The Hungarian Darts Trophy takes place in Budapest
Hungarian Darts Trophy 2022: Draw, schedule, results, odds & TV coverage details

By Sporting Life
18:55 · WED August 31, 2022

The full draw, schedule and results from the Hungarian Darts Trophy, which takes place at the BOK Sportcsarnok in Budapest from September 2-5.

Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, results, and prize money.

Hungarian Darts Trophy: Draw and results

SECOND ROUND

Seeds enter the tournament

  • (6) Peter Wright v Brett Claydon/Jim Williams
  • (11) Joe Cullen v Ian White/Martin Lukeman
  • (3) Gerwyn Price v Franz Roetzsch/Madars Razma
  • (14) Danny Noppert v Jeff Smith/Rusty-Jake Rodriguez
  • (7) Damon Heta v Darius Labanauskas/Josh Rock
  • (10) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Ted Evetts/Chris Dobey
  • (2) Luke Humphries v Boris Krcmar/Levente Sarai
  • (15) Jonny Clayton v Dave Chisnall/Daniel Larsson
  • (5) Rob Cross v Andras Borbely/Jeffrey De Zwaan
  • (12) Jose de Sousa v Raymond van Barneveld/Rowby-John Rodriguez
  • (4) Michael Smith v Daryl Gurney/Nathan Rafferty
  • (13) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Pal Szekely/William O'Connor
  • (8) Ryan Searle v Thibault Tricole/Karel Sedlacek
  • (9) Nathan Aspinall v Stephen Bunting/Callan Rydz
  • (1) Michael van Gerwen v Simon Whitlock/Janos Vegso
  • (16) Krzysztof Ratajski v Gabriel Clemens/Ryan Meikle

FIRST ROUNDS

Winners play the seeded players

  • Brett Claydon v Jim Williams
  • Ian White v Martin Lukeman
  • Franz Roetzsch v Madars Razma
  • Jeff Smith v Rusty-Jake Rodriguez
  • Darius Labanauskas v Josh Rock
  • Ted Evetts v Chris Dobey
  • Boris Krcmar v Levente Sarai
  • Dave Chisnall v Daniel Larsson
  • Andras Borbely v Jeffrey De Zwaan
  • Raymond van Barneveld v Rowby-John Rodriguez
  • Daryl Gurney v Nathan Rafferty
  • Pal Szekely v William O'Connor
  • Thibault Tricole v Karel Sedlacek
  • Stephen Bunting v Callan Rydz
  • Simon Whitlock v Janos Vegso
  • Gabriel Clemens v Ryan Meikle

First-round byes: Jeffrey de Zwaan, Gabriel Clemens, Luke Woodhouse

Hungarian Darts Trophy: Daily schedule and results

Friday September 2
First round (best of 11 legs)
Afternoon session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

  • Franz Roetzsch v Madars Razma
  • Brett Claydon v Jim Williams
  • Boris Krcmar v Levente Sarai
  • Jeff Smith v Rusty-Jake Rodriguez
  • Darius Labanauskas v Josh Rock
  • Thibault Tricole v Karel Sedlacek
  • Andras Borbely v Jeffrey De Zwaan
  • Daryl Gurney v Nathan Rafferty

Evening session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

  • Ian White v Martin Lukeman
  • Dave Chisnall v Daniel Larsson
  • Pal Szekely v William O'Connor
  • Ted Evetts v Chris Dobey
  • Simon Whitlock v Janos Vegso
  • Raymond van Barneveld v Rowby-John Rodriguez
  • Stephen Bunting v Callan Rydz
  • Gabriel Clemens v Ryan Meikle

Saturday September 3
Second round (best of 11 legs)
Afternoon session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

  • Damon Heta v Labanauskas/Rock
  • Danny Noppert v J Smith/Rusty-Jake Rodriguez
  • Ryan Searle v Tricole/Sedlacek
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode v Evetts/Dobey
  • Michael Smith v Gurney/Rafferty
  • Krzysztof Ratajski v Clemens/Meikle
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh v Szekely/O'Connor
  • Jonny Clayton v Chisnall/Larsson

Evening session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

  • Rob Cross v Borbely/De Zwaan
  • Jose de Sousa v Van Barneveld/Rowby-John Rodriguez
  • Luke Humphries v Krcmar/Sarai
  • Joe Cullen v White/Lukeman
  • Peter Wright v Claydon/Williams
  • Gerwyn Price v Roetzsch/Razma
  • Michael van Gerwen v Whitlock/Vegso
  • Nathan Aspinall v Bunting/Rydz

Sunday September 4
Third round (best of 11 legs)
Afternoon session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

  • Eight matches

Evening session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Quarter-finals (best of 11 legs)

  • Four matches

Semi-finals (best of 13 legs)

  • Two matches

Final (best of 15 legs)

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

Format

All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.

TV coverage

Coverage will be streamed through DAZN for viewers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and through PDCTV for subscribers in all other territories, as well as through bookmakers worldwide.

Prize fund

  • Winner: £25,000
  • Runner-up: £10,000
  • Semi-finalists: £6,500
  • Quarter-finalists: £5,000
  • Last 16 losers: £3,000
  • Last 32 losers: £2,000
  • Last 48 losers: £1,000
  • Total: £140,000

Hungarian Darts Trophy: Past finals

