rob Cross 6-2 Jules van Dongen

(12) Krzysztof Ratajski 0-6 Ricky Evans

(4) Joe Cullen 4-6 Ross Smith

(13) Daryl Gurney 5-6 Dave Chisnall

(8) Damon Heta 4-6 Adam Gawlas

(9) Ryan Searle 6-0 Ritchie Edhouse

(1) Gerwyn Price 3-6 Adrian Lewis

(16) Martin Schindler 5-6 Vincent van der Voort

ROUND ONE

Winners to play the seeds

Rowby-John Rodriguez 6-2 Scott Waites

Karel Sedlacek 6-3 Gabriel Clemens

Martijn Kleermaker 6-4 Sebastian Bialecki

Jose Justicia 6-2 Miloslav Navratil

Nathan Aspinall 6-1 John Henderson

Martin Lukeman 6-1 Martijn Dragt

Vitezslav Sedlak 6-4 Jon Worsley

Mickey Mansell 6-4 Jeffrey de Zwaan

Jules van Dongen 6-2 Brett Claydon

Ricky Evans 6-4 Josh Rock

Ross Smith 6-4 Florian Hempel

Dave Chisnall 6-0 Filip Sebesta

Adam Gawlas 6-4 Dennie Olde Kalter

Ritchie Edhouse 6-1 Ondrej Plsek

Adrian Lewis 6-3 Ted Evetts

Vincent van der Voort 6-2 Geert Nentjes

Czech Darts Open: Schedule and results

Friday May 13

First Round (Best of 11 legs)

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Martin Lukeman 6-1 Martijn Dragt

Rowby-John Rodriguez 6-2 Scott Waites

Jose Justicia 6-2 Miloslav Navratil

Mickey Mansell 6-4 Jeffrey de Zwaan

Jules van Dongen 6-2 Brett Claydon

Ritchie Edhouse 6-1 Ondrej Plsek

Ricky Evans 6-4 Josh Rock

Vitezslav Sedlak 6-4 Jon Worsley

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1200 BST)

Ross Smith 6-4 Florian Hempel

Martijn Kleermaker 6-4 Sebastian Bialecki

Dave Chisnall 6-0 Filip Sebesta

Nathan Aspinall 6-1 John Henderson

Adam Gawlas 6-4 Dennie Olde Kalter

Adrian Lewis 6-3 Ted Evetts

Karel Sedlacek 6-3 Gabriel Clemens

Vincent van der Voort 6-2 Geert Nentjes

Saturday May 14

Second Round

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Ricky Evans 6-0 Krzysztof Ratajski

Mickey Mansell 6-5 Brendan Dolan

Luke Humphries 6-1 Martin Lukeman

Rob Cross 6-2 Jules van Dongen

Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-4 Nathan Aspinall

Jose de Sousa 6-2 Martijn Kleermaker

Dave Chisnall 6-5 Daryl Gurney

Rowby-John Rodriguez 6-4 Michael Smith

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Adam Gawlas 6-4 Damon Heta

Vincent van der Voort 6-5 Martin Schindler

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-3 Karel Sedlacek

Jose Justicia 6-5 Jonny Clayton

Michael van Gerwen 6-2 Vitezslav Sedlak

Adrian Lewis 6-3 Gerwyn Price

Ross Smith 6-4 Joe Cullen

Ryan Searle 6-0 Ritchie Edhouse

Sunday May 15

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Third Round

Rowby-John Rodriguez v Dirk van Duijvenbode

Jose de Sousa v Jose Justicia

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Luke Humphries

Michael van Gerwen v Mickey Mansell

Rob Cross v Ricky Evans

Ross Smith v Dave Chisnall

Adam Gawlas v Ryan Searle

Adrian Lewis v Vincent van der Voort

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1200 BST)

Quarter-Finals

Semi-Finals

Final

Format

All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.

Where can I watch the Czech Darts Open on TV?

The tournament is being broadcast live on PDCTV, exclusively on DAZN in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and through bookmakers' websites worldwide.

Prize Fund

Winner: £25,000

Runner-up: £10,000

Semi-Finalists: £6,500

Quarter-Finalists: £5,000

Last 16: £3,000

Last 32: £2,000

Last 48: £1,000

Czech Darts Open: Past Finals

