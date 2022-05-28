Sporting Life
Michael van Gerwen celebrates (Kais Bodensieck/PDC Europe)
Michael van Gerwen celebrates (Kais Bodensieck/PDC Europe)

Darts results: Shocks all-round on Saturday but Michael van Gerwen going strong in Dutch Darts Championship

By Sporting Life
23:14 · SAT May 28, 2022

Michael van Gerwen began his bid for a fourth European Tour title of 2022 with a comprehensive 6-2 victory over compatriot Jelle Klaasen on the second day of action at the Jack’s Dutch Darts Championship in Zwolle on Saturday.

The world number three raised the roof with an imperious display at the Ijsselhallen, averaging 104.67 and firing in six 180s to continue his remarkable record against Klaasen, despite a sensational 170 checkout from the former Lakeside Champion in the opening exchanges.

Van Gerwen will now play Callan Rydz for a place in the last eight, after the World Championship quarter-finalist raced to a 6-1 win over a below-par Brendan Dolan earlier in the day.

However, Gerwyn Price was one of nine seeded stars to succumb in a dramatic double session, with Mervyn King edging out the top seed in a last-leg shoot-out.

Following the disappointment of missing out on the Cazoo Premier League Play-Offs, world number one Peter Wright returned to winning ways with a 6-3 victory over Jermaine Wattimena, featuring a majestic 125 checkout in leg eight.

The World Champion will face Danny Noppert in a mouth-watering last 16 encounter, after the UK Open champion defied a ton-plus average and five 180s from Martin Schindler to prevail in an absorbing decider.

Dutch glory continues

Dirk van Duijvenbode was the third Dutchman to book his place in Sunday’s third round, battling past Mickey Mansell to set up a showdown against Dave Chisnall, who posted a 105.89 average in a 6-3 success over Jose de Sousa.

Thursday's Premier League winner in Newcastle, Michael Smith, produced a similarly eye-catching display, averaging 105.79 and landing six 180s to end the hopes of home hero Danny Jansen.

Smith is now up against in-form Damon Heta in round three, after the Australian accounted for Scott Waites in a gruelling affair.

Rob Cross’ quest for a fourth European Tour final of 2022 was curtailed by an inspired Ryan Meikle, who averaged 100 to close out a 6-2 success, in one of the left-hander's best performances on the big stage.

Meikle will play Boris Krcmar in round three, after the Croatian recovered from 5-3 down to dump out Dimitri Van den Bergh, having survived multiple match darts in the penultimate leg.

Aussie rules after surviving match darts

Former Dutch Darts Masters winner Simon Whitlock is dreaming of another triumph in the Netherlands, after surviving four match darts en route to victory over Premier League star Joe Cullen.

Whitlock takes on surprise package Daniel Larsson for a quarter-final spot, after the unseeded Swede produced an accomplished display on the outer ring to stun Nathan Aspinall.

Elsewhere, Ryan Searle converted two ton-plus finishes to defeat Ross Smith in a topsy-turvy clash, and he will face Andrew Gilding for a place in the quarter-finals on Sunday afternoon.

Gilding continued his impressive form in Zwolle, producing a magical 170 finish during his 6-4 success over Krzysztof Ratajski in Saturday’s opener.

In the evening’s finale, Chris Dobey reeled off six consecutive legs to demolish Ritchie Edhouse, and the two-time TV semi-finalist faces the veteran King in an intriguing tussle on Sunday.

Saturday May 29
Second Round
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

  • Krzysztof Ratajski 4-6 Andrew Gilding
  • Ryan Searle 6-3 Ross Smith
  • Damon Heta 6-3 Scott Waites
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh 5-6 Boris Krcmar
  • Nathan Aspinall 4-6 Daniel Larsson
  • Brendan Dolan 1-6 Callan Rydz
  • Martin Schindler 5-6 Danny Noppert
  • Jose de Sousa 3-6 Dave Chisnall

Evening Session

  • Rob Cross 2-6 Ryan Meikle
  • Joe Cullen 5-6 Simon Whitlock
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-4 Mickey Mansell
  • Peter Wright 6-3 Jermaine Wattimena
  • Michael van Gerwen 6-2 Jelle Klaasen
  • Gerwyn Price 5-6 Mervyn King
  • Michael Smith 6-4 Danny Jansen
  • Chris Dobey 6-1 Ritchie Edhouse

Sunday May 30
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Third Round

  • Ryan Meikle v Boris Krcmar
  • (3) Peter Wright v Danny Noppert
  • Simon Whitlock v Daniel Larsson
  • (2) Michael van Gerwen v Callan Rydz
  • Dave Chisnall v (12) Dirk van Duijvenbode
  • (4) Ryan Searle v Andrew Gilding
  • (8) Damon Heta v (9) Michael Smith
  • Mervyn King v (16) Chris Dobey

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Quarter-Finals

  • Four matches

Semi-Finals

  • Two matches

Final

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

Format
All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.

Dutch Darts Championship: Sky Bet odds

Where can I watch the Dutch Darts Championship on TV?

Coverage will be streamed through DAZN for viewers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and through PDCTV for subscribers in all other territories, as well as through bookmakers worldwide.

Prize Fund

  • Winner: £25,000
  • Runner-up: £10,000
  • Semi-Finalists: £6,500
  • Quarter-Finalists: £5,000
  • Last 16: £3,000
  • Last 32: £2,000
  • Last 48: £1,000

European Darts Grand Prix: Past Finals

