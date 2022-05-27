The European Tour season continues this weekend in the Netherlands, where the home crowd will be roaring Michael van Gerwen to success.

Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, daily schedule, prize money and history.

Dutch Darts Championship: Round-by-round draw and results

In draw bracket order

ROUND TWO

Seeds enter in round two on Saturday

(6) Rob Cross v Andy Boulton/Ryan Meikle

(11) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Boris Krcmar/Steve Lennon

(3) Peter Wright v Jermaine Wattimena/Rene Eidams

(14) Martin Schindler v Danny Noppert/Arjan Konterman

(7) Joe Cullen v Simon Whitlock/Jamie Hughes

(10) Nathan Aspinall v Daniel Larsson/Mario Vandenbogaerde

(2) Michael van Gerwen v Sebastian Bialecki/Jelle Klaasen

(15) Brendan Dolan v Martijn Kleermaker/Callan Rydz

(5) Jose de Sousa v Dave Chisnall/Madars Razma

(12) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Mickey Mansell/Niels Zonneveld

(4) Ryan Searle v Kevin Burness/Ross Smith

(13) Krzysztof Ratajski v Andrew Gilding/Wesley Plaisier

(8) Damon Heta v Connor Scutt/Scott Waites

(9) Michael Smith v Danny Jansen/Vincent van der Voort

(1) Gerwyn Price v Stefan Bellmont/Mervyn King

(16) Chris Dobey v Ritchie Edhouse

ROUND ONE

Winners to play the seeds

Andy Boulton v Ryan Meikle

Boris Krcmar v Steve Lennon

Jermaine Wattimena v Rene Eidams

Danny Noppert v Arjan Konterman

Simon Whitlock v Jamie Hughes

Daniel Larsson/Mario Vandenbogaerde

Sebastian Bialecki v Jelle Klaasen

Martijn Kleermaker v Callan Rydz

Dave Chisnall v Madars Razma

Mickey Mansell v Niels Zonneveld

Kevin Burness v Ross Smith

Andrew Gilding v Wesley Plaisier

Connor Scutt v Scott Waites

Danny Jansen v Vincent van der Voort

Stefan Bellmont v Mervyn King

Ritchie Edhouse BYE

Dutch Darts Championship: Schedule and results

Friday May 13

First Round (Best of 11 legs)

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Boris Krcmar v Steve Lennon

Andy Boulton v Ryan Meikle

Connor Scutt v Scott Waites

Kevin Burness v Ross Smith

Andrew Gilding v Wesley Plaisier

Daniel Larsson v Mario Vandenbogaerde

Sebastian Bialecki v Jelle Klaasen

Ritchie Edhouse Bye

Evening Session

Mickey Mansell v Niels Zonneveld

Jermaine Wattimena v Rene Eidams

Stefan Bellmont v Mervyn King

Simon Whitlock v Jamie Hughes

Martijn Kleermaker v Callan Rydz

Danny Noppert v Arjan Konterman

Danny Jansen v Vincent van der Voort

Dave Chisnall v Madars Razma

Saturday May 29

Second Round

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Krzysztof Ratajski v Gilding/Plaisier

Ryan Searle v Burness/R Smith

Damon Heta v Scutt/Waites

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Krcmar/Lennon

Nathan Aspinall v Larsson/Vandenbogaerde

Brendan Dolan v Kleermaker/Rydz

Martin Schindler v Noppert/Konterman

Jose de Sousa v Chisnall/Razma

Evening Session

Rob Cross v Boulton/Meikle

Joe Cullen v Whitlock/Hughes

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Mansell/Zonneveld

Peter Wright v Wattimena/Eidams

Michael van Gerwen v Bialecki/Klaasen

Gerwyn Price v Bellmont/King

Michael Smith v Jansen/Van der Voort

Chris Dobey v Williams/Edhouse

Sunday May 30

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Third Round

Eight matches

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Quarter-Finals

Four matches

Semi-Finals

Two matches

Final

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

Format

All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.

Where can I watch the Dutch Darts Championship on TV?

Coverage will be streamed through DAZN for viewers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and through PDCTV for subscribers in all other territories, as well as through bookmakers worldwide.

Prize Fund

Winner: £25,000

Runner-up: £10,000

Semi-Finalists: £6,500

Quarter-Finalists: £5,000

Last 16: £3,000

Last 32: £2,000

Last 48: £1,000

