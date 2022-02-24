The 2022 European Tour gets under way this weekend at the Sachsenarena, where Joe Cullen is bidding to defend his title he won back in 2020.

Gerwyn Price is favourite to win the event for the third time in four stagings but the likes of Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright and Jonny Clayton are out to stop him.

Here's all you need to know including the full results and daily round-ups while we also have details of the prize money and past winners.

International Darts Open: Draw & Tournament bracket

Seedings in brackets

Click here for Sky Bet odds

SCROLL FURTHER DOWN FOR DAILY RESULTS

The seeded players enter the competition in the second round on Saturday. They play the winners of the first-round games, which take place on Friday.

Joe Cullen (1) v Madars Razma/Wayne Jones

Nathan Aspinall (16) v Danny van Trijp/Jeff Smith

James Wade (8) v Adam Gawlas/Vincent van der Voort

Devon Petersen (9) v Florian Hempel/Kim Huybrechts

Michael van Gerwen (4) v Keane Barry/Ron Meulenkamp

Danny Noppert (13) v Mervyn King/Janos Vegso

Gerwyn Price (5) v Ryan Searle/Ritchie Edhouse

Damon Heta (12) v Fabian Schmutzler/Daryl Gurney

Jose de Sousa (2) v David Schlichting/Brian Raman

Mensur Suljovic (15) v Dimitri Van den Bergh/Martin Lukeman

Jonny Clayton (7) v Rob Cross/Krzysztof Kciuk

Krzysztof Ratajski (10) v Lewy Williams/Dennis Nilsson

Peter Wright (3) v Luke Woodhouse/Andy Boulton

Brendan Dolan (14) v Jermaine Wattimena/Niko Springer

Michael Smith (6) v Simon Whitlock/Dragutin Horvat

Dirk van Duijvenbode (11) v Gabriel Clemens/Nico Kurz

International Darts Open: Schedule and results

Friday February 25

First Round (Best of 11 legs)

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

David Schlichting v Brian Raman

Jermaine Wattimena v Niko Springer

Madars Razma v Wayne Jones

Fabian Schmutzler v Daryl Gurney

Adam Gawlas v Vincent van der Voort

Luke Woodhouse v Andy Boulton

Keane Barry v Ron Meulenkamp

Ryan Searle v Ritchie Edhouse

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Lewy Williams v Dennis Nilsson

Mervyn King v Janos Vegso

Florian Hempel v Kim Huybrechts

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Martin Lukeman

Rob Cross v Krzysztof Kciuk

Gabriel Clemens v Nico Kurz

Simon Whitlock v Dragutin Horvat

Danny van Trijp v Jeff Smith

Saturday February 26

Second Round

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Jose de Sousa v David Schlichting/Brian Raman

Damon Heta v Fabian Schmutzler/Daryl Gurney

Krzysztof Ratajski v Lewy Williams/Dennis Nilsson

Danny Noppert v Mervyn King/Janos Vegso

Brendan Dolan v Jermaine Wattimena/Niko Springer

Devon Petersen v Florian Hempel/Kim Huybrechts

James Wade v Adam Gawlas/Vincent van der Voort

Nathan Aspinall v Danny van Trijp/Jeff Smith

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Mensur Suljovic v Dimitri Van den Bergh/Martin Lukeman

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Gabriel Clemens/Nico Kurz

Joe Cullen v Madars Razma/Wayne Jones

Michael van Gerwen v Keane Barry/Ron Meulenkamp

Gerwyn Price v Ryan Searle/Ritchie Edhouse

Jonny Clayton v Rob Cross/Krzysztof Kciuk

Peter Wright v Luke Woodhouse/Andy Boulton

Michael Smith v Simon Whitlock/Dragutin Horvat

Sunday February 27

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Third Round (Best of 11 legs)

Eight matches

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Quarter-finals (Best of 11 legs)

Four matches

Semi-finals (Best of 13 legs)

Two matches

Final (Best of 15 legs)

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

CLICK HERE FOR FULL REVIEW

International Darts Open: Sky Bet odds

Where can I watch the International Darts Open on TV?

This event is not being screened live on TV in the UK but, along with all the other PDC European Tour events, you can watch the event unfold via PDCTV as well as through a series of bookmakers' websites worldwide. Head to the PDC website for more details.

Prize Fund

Winner: £25,000

Runner-up: £10,000

Semi-Finalists: £6,500

Quarter-Finalists: £5,000

Last 16: £3,000

Last 32: £2,000

Last 48: £1,000

Total: £140,000

International Darts Open: Past Finals

Darts: Related content