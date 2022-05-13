The £140,000 tournament in Prague sees 48 players competing across the weekend, with two-time World Champion Lewis amongst the star attractions on the opening day at Hala Kralovka.

Lewis overcame reigning World Youth Champion Ted Evetts 6-3 with a clinical display, opening up a 4-0 lead before fending off the youngster's fightback to finish with six doubles from ten attempts.

The Englishman now takes on world number two Gerwyn Price in Saturday's second round to continue his bid to win a first European Tour title since 2012.

The day also saw three of the six Czech player secure places in round two, with Sedlacek proving a hugely popular winner with his 6-3 defeat of Gabriel Clemens, meaning he faces Dirk van Duijvenbode on Saturday.

Emerging star Gawlas finished six doubles from 11 attempts as he battled past Dennie Olde Kalter to set up a tie with Damon Heta in the last 32.

Debutant Sedlak, meanwhile, will take on Michael van Gerwen in a dream second round tie after he came from 3-2 down to win 6-4 against Welshman Jon Worsley.

Dave Chisnall was in ruthless mood as he whitewashed Filip Sebesta without the local qualifier having a dart at a double, while Jose Justicia and Ritchie Edhouse overcame Miloslav Navratil and Ondrej Plsek respectively.

Nathan Aspinall was a 6-1 winner against World Cup winner John Henderson as he progressed to a tie with Dimitri Van den Bergh.