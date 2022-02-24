The 2022 European Tour gets under way this weekend at the Sachsenarena, where Joe Cullen is bidding to defend his title he won back in 2020.
Gerwyn Price is favourite to win the event for the third time in four stagings but the likes of Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright and Jonny Clayton are out to stop him.
Here's all you need to know including the full results and daily round-ups while we also have details of the prize money and past winners.
International Darts Open: Draw & Tournament bracket
The seeded players enter the competition in the second round on Saturday. They play the winners of the first-round games, which take place on Friday.
- Joe Cullen (1) v Madars Razma/Wayne Jones
- Nathan Aspinall (16) v Danny van Trijp/Jeff Smith
- James Wade (8) v Adam Gawlas/Vincent van der Voort
- Devon Petersen (9) v Florian Hempel/Kim Huybrechts
- Michael van Gerwen (4) v Keane Barry/Ron Meulenkamp
- Danny Noppert (13) v Mervyn King/Janos Vegso
- Gerwyn Price (5) v Ryan Searle/Ritchie Edhouse
- Damon Heta (12) v Fabian Schmutzler/Daryl Gurney
- Jose de Sousa (2) v David Schlichting/Brian Raman
- Mensur Suljovic (15) v Dimitri Van den Bergh/Martin Lukeman
- Jonny Clayton (7) v Rob Cross/Krzysztof Kciuk
- Krzysztof Ratajski (10) v Lewy Williams/Dennis Nilsson
- Peter Wright (3) v Luke Woodhouse/Andy Boulton
- Brendan Dolan (14) v Jermaine Wattimena/Niko Springer
- Michael Smith (6) v Simon Whitlock/Dragutin Horvat
- Dirk van Duijvenbode (11) v Gabriel Clemens/Nico Kurz
International Darts Open: Schedule and results
Friday February 25
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
- David Schlichting v Brian Raman
- Jermaine Wattimena v Niko Springer
- Madars Razma v Wayne Jones
- Fabian Schmutzler v Daryl Gurney
- Adam Gawlas v Vincent van der Voort
- Luke Woodhouse v Andy Boulton
- Keane Barry v Ron Meulenkamp
- Ryan Searle v Ritchie Edhouse
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
- Lewy Williams v Dennis Nilsson
- Mervyn King v Janos Vegso
- Florian Hempel v Kim Huybrechts
- Dimitri Van den Bergh v Martin Lukeman
- Rob Cross v Krzysztof Kciuk
- Gabriel Clemens v Nico Kurz
- Simon Whitlock v Dragutin Horvat
- Danny van Trijp v Jeff Smith
Saturday February 26
Second Round
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
- Jose de Sousa v David Schlichting/Brian Raman
- Damon Heta v Fabian Schmutzler/Daryl Gurney
- Krzysztof Ratajski v Lewy Williams/Dennis Nilsson
- Danny Noppert v Mervyn King/Janos Vegso
- Brendan Dolan v Jermaine Wattimena/Niko Springer
- Devon Petersen v Florian Hempel/Kim Huybrechts
- James Wade v Adam Gawlas/Vincent van der Voort
- Nathan Aspinall v Danny van Trijp/Jeff Smith
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
- Mensur Suljovic v Dimitri Van den Bergh/Martin Lukeman
- Dirk van Duijvenbode v Gabriel Clemens/Nico Kurz
- Joe Cullen v Madars Razma/Wayne Jones
- Michael van Gerwen v Keane Barry/Ron Meulenkamp
- Gerwyn Price v Ryan Searle/Ritchie Edhouse
- Jonny Clayton v Rob Cross/Krzysztof Kciuk
- Peter Wright v Luke Woodhouse/Andy Boulton
- Michael Smith v Simon Whitlock/Dragutin Horvat
Sunday February 27
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Third Round (Best of 11 legs)
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Quarter-finals (Best of 11 legs)
Semi-finals (Best of 13 legs)
Final (Best of 15 legs)
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
Where can I watch the International Darts Open on TV?
This event is not being screened live on TV in the UK but, along with all the other PDC European Tour events, you can watch the event unfold via PDCTV as well as through a series of bookmakers' websites worldwide. Head to the PDC website for more details.
Prize Fund
- Winner: £25,000
- Runner-up: £10,000
- Semi-Finalists: £6,500
- Quarter-Finalists: £5,000
- Last 16: £3,000
- Last 32: £2,000
- Last 48: £1,000
- Total: £140,000
International Darts Open: Past Finals
