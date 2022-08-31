Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, results, and prize money.

Hungarian Darts Trophy: Draw and results

SECOND ROUND

Seeds enter the tournament

(6) Peter Wright v Brett Claydon/Jim Williams

(11) Joe Cullen v Ian White/Martin Lukeman

(3) Gerwyn Price v Franz Roetzsch/Madars Razma

(14) Danny Noppert v Jeff Smith/Rusty-Jake Rodriguez

(7) Damon Heta v Darius Labanauskas/Josh Rock

(10) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Ted Evetts/Chris Dobey

(2) Luke Humphries v Boris Krcmar/Levente Sarai

(15) Jonny Clayton v Dave Chisnall/Daniel Larsson

(5) Rob Cross v Andras Borbely/Jeffrey De Zwaan

(12) Jose de Sousa v Raymond van Barneveld/Rowby-John Rodriguez

(4) Michael Smith v Daryl Gurney/Nathan Rafferty

(13) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Pal Szekely/William O'Connor

(8) Ryan Searle v Thibault Tricole/Karel Sedlacek

(9) Nathan Aspinall v Stephen Bunting/Callan Rydz

(1) Michael van Gerwen v Simon Whitlock/Janos Vegso

(16) Krzysztof Ratajski v Gabriel Clemens/Ryan Meikle

FIRST ROUNDS

Winners play the seeded players

Brett Claydon v Jim Williams

Ian White v Martin Lukeman

Franz Roetzsch v Madars Razma

Jeff Smith v Rusty-Jake Rodriguez

Darius Labanauskas v Josh Rock

Ted Evetts v Chris Dobey

Boris Krcmar v Levente Sarai

Dave Chisnall v Daniel Larsson

Andras Borbely v Jeffrey De Zwaan

Raymond van Barneveld v Rowby-John Rodriguez

Daryl Gurney v Nathan Rafferty

Pal Szekely v William O'Connor

Thibault Tricole v Karel Sedlacek

Stephen Bunting v Callan Rydz

Simon Whitlock v Janos Vegso

Gabriel Clemens v Ryan Meikle

First-round byes: Jeffrey de Zwaan, Gabriel Clemens, Luke Woodhouse

Hungarian Darts Trophy: Daily schedule and results

Friday September 2

First round (best of 11 legs)

Afternoon session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Franz Roetzsch v Madars Razma

Brett Claydon v Jim Williams

Boris Krcmar v Levente Sarai

Jeff Smith v Rusty-Jake Rodriguez

Darius Labanauskas v Josh Rock

Thibault Tricole v Karel Sedlacek

Andras Borbely v Jeffrey De Zwaan

Daryl Gurney v Nathan Rafferty

Evening session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Ian White v Martin Lukeman

Dave Chisnall v Daniel Larsson

Pal Szekely v William O'Connor

Ted Evetts v Chris Dobey

Simon Whitlock v Janos Vegso

Raymond van Barneveld v Rowby-John Rodriguez

Stephen Bunting v Callan Rydz

Gabriel Clemens v Ryan Meikle

Saturday September 3

Second round (best of 11 legs)

Afternoon session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Damon Heta v Labanauskas/Rock

Danny Noppert v J Smith/Rusty-Jake Rodriguez

Ryan Searle v Tricole/Sedlacek

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Evetts/Dobey

Michael Smith v Gurney/Rafferty

Krzysztof Ratajski v Clemens/Meikle

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Szekely/O'Connor

Jonny Clayton v Chisnall/Larsson

Evening session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Rob Cross v Borbely/De Zwaan

Jose de Sousa v Van Barneveld/Rowby-John Rodriguez

Luke Humphries v Krcmar/Sarai

Joe Cullen v White/Lukeman

Peter Wright v Claydon/Williams

Gerwyn Price v Roetzsch/Razma

Michael van Gerwen v Whitlock/Vegso

Nathan Aspinall v Bunting/Rydz

Sunday September 4

Third round (best of 11 legs)

Afternoon session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Eight matches

Evening session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Quarter-finals (best of 11 legs)

Four matches

Semi-finals (best of 13 legs)

Two matches

Final (best of 15 legs)

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

Format

All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.

TV coverage

Coverage will be streamed through DAZN for viewers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and through PDCTV for subscribers in all other territories, as well as through bookmakers worldwide.

Prize fund

Winner: £25,000

Runner-up: £10,000

Semi-finalists: £6,500

Quarter-finalists: £5,000

Last 16 losers: £3,000

Last 32 losers: £2,000

Last 48 losers: £1,000

Total: £140,000

Hungarian Darts Trophy: Past finals

Darts: Related content