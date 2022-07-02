Rowby-John Rodriguez dumped out Danny Noppert in a dramatic deciding-leg on the opening night of the Interwetten European Darts Matchplay, to set up a second round showdown against top seed Gerwyn Price in Trier.

Rodriguez survived four match darts over the course of three legs as he fought back from 5-3 down to edge out UK Open champion Noppert, as the £140,000 event kicked off on Friday. The pair exchanged ton-plus finishes in the early stages before Noppert seized the initiative with back-to-back 14-darters, but the Dutchman was unable to complete the job, as Rodriguez kept his cool to prevail with a clinical two-dart 78 kill in the decider.

World Championship quarter-finalist Callan Rydz produced a superb display of combination finishing to deny Jon Worsley a maiden win on the European Tour stage. Rydz opened his account with a double-double 96 finish, before firing in 124 and 125 checkouts to complete a 6-3 success, with seventh seed Damon Heta now awaiting Rydz in an intriguing tie. Teenager slays the King Polish teenager Sebastian Bialecki claimed a landmark first win on the European Tour stage, conjuring up a brace of ton-plus finishes to dethrone the veteran Mervyn King. King drew first blood with a spectacular 11-darter, but UK Open quarter-finalist Bialecki rallied, following up a 112 outshot with a 14-darter to set up a second round match against Stephen Bunting. Cameron Menzies produced the performance of the first round, averaging 101 in a 6-3 success against Niels Zonneveld, and he will now face Luke Humphries, who is eyeing his fourth European Tour title of 2022. Host-nation qualifiers Florian Hempel and Lukas Wenig delighted the partisan crowd at Arena Trier with wins over Bradley Brooks and Steve Lennon respectively, although Dragutin Horvat was convincingly beaten by Latvia’s Madars Razma. Wenig advances to face Chris Dobey, while Hempel will play an in-form Dimitri Van den Bergh in a repeat of their World Championship tussle last December.

