Lewis faces a tough test in the third round against Vincent van der Voort who also overcame Germany's Martin Schindler in a deciding leg.

After the match, Lewis said: "I don't know what that was about at the end but he had a go at me for some reason, calling me 'fat something'. He obviously doesn't realise I'm an athlete, that's where he's gone wrong there!"

Lewis went in for a post-match hug only to be rejected by Price before angry words were exchanged by both players, prompting referee Russ Bray to separate them.

Price was cruising to victory at 3-1 up but after missing double 12 for a nine-darter, the tide turned and Jackpot staged a superb comeback to win 6-3 and reach the last 16.

😲 Fair to say Gerwyn Price didn't like being hugged by Adrian Lewis... pic.twitter.com/AV6G0Tf1Z5

"I don't know what that was about at the end but he had a go at me for some reason, calling me 'fat something'. He obviously doesn't realise I'm an athlete, that's where he's gone wrong there!" #CDO22 pic.twitter.com/vllh4xqoXZ

Tough day for seeded stars

Jose Justicia enjoyed his biggest success on the European Tour as he took the scalp of Premier League champion Jonny Clayton with a deciding leg victory.

The 33-year-old was ranked 102nd before the £140,000 tournament began on Friday at Hala Kralovka.

The tie looked to be a close encounter in the early exchanges, with the pair locked at three legs apiece, but back-to-back legs for the Spaniard saw him go within a leg of the match.

Current Premier League leader Clayton then provided a spirited comeback, taking the tie to a deciding leg, but Justicia held his nerve to secure one of the biggest wins of his career.

Justicia will now face Jose de Sousa in his first ever European Tour third round appearance, with the Portuguese ace showing signs of a return to form, claiming a comfortable 6-2 victory over Martijn Kleermaker.

Joe Cullen joined the list of seeded stars who failed to reach Finals Day, losing 6-4 to Ross Smith.

MVG remains the man to beat

Michael van Gerwen kept his hopes of a remarkable 36th European Tour title alive after defeating Czech qualifier Vitezslav Sedlak 6-2.

The most recent winner on the European Tour raced into 5-0 lead, before requiring 12 match darts to eventually get over the line.

Czech hopes on the final day will rest on Adam Gawlas, who delighted his home crowd with a 6-4 victory over Damon Heta.

Gawlas will now take on Ryan Searle who didn't allow Ritchie Edhouse a dart at double in their match, closing out a sensational whitewash success with a 107 average.