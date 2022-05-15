Sporting Life
Luke Humphries (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)
Luke Humphries (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)

Darts results: Luke Humphries defeats Rob Cross 8-5 in Czech Darts Open final

By Sporting Life
22:21 · SUN May 15, 2022

Luke Humphries won his second European Tour title in the space of a month in Prague on Sunday, defeating Rob Cross 8-5 in the final of the Gambrinus Czech Darts Open.

Humphries further enhanced his reputation as one of the sport's hottest prospects with impressive victories over Michael van Gerwen and Dimitri Van den Bergh en route to the final.

A winner of April's Interwetten German Darts Grand Prix, Humphries averaged 100.34 in the final to rack up his third PDC ranking event win of 2022.

Humphries took early control in the final as he raced into a 4-1 lead, before Cross piled in a rot-stopping 145 checkout to gain a foothold in the contest.

The tenth leg saw Cross pounce on four missed doubles from Humphries to break throw and level at 5-5.

However, a crucial last dart double top saw Humphries break straight back before reeling off the last two legs in 26 darts to pocket the £25,000 winner's prize.

"To win one Euro Tour was great, but to win two is unbelievable - I'm over the moon," said Humphries.

"I think the final was the best I played all weekend. Rob and I are good friends and he pushed me really hard.

"When you make that final it's hard because you're tired after a long day and when he took the 145 out it drained me.

"But I think the last two legs show a lot about my game and are testament to what I am now.

"I need to start believing I'm one of the best players in the world.

"I'm getting that confidence in my game, I feel like I'm making the next step now."

Meanwhile, Cross was left to suffer an unwanted familiar feeling as he endured a sixth defeat in his sixth European Tour final.

"Credit to Luke, he was brilliant," said Cross, who defeated Ross Smith and Vincent van der Voort earlier in the day.

"I struggled to hold my throw, that was my Achilles' Heel in that one.

"I really enjoyed my weekend here, Prague has played host to a fantastic tournament with an amazing crowd.

"I wasn't at my best today but I almost got the result and I'll move onto the next one."

Czech Darts Open: Full Tournament Results

Friday May 13
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

  • Martin Lukeman 6-1 Martijn Dragt
  • Rowby-John Rodriguez 6-2 Scott Waites
  • Jose Justicia 6-2 Miloslav Navratil
  • Mickey Mansell 6-4 Jeffrey de Zwaan
  • Jules van Dongen 6-2 Brett Claydon
  • Ritchie Edhouse 6-1 Ondrej Plsek
  • Ricky Evans 6-4 Josh Rock
  • Vitezslav Sedlak 6-4 Jon Worsley

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1200 BST)

  • Ross Smith 6-4 Florian Hempel
  • Martijn Kleermaker 6-4 Sebastian Bialecki
  • Dave Chisnall 6-0 Filip Sebesta
  • Nathan Aspinall 6-1 John Henderson
  • Adam Gawlas 6-4 Dennie Olde Kalter
  • Adrian Lewis 6-3 Ted Evetts
  • Karel Sedlacek 6-3 Gabriel Clemens
  • Vincent van der Voort 6-2 Geert Nentjes

CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT

Saturday May 14
Second Round
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

  • Ricky Evans 6-0 Krzysztof Ratajski
  • Mickey Mansell 6-5 Brendan Dolan
  • Luke Humphries 6-1 Martin Lukeman
  • Rob Cross 6-2 Jules van Dongen
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-4 Nathan Aspinall
  • Jose de Sousa 6-2 Martijn Kleermaker
  • Dave Chisnall 6-5 Daryl Gurney
  • Rowby-John Rodriguez 6-4 Michael Smith

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

  • Adam Gawlas 6-4 Damon Heta
  • Vincent van der Voort 6-5 Martin Schindler
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-3 Karel Sedlacek
  • Jose Justicia 6-5 Jonny Clayton
  • Michael van Gerwen 6-2 Vitezslav Sedlak
  • Adrian Lewis 6-3 Gerwyn Price
  • Ross Smith 6-4 Joe Cullen
  • Ryan Searle 6-0 Ritchie Edhouse

CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT

Sunday May 15
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Third Round

  • Rowby-John Rodriguez 6-5 Dirk van Duijvenbode
  • Jose de Sousa 6-5 Jose Justicia
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh 4-6 Luke Humphries
  • Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Mickey Mansell
  • Rob Cross 6-2 Ricky Evans
  • Ross Smith 6-4 Dave Chisnall
  • Adam Gawlas 6-5 Ryan Searle
  • Adrian Lewis 3-6 Vincent van der Voort

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1200 BST)

Quarter-Finals

  • Rowby-John Rodriguez 2-6 Jose de Sousa
  • Luke Humphries 6-4 Michael van Gerwen
  • (5) Rob Cross 6-4 Ross Smith
  • Adam Gawlas 2-6 Vincent van der Voort

Semi-Finals

  • Jose de Sousa 4-7 Luke Humphries
  • Rob Cross 7-4 Vincent van der Voort

Final

  • Luke Humphries 8-5 Rob Cross

