Rising star Rydz, a World Championship quarter-finalist in December, was the more clinical on the doubles as he dumped out world number one Wright, who is without a ranking title win since February.

Having trailed 3-2, Rydz reeled off four successive legs to progress to Sunday's Finals Day where Stephen Bunting awaits in the last 16, after he also ran out a 6-3 winner against Ross Smith.

Michael van Gerwen began his bid to retain the title in battling style, defying a 170 checkout from Cameron Menzies to claim a 6-3 win on the Premstättner Halle stage.

The Dutchman, seeking his second European Tour success of the year, led 3-0 before Menzies' maximum finish helped cut the gap to one leg.

However, the Scot missed two darts to level in leg six and was punished as Van Gerwen regained a lead he would not relinquish.

Van Gerwen will open Sunday's final stages with a tasty third round tie against James Wade, after Thursday's Cazoo Premier League winner in Dublin defeated Brett Claydon 6-3.

Austrian hopes on the final day will rest on qualifier Zoran Lerchbacher, who delighted his home crowd with a 6-3 defeat of Ryan Searle.

Lerchbacher now faces Dirk van Duijvenbode after the Dutchman finished six doubles from 11 attempts to see off another Austrian, Rowby-John Rodriguez.

Another mouth-watering third round tie sees UK Open champion Danny Noppert meet Premier League champion Jonny Clayton.

Dutchman Noppert overcame Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-3, while Clayton was a hard-fought 6-4 winner in his second round tie with Jeffrey De Zwaan.

Masters champion Joe Cullen finished six doubles from 11 attempts and took out 152 as he survived Jim Williams' fightback from 3-0 down before claiming a 6-4 success.

Cullen now meets Krzysztof Ratajski after the former Gibraltar Darts Trophy winner returned to European Tour action in style with a 101 average in whitewashing Austrian qualifier Patrik Gosnak.

Recent German Darts Grand Prix winner Luke Humphries was knocked out in round two in Graz as Danny Jansen punished ten missed doubles in a 6-2 success.

Jansen will now face Ricky Evans, who held leads of 4-0 and 5-2 before closing out victory over Damon Heta.

Madars Razma also enjoyed victory over a seeded player as he finished 6/12 doubles in his 6-3 win over Jose de Sousa, setting him up for a meeting with Nathan Aspinall after the former UK Open champion's clinical 6-3 win over Wesley Plaisier.

Germany's Gabriel Clemens claimed his second win of the weekend by seeing off Brendan Dolan 6-3 to book a last 16 place where he will take on Rob Cross, who impressed in a 6-2 win over Josh Rock.

The tournament concludes on Sunday, with the afternoon session's third round followed in the evening session by the decisive quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

Austrian Darts Open: Schedule and results

Friday April 29

First Round (Best of 11 legs)

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Danny Jansen 6-1 Radek Szaganski

Wesley Plaisier 6-3 Matt Campbell

Jim Williams 6-1 Berry van Peer

Josh Rock 6-3 Devon Petersen

Ricky Evans 6-4 Johan Engstrom

Madars Razma 6-0 Michael Rasztovits

Cameron Menzies 6-4 Steve Beaton

Patrik Gosnak 6-4 Ian White

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1200 BST)

Callan Rydz 6-0 Dietmar Burger

Zoran Lerchbacher 6-5 Thibault Tricole

Gabriel Clemens 6-1 Tony Martinez

Danny Noppert 6-5 Jermaine Wattimena

Jeffrey De Zwaan 6-5 Mensur Suljovic

Stephen Bunting 6-5 Karel Sedlacek

Brett Claydon 6-5 Rainer Sturm

Rowby-John Rodriguez 6-3 Darius Labanauskas

Saturday April 30

Second Round

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-0 Patrik Gosnak

Damon Heta 3-6 Ricky Evans

Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Wesley Plaisier

Ryan Searle 3-6 Zoran Lerchbacher

Joe Cullen 6-4 Jim Williams

Brendan Dolan 3-6 Gabriel Clemens

Jose de Sousa 3-6 Madars Razma

Dimitri Van den Bergh 3-6 Danny Noppert

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

James Wade 6-3 Brett Claydon

Luke Humphries 2-6 Danny Jansen

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-4 Rowby-John Rodriguez

Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Cameron Menzies

Jonny Clayton 6-4 Jeffrey De Zwaan

Peter Wright 3-6 Callan Rydz

Rob Cross 6-2 Josh Rock

Ross Smith 3-6 Stephen Bunting

Sunday May 1

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Third Round

Danny Noppert 6-2 Jonny Clayton

Joe Cullen 6-2 Krzysztof Ratajski

Danny Jansen 0-6 Ricky Evans

Madars Razma 2-6 Nathan Aspinall

Zoran Lerchbacher 1-6 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Michael van Gerwen 6-5 James Wade

Gabriel Clemens v Rob Cross

Callan Rydz v Stephen Bunting

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1200 BST)

Quarter-Finals

Danny Noppert v Joe Cullen

Ricky Evans v Nathan Aspinall

Dirk Van Duijvenbode v Michael Van Gerwen

Clemens/Cross v Rydz/Bunting

Semi-Finals

Noppert/Cullen v Evans/Aspinall

Van Duijvenbode/Van Gerwen v

Final

