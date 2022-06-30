Gerwyn Price will take on either UK Open champion Danny Noppert or Rowby-John Rodriguez in the second round of the Interwetten European Darts Matchplay, with the draw and schedule of play for this weekend’s European Tour event now confirmed.

Arena Trier plays host to the ninth European Tour event of 2022, which sees three days of play from Friday to Sunday, with top seed Price and defending champion Joe Cullen headlining this weekend’s action in Germany.

Friday’s first round will see 13 matches taking place across two sessions, with Jeffrey de Zwaan, Luke Woodhouse and German number one Gabriel Clemens receiving byes through to round two following the withdrawals of Peter Wright, Michael van Gerwen and Michael Smith.

The seeded players enter the fray in Saturday’s second round, as Price meets Noppert or Rodriguez, while Cullen kicks off his title defence against Ian White or Joe Murnan.

Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, results, and prize money.

European Darts Matchplay draw bracket

(1) Gerwyn Price v Danny Noppert/Rowby-John Rodriguez

(16) Daryl Gurney v Gabriel Clemens

(8) Nathan Aspinall v Ross Montgomery/Jermaine Wattimena

(9) Jonny Clayton v Radek Szaganski/Scott Williams

(4) Jose de Sousa v Jamie Hughes/Wesley Plaisier

(13) Martin Schindler v Madars Razma/Dragutin Horvat

(5) Rob Cross v Johan Engstrom/James Wilson

(12) Krzysztof Ratajski v Luke Woodhouse

(2) Ryan Searle v Martin Lukeman/John Michael

(15) Stephen Bunting v Sebastian Bialecki/Mervyn King

(7) Damon Heta v Callan Rydz/Jon Worsley

(10) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Florian Hempel/Bradley Brooks

(3) Luke Humphries v Niels Zonneveld/Cameron Menzies

(14) Chris Dobey v Lukas Wenig/Steve Lennon

(6) Joe Cullen v Joe Murnan/Ian White

(11) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Jeffrey de Zwaan

First-round byes: Jeffrey de Zwaan, Gabriel Clemens, Luke Woodhouse

European Darts Matchplay: Schedule and results

Friday July 1

First round (best of 11 legs)

Afternoon session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Johan Engstrom v James Wilson

Ross Montgomery v Jermaine Wattimena

Jamie Hughes v Wesley Plaisier

Radek Szaganski v Scott Williams

Niels Zonneveld v Cameron Menzies

Joe Murnan v Ian White

Evening session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Martin Lukeman v John Michael

Sebastian Bialecki v Mervyn King

Callan Rydz v Jon Worsley

Madars Razma v Dragutin Horvat

Lukas Wenig v Steve Lennon

Danny Noppert v Rowby-John Rodriguez

Florian Hempel v Bradley Brooks

Saturday July 2

Second round (best of 11 legs)

Afternoon session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Krzysztof Ratajski v Luke Woodhouse

Rob Cross v Johan Engstrom/James Wilson

Nathan Aspinall v Ross Montgomery/Jermaine Wattimena

Stephen Bunting v Sebastian Bialecki/Mervyn King

Damon Heta v Callan Rydz/Jon Worsley

Ryan Searle v Martin Lukeman/John Michael

Jose de Sousa v Jamie Hughes/Wesley Plaisier

Chris Dobey v Lukas Wenig/Steve Lennon

Evening session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Luke Humphries v Niels Zonneveld/Cameron Menzies

Jonny Clayton v Radek Szaganski/Scott Williams

Daryl Gurney v Gabriel Clemens

Gerwyn Price v Danny Noppert/Rowby-John Rodriguez

Joe Cullen v Joe Murnan/Ian White

Martin Schindler v Madars Razma/Dragutin Horvat

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Florian Hempel/Bradley Brooks

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Jeffrey de Zwaan

Sunday July 3

Third round (best of 11 legs)

Afternoon session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Round three matches (best of 11 legs)

Evening session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Quarter-finals (best of 11 legs)

Semi-finals (best of 13 legs)

Final (best of 15 legs)

Format

All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.

TV coverage

Coverage will be streamed through DAZN for viewers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and through PDCTV for subscribers in all other territories, as well as through bookmakers worldwide.

Prize fund

Winner: £25,000

Runner-up: £10,000

Semi-finalists: £6,500

Quarter-finalists: £5,000

Last 16 losers: £3,000

Last 32 losers: £2,000

Last 48 losers: £1,000

Total: £140,000

