The full draw, schedule, results and round-ups from the Interwetten Austrian Darts Open, which takes place in Graz from April 29-May 1.
The 2022 European Tour continues in Austria, where Michael van Gerwen is bidding to defend the title he won during its last staging in 2019.
Here's all you need to know including the full results and daily round-ups while we also have details of the prize money and past winners.
Austrian Darts Open: Draw & Tournament bracket
The seeded players enter the competition in the second round on Saturday. They play the winners of the first-round games.
- (6) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Danny Noppert/Jermaine Wattimena
- (11) Jonny Clayton v Jeffrey De Zwaan/Mensur Suljovic
- (3) Joe Cullen v Jim Williams/Berry van Peer
- (14) Krzysztof Ratajski v Ian White/Patrik Gosnak
- (7) Luke Humphries v Radek Szaganski/Danny Jansen
- (10) Damon Heta v Ricky Evans/Johan Engstrom
- (2) Jose de Sousa v Madars Razma/Michael Rasztovits
- (15) Nathan Aspinall v Wesley Plaisier/Matt Campbell
- (5) Ryan Searle v Thibault Tricole/Zoran Lerchbacher
- (12) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Darius Labanauskas/Rowby-John Rodriguez
- (4) Michael van Gerwen v Steve Beaton/Cameron Menzies
- (13) James Wade v Brett Claydon/Rainer Sturm
- (8) Brendan Dolan v Tony Martinez/Gabriel Clemens
- (9) Rob Cross v Josh Rock/Devon Petersen
- (1) Peter Wright v Dietmar Burger/Callan Rydz
- (16) Ross Smith v Stephen Bunting/Karel Sedlacek
Austrian Darts Open: Schedule and results
Friday April 29
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
- Danny Jansen 6-1 Radek Szaganski
- Wesley Plaisier 6-3 Matt Campbell
- Jim Williams 6-1 Berry van Peer
- Josh Rock 6-3 Devon Petersen
- Ricky Evans v Johan Engstrom
- Madars Razma v Michael Rasztovits
- Steve Beaton v Cameron Menzies
- Ian White v Patrik Gosnak
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1200 BST)
- Dietmar Burger v Callan Rydz
- Thibault Tricole v Zoran Lerchbacher
- Tony Martinez v Gabriel Clemens
- Danny Noppert v Jermaine Wattimena
- Jeffrey De Zwaan v Mensur Suljovic
- Stephen Bunting v Karel Sedlacek
- Brett Claydon v Rainer Sturm
- Darius Labanauskas v Rowby-John Rodriguez
Saturday April 30
Second Round
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
- Krzysztof Ratajski v White/Gosnak
- Damon Heta v Evans/Engstrom
- Nathan Aspinall v Plaisier/Campbell
- Ryan Searle v Tricole/Lerchbacher
- Joe Cullen v Williams/Van Peer
- Brendan Dolan v Martinez/Clemens
- Jose de Sousa v Razma/Rasztovits
- Dimitri Van den Bergh v Noppert/Wattimena
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1200 BST)
- James Wade v Claydon/Sturm
- Luke Humphries v Szaganski/Jansen
- Dirk van Duijvenbode v Labanauskas/Rodriguez
- Michael van Gerwen v Beaton/Menzies
- Jonny Clayton v De Zwaan/Suljovic
- Peter Wright v Burger/Rydz
- Rob Cross v Rock/Petersen
- Ross Smith v Bunting/Sedlacek
Sunday May 1
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1200 BST)
- Quarter-Finals
- Semi-Finals
- Final
Format
All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.
Where can I watch the Austrian Darts Open on TV?
This event is not being screened live on TV in the UK but, along with all the other PDC European Tour events, you can watch the event unfold via PDCTV as well as through a series of bookmakers' websites worldwide. Head to the PDC website for more details.
Prize Fund
- Winner: £25,000
- Runner-up: £10,000
- Semi-Finalists: £6,500
- Quarter-Finalists: £5,000
- Last 16: £3,000
- Last 32: £2,000
- Last 48: £1,000
Austrian Darts Open: Past finals
