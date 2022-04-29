The 2022 European Tour continues in Austria, where Michael van Gerwen is bidding to defend the title he won during its last staging in 2019.

Here's all you need to know including the full results and daily round-ups while we also have details of the prize money and past winners.

Austrian Darts Open: Draw & Tournament bracket

Seedings in brackets

The seeded players enter the competition in the second round on Saturday. They play the winners of the first-round games.

(6) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Danny Noppert/Jermaine Wattimena

(11) Jonny Clayton v Jeffrey De Zwaan/Mensur Suljovic

(3) Joe Cullen v Jim Williams/Berry van Peer

(14) Krzysztof Ratajski v Ian White/Patrik Gosnak

(7) Luke Humphries v Radek Szaganski/Danny Jansen

(10) Damon Heta v Ricky Evans/Johan Engstrom

(2) Jose de Sousa v Madars Razma/Michael Rasztovits

(15) Nathan Aspinall v Wesley Plaisier/Matt Campbell

(5) Ryan Searle v Thibault Tricole/Zoran Lerchbacher

(12) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Darius Labanauskas/Rowby-John Rodriguez

(4) Michael van Gerwen v Steve Beaton/Cameron Menzies

(13) James Wade v Brett Claydon/Rainer Sturm

(8) Brendan Dolan v Tony Martinez/Gabriel Clemens

(9) Rob Cross v Josh Rock/Devon Petersen

(1) Peter Wright v Dietmar Burger/Callan Rydz

(16) Ross Smith v Stephen Bunting/Karel Sedlacek

Austrian Darts Open: Schedule and results

Friday April 29

First Round (Best of 11 legs)

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Danny Jansen 6-1 Radek Szaganski

Wesley Plaisier 6-3 Matt Campbell

Jim Williams 6-1 Berry van Peer

Josh Rock 6-3 Devon Petersen

Ricky Evans v Johan Engstrom

Madars Razma v Michael Rasztovits

Steve Beaton v Cameron Menzies

Ian White v Patrik Gosnak

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1200 BST)

Dietmar Burger v Callan Rydz

Thibault Tricole v Zoran Lerchbacher

Tony Martinez v Gabriel Clemens

Danny Noppert v Jermaine Wattimena

Jeffrey De Zwaan v Mensur Suljovic

Stephen Bunting v Karel Sedlacek

Brett Claydon v Rainer Sturm

Darius Labanauskas v Rowby-John Rodriguez

Saturday April 30

Second Round

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Krzysztof Ratajski v White/Gosnak

Damon Heta v Evans/Engstrom

Nathan Aspinall v Plaisier/Campbell

Ryan Searle v Tricole/Lerchbacher

Joe Cullen v Williams/Van Peer

Brendan Dolan v Martinez/Clemens

Jose de Sousa v Razma/Rasztovits

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Noppert/Wattimena

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1200 BST)

James Wade v Claydon/Sturm

Luke Humphries v Szaganski/Jansen

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Labanauskas/Rodriguez

Michael van Gerwen v Beaton/Menzies

Jonny Clayton v De Zwaan/Suljovic

Peter Wright v Burger/Rydz

Rob Cross v Rock/Petersen

Ross Smith v Bunting/Sedlacek

Sunday May 1

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Third Round

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1200 BST)

Quarter-Finals

Semi-Finals

Final

Format

All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.

Where can I watch the Austrian Darts Open on TV?

This event is not being screened live on TV in the UK but, along with all the other PDC European Tour events, you can watch the event unfold via PDCTV as well as through a series of bookmakers' websites worldwide. Head to the PDC website for more details.

Prize Fund

Winner: £25,000

Runner-up: £10,000

Semi-Finalists: £6,500

Quarter-Finalists: £5,000

Last 16: £3,000

Last 32: £2,000

Last 48: £1,000

Austrian Darts Open: Past finals

