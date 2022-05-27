Sporting Life
Michael van Gerwen in Rotterdam (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)
Michael van Gerwen will be the home favourite

Dutch Darts Championship 2022: Draw, schedule, results, odds & TV coverage details

By Sporting Life
15:05 · FRI May 27, 2022

The full draw, schedule and results from the Dutch Darts Championship, which takes place at the IJsselhallen in Zwolle from May 28-30.

The European Tour season continues this weekend in the Netherlands, where the home crowd will be roaring Michael van Gerwen to success.

Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, daily schedule, prize money and history.

Dutch Darts Championship: Round-by-round draw and results

ROUND TWO

Seeds enter in round two on Saturday

  • (6) Rob Cross v Andy Boulton/Ryan Meikle
  • (11) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Boris Krcmar/Steve Lennon
  • (3) Peter Wright v Jermaine Wattimena/Rene Eidams
  • (14) Martin Schindler v Danny Noppert/Arjan Konterman
  • (7) Joe Cullen v Simon Whitlock/Jamie Hughes
  • (10) Nathan Aspinall v Daniel Larsson/Mario Vandenbogaerde
  • (2) Michael van Gerwen v Sebastian Bialecki/Jelle Klaasen
  • (15) Brendan Dolan v Martijn Kleermaker/Callan Rydz
  • (5) Jose de Sousa v Dave Chisnall/Madars Razma
  • (12) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Mickey Mansell/Niels Zonneveld
  • (4) Ryan Searle v Kevin Burness/Ross Smith
  • (13) Krzysztof Ratajski v Andrew Gilding/Wesley Plaisier
  • (8) Damon Heta v Connor Scutt/Scott Waites
  • (9) Michael Smith v Danny Jansen/Vincent van der Voort
  • (1) Gerwyn Price v Stefan Bellmont/Mervyn King
  • (16) Chris Dobey v Ritchie Edhouse

ROUND ONE

Winners to play the seeds

  • Andy Boulton v Ryan Meikle
  • Boris Krcmar v Steve Lennon
  • Jermaine Wattimena v Rene Eidams
  • Danny Noppert v Arjan Konterman
  • Simon Whitlock v Jamie Hughes
  • Daniel Larsson/Mario Vandenbogaerde
  • Sebastian Bialecki v Jelle Klaasen
  • Martijn Kleermaker v Callan Rydz
  • Dave Chisnall v Madars Razma
  • Mickey Mansell v Niels Zonneveld
  • Kevin Burness v Ross Smith
  • Andrew Gilding v Wesley Plaisier
  • Connor Scutt v Scott Waites
  • Danny Jansen v Vincent van der Voort
  • Stefan Bellmont v Mervyn King
  • Ritchie Edhouse BYE

Dutch Darts Championship: Schedule and results

Friday May 13
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

  • Boris Krcmar v Steve Lennon
  • Andy Boulton v Ryan Meikle
  • Connor Scutt v Scott Waites
  • Kevin Burness v Ross Smith
  • Andrew Gilding v Wesley Plaisier
  • Daniel Larsson v Mario Vandenbogaerde
  • Sebastian Bialecki v Jelle Klaasen
  • Ritchie Edhouse Bye

Evening Session

  • Mickey Mansell v Niels Zonneveld
  • Jermaine Wattimena v Rene Eidams
  • Stefan Bellmont v Mervyn King
  • Simon Whitlock v Jamie Hughes
  • Martijn Kleermaker v Callan Rydz
  • Danny Noppert v Arjan Konterman
  • Danny Jansen v Vincent van der Voort
  • Dave Chisnall v Madars Razma

Saturday May 29
Second Round
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

  • Krzysztof Ratajski v Gilding/Plaisier
  • Ryan Searle v Burness/R Smith
  • Damon Heta v Scutt/Waites
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh v Krcmar/Lennon
  • Nathan Aspinall v Larsson/Vandenbogaerde
  • Brendan Dolan v Kleermaker/Rydz
  • Martin Schindler v Noppert/Konterman
  • Jose de Sousa v Chisnall/Razma

Evening Session

  • Rob Cross v Boulton/Meikle
  • Joe Cullen v Whitlock/Hughes
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode v Mansell/Zonneveld
  • Peter Wright v Wattimena/Eidams
  • Michael van Gerwen v Bialecki/Klaasen
  • Gerwyn Price v Bellmont/King
  • Michael Smith v Jansen/Van der Voort
  • Chris Dobey v Williams/Edhouse

Sunday May 30
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Third Round

  • Eight matches

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Quarter-Finals

  • Four matches

Semi-Finals

  • Two matches

Final

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

Format
All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.

Dutch Darts Championship: Sky Bet odds

Where can I watch the Dutch Darts Championship on TV?

Coverage will be streamed through DAZN for viewers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and through PDCTV for subscribers in all other territories, as well as through bookmakers worldwide.

Prize Fund

  • Winner: £25,000
  • Runner-up: £10,000
  • Semi-Finalists: £6,500
  • Quarter-Finalists: £5,000
  • Last 16: £3,000
  • Last 32: £2,000
  • Last 48: £1,000

European Darts Grand Prix: Past Finals

