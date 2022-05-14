Adrian Lewis and Gerwyn Price had to be separated by Russ Bray after heated row at the end of their clash at the Czech Darts Open.
Price was cruising to victory at 3-1 up but after missing double 12 for a nine-darter, the tide turned and Jackpot staged a superb comeback to win 6-3 and reach the last 16.
Lewis went in for a post-match hug only to be rejected by Price before angry words were exchanged by both players, prompting referee Russ Bray to separate them.
After the match, Lewis said: "I don't know what that was about at the end but he had a go at me for some reason, calling me 'fat something'. He obviously doesn't realise I'm an athlete, that's where he's gone wrong there!"
Lewis faces a tough test in the third round against Vincent van der Voort who also overcame Germany's Martin Schindler in a deciding leg.
Jose Justicia enjoyed his biggest success on the European Tour as he took the scalp of Premier League champion Jonny Clayton with a deciding leg victory.
The 33-year-old was ranked 102nd before the £140,000 tournament began on Friday at Hala Kralovka.
The tie looked to be a close encounter in the early exchanges, with the pair locked at three legs apiece, but back-to-back legs for the Spaniard saw him go within a leg of the match.
Current Premier League leader Clayton then provided a spirited comeback, taking the tie to a deciding leg, but Justicia held his nerve to secure one of the biggest wins of his career.
Justicia will now face Jose de Sousa in his first ever European Tour third round appearance, with the Portuguese ace showing signs of a return to form, claiming a comfortable 6-2 victory over Martijn Kleermaker.
Joe Cullen joined the list of seeded stars who failed to reach Finals Day, losing 6-4 to Ross Smith.
Michael van Gerwen kept his hopes of a remarkable 36th European Tour title alive after defeating Czech qualifier Vitezslav Sedlak 6-2.
The most recent winner on the European Tour raced into 5-0 lead, before requiring 12 match darts to eventually get over the line.
Czech hopes on the final day will rest on Adam Gawlas, who delighted his home crowd with a 6-4 victory over Damon Heta.
Gawlas will now take on Ryan Searle who didn't allow Ritchie Edhouse a dart at double in their match, closing out a sensational whitewash success with a 107 average.
Elsewhere, Rowby-John Rodriguez is through to the last 16 of a European Tour event for the first time in three years, brilliantly defeating Premier League star Michael Smith 6-4.
The World Cup finalist will now take on Dirk van Duijvenbode, who clinched a 6-3 success over Karel Sedlacek.
Dave Chisnall battled back from 4-2 down to defeat Daryl Gurney 6-5 in a thrilling second round tie which saw the St Helens star survive a match dart.
Another mouthwatering third round fixture sees Luke Humphries meet former World Matchplay champion Dimitri Van den Bergh.
A repeat of April’s German Darts Grand Prix final saw Humphries once again comfortably come out on top over an emerging Martin Lukeman.
Belgian ace Van den Bergh racked up an eighth consecutive victory over Nathan Aspinall, closing out a hard-fought 6-4 success to set up a clash with the 2022 UK Open runner-up.
Ricky Evans was the first player to seal a third round spot with an impressive whitewash over Krzysztof Ratajski, averaging 103.66 in the process.
Evans now faces European Champion Rob Cross, who piled in three ton-plus checkouts to seal an impressive 6-2 success over Jules van Dongen.
The tournament concludes on Sunday, with the afternoon session's third round followed in the evening session by the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.
Friday May 13
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1200 BST)
Saturday May 14
Second Round
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Sunday May 15
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Third Round
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1200 BST)
Quarter-Finals
Semi-Finals
Final