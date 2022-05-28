The world number three raised the roof with an imperious display at the Ijsselhallen, averaging 104.67 and firing in six 180s to continue his remarkable record against Klaasen, despite a sensational 170 checkout from the former Lakeside Champion in the opening exchanges.

Van Gerwen will now play Callan Rydz for a place in the last eight, after the World Championship quarter-finalist raced to a 6-1 win over a below-par Brendan Dolan earlier in the day.

However, Gerwyn Price was one of nine seeded stars to succumb in a dramatic double session, with Mervyn King edging out the top seed in a last-leg shoot-out.

Following the disappointment of missing out on the Cazoo Premier League Play-Offs, world number one Peter Wright returned to winning ways with a 6-3 victory over Jermaine Wattimena, featuring a majestic 125 checkout in leg eight.

The World Champion will face Danny Noppert in a mouth-watering last 16 encounter, after the UK Open champion defied a ton-plus average and five 180s from Martin Schindler to prevail in an absorbing decider.

Dutch glory continues

Dirk van Duijvenbode was the third Dutchman to book his place in Sunday’s third round, battling past Mickey Mansell to set up a showdown against Dave Chisnall, who posted a 105.89 average in a 6-3 success over Jose de Sousa.

Thursday's Premier League winner in Newcastle, Michael Smith, produced a similarly eye-catching display, averaging 105.79 and landing six 180s to end the hopes of home hero Danny Jansen.

Smith is now up against in-form Damon Heta in round three, after the Australian accounted for Scott Waites in a gruelling affair.

Rob Cross’ quest for a fourth European Tour final of 2022 was curtailed by an inspired Ryan Meikle, who averaged 100 to close out a 6-2 success, in one of the left-hander's best performances on the big stage.

Meikle will play Boris Krcmar in round three, after the Croatian recovered from 5-3 down to dump out Dimitri Van den Bergh, having survived multiple match darts in the penultimate leg.

Aussie rules after surviving match darts

Former Dutch Darts Masters winner Simon Whitlock is dreaming of another triumph in the Netherlands, after surviving four match darts en route to victory over Premier League star Joe Cullen.

Whitlock takes on surprise package Daniel Larsson for a quarter-final spot, after the unseeded Swede produced an accomplished display on the outer ring to stun Nathan Aspinall.

Elsewhere, Ryan Searle converted two ton-plus finishes to defeat Ross Smith in a topsy-turvy clash, and he will face Andrew Gilding for a place in the quarter-finals on Sunday afternoon.

Gilding continued his impressive form in Zwolle, producing a magical 170 finish during his 6-4 success over Krzysztof Ratajski in Saturday’s opener.

In the evening’s finale, Chris Dobey reeled off six consecutive legs to demolish Ritchie Edhouse, and the two-time TV semi-finalist faces the veteran King in an intriguing tussle on Sunday.

Saturday May 29

Second Round

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Krzysztof Ratajski 4-6 Andrew Gilding

Ryan Searle 6-3 Ross Smith

Damon Heta 6-3 Scott Waites

Dimitri Van den Bergh 5-6 Boris Krcmar

Nathan Aspinall 4-6 Daniel Larsson

Brendan Dolan 1-6 Callan Rydz

Martin Schindler 5-6 Danny Noppert

Jose de Sousa 3-6 Dave Chisnall

Evening Session

Rob Cross 2-6 Ryan Meikle

Joe Cullen 5-6 Simon Whitlock

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-4 Mickey Mansell

Peter Wright 6-3 Jermaine Wattimena

Michael van Gerwen 6-2 Jelle Klaasen

Gerwyn Price 5-6 Mervyn King

Michael Smith 6-4 Danny Jansen

Chris Dobey 6-1 Ritchie Edhouse

Sunday May 30

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Third Round

Ryan Meikle v Boris Krcmar

(3) Peter Wright v Danny Noppert

Simon Whitlock v Daniel Larsson

(2) Michael van Gerwen v Callan Rydz

Dave Chisnall v (12) Dirk van Duijvenbode

(4) Ryan Searle v Andrew Gilding

(8) Damon Heta v (9) Michael Smith

Mervyn King v (16) Chris Dobey

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Quarter-Finals

Four matches

Semi-Finals

Two matches

Final

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

Format

All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.

Dutch Darts Championship: Sky Bet odds

Where can I watch the Dutch Darts Championship on TV?

Coverage will be streamed through DAZN for viewers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and through PDCTV for subscribers in all other territories, as well as through bookmakers worldwide.

Prize Fund

Winner: £25,000

Runner-up: £10,000

Semi-Finalists: £6,500

Quarter-Finalists: £5,000

Last 16: £3,000

Last 32: £2,000

Last 48: £1,000

European Darts Grand Prix: Past Finals

Darts: Related content