Having trailed 4-1, German qualifier Wenig produced the finest stage darts off his career to date as he missed just two double attempts and also landed a 100 checkout to end the contest with a 101.07 average.

😩Lukas Wenig trailed 4-1 in a first-to-six against Chris Dobey 🐟 Then he hit this 170 checkout to keep hopes alive... 👀...then he won the next three legs... 😲...then he took out 167 to win the match 6-4! pic.twitter.com/bwWZ55ZCmK

Luke Woodhouse dumped out 12th seed Krzysztof Ratajski with a 6-3 victory to set up a last 16 meeting with Rob Cross, who survived four match darts in a dramatic deciding leg against James Wilson before pinning a 104 checkout to win 6-5.

Stephen Bunting also survived a match dart in his last-leg decider against Sebastian Bialecki before landing a 110 checkout to reach the final day of action.

German Darts Grand Prix runner-up Martin Lukeman awaits Bunting on Sunday afternoon after Lukeman scored an impressive 6-4 win over Ryan Searle.

Damon Heta enjoyed victory on his first outing since lifting the World Cup of Darts title, as the Australian number one displayed clinical finishing to defeat Callan Rydz 6-4.

Nathan Aspinall continued his resurgence with a comfortable 6-2 victory over Jermaine Wattimena.

World number seven Jose de Sousa was punished for a below-par display by Dutch Associate Member Qualifier Wesley Plaisier, who ran out a 6-1 winner.

White boots out Cullen and Welsh pair depart

The upsets continued into the evening as Gerwyn Price, Jonny Clayton and Joe Cullen all departed.

Price was the second scalp claimed by Rowby-John Rodriguez in a match which saw the pair trade scoring blows but struggle to hit doubles.

Price though was especially sloppy and after winning the first leg, the Welshman lost five in a row to a rampaging Rodriguez, who kept his nerve to complete the job.

Ian White came from 4-3 down to beat Cullen, winning back-to-back legs in 12 and 11 darts respectively before being handed a gift in the decider, as Cullen missed seven match darts before White hit his at the first attempt.