The full draw, schedule and results from the Dutch Darts Championship, which takes place at the IJsselhallen in Zwolle from May 28-30.
The European Tour season continues this weekend in the Netherlands, where the home crowd will be roaring Michael van Gerwen to success.
Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, daily schedule, prize money and history.
Dutch Darts Championship: Round-by-round draw and results
ROUND TWO
Seeds enter in round two on Saturday
- (6) Rob Cross v Andy Boulton/Ryan Meikle
- (11) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Boris Krcmar/Steve Lennon
- (3) Peter Wright v Jermaine Wattimena/Rene Eidams
- (14) Martin Schindler v Danny Noppert/Arjan Konterman
- (7) Joe Cullen v Simon Whitlock/Jamie Hughes
- (10) Nathan Aspinall v Daniel Larsson/Mario Vandenbogaerde
- (2) Michael van Gerwen v Sebastian Bialecki/Jelle Klaasen
- (15) Brendan Dolan v Martijn Kleermaker/Callan Rydz
- (5) Jose de Sousa v Dave Chisnall/Madars Razma
- (12) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Mickey Mansell/Niels Zonneveld
- (4) Ryan Searle v Kevin Burness/Ross Smith
- (13) Krzysztof Ratajski v Andrew Gilding/Wesley Plaisier
- (8) Damon Heta v Connor Scutt/Scott Waites
- (9) Michael Smith v Danny Jansen/Vincent van der Voort
- (1) Gerwyn Price v Stefan Bellmont/Mervyn King
- (16) Chris Dobey v Ritchie Edhouse
ROUND ONE
Winners to play the seeds
- Andy Boulton v Ryan Meikle
- Boris Krcmar v Steve Lennon
- Jermaine Wattimena v Rene Eidams
- Danny Noppert v Arjan Konterman
- Simon Whitlock v Jamie Hughes
- Daniel Larsson/Mario Vandenbogaerde
- Sebastian Bialecki v Jelle Klaasen
- Martijn Kleermaker v Callan Rydz
- Dave Chisnall v Madars Razma
- Mickey Mansell v Niels Zonneveld
- Kevin Burness v Ross Smith
- Andrew Gilding v Wesley Plaisier
- Connor Scutt v Scott Waites
- Danny Jansen v Vincent van der Voort
- Stefan Bellmont v Mervyn King
- Ritchie Edhouse BYE
Dutch Darts Championship: Schedule and results
Friday May 13
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
- Boris Krcmar v Steve Lennon
- Andy Boulton v Ryan Meikle
- Connor Scutt v Scott Waites
- Kevin Burness v Ross Smith
- Andrew Gilding v Wesley Plaisier
- Daniel Larsson v Mario Vandenbogaerde
- Sebastian Bialecki v Jelle Klaasen
- Ritchie Edhouse Bye
Evening Session
- Mickey Mansell v Niels Zonneveld
- Jermaine Wattimena v Rene Eidams
- Stefan Bellmont v Mervyn King
- Simon Whitlock v Jamie Hughes
- Martijn Kleermaker v Callan Rydz
- Danny Noppert v Arjan Konterman
- Danny Jansen v Vincent van der Voort
- Dave Chisnall v Madars Razma
Saturday May 29
Second Round
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
- Krzysztof Ratajski v Gilding/Plaisier
- Ryan Searle v Burness/R Smith
- Damon Heta v Scutt/Waites
- Dimitri Van den Bergh v Krcmar/Lennon
- Nathan Aspinall v Larsson/Vandenbogaerde
- Brendan Dolan v Kleermaker/Rydz
- Martin Schindler v Noppert/Konterman
- Jose de Sousa v Chisnall/Razma
Evening Session
- Rob Cross v Boulton/Meikle
- Joe Cullen v Whitlock/Hughes
- Dirk van Duijvenbode v Mansell/Zonneveld
- Peter Wright v Wattimena/Eidams
- Michael van Gerwen v Bialecki/Klaasen
- Gerwyn Price v Bellmont/King
- Michael Smith v Jansen/Van der Voort
- Chris Dobey v Williams/Edhouse
Sunday May 30
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Third Round
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Quarter-Finals
Semi-Finals
Final
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
Format
All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.
Where can I watch the Dutch Darts Championship on TV?
Coverage will be streamed through DAZN for viewers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and through PDCTV for subscribers in all other territories, as well as through bookmakers worldwide.
Prize Fund
- Winner: £25,000
- Runner-up: £10,000
- Semi-Finalists: £6,500
- Quarter-Finalists: £5,000
- Last 16: £3,000
- Last 32: £2,000
- Last 48: £1,000
