Hungarian Darts Trophy: Draw and results
SECOND ROUND
Seeds enter the tournament
- (6) Peter Wright v Brett Claydon/Jim Williams
- (11) Joe Cullen v Ian White/Martin Lukeman
- (3) Gerwyn Price v Franz Roetzsch/Madars Razma
- (14) Danny Noppert v Jeff Smith/Rusty-Jake Rodriguez
- (7) Damon Heta v Darius Labanauskas/Josh Rock
- (10) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Ted Evetts/Chris Dobey
- (2) Luke Humphries v Boris Krcmar/Levente Sarai
- (15) Jonny Clayton v Dave Chisnall/Daniel Larsson
- (5) Rob Cross v Andras Borbely/Jeffrey De Zwaan
- (12) Jose de Sousa v Raymond van Barneveld/Rowby-John Rodriguez
- (4) Michael Smith v Daryl Gurney/Nathan Rafferty
- (13) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Pal Szekely/William O'Connor
- (8) Ryan Searle v Thibault Tricole/Karel Sedlacek
- (9) Nathan Aspinall v Stephen Bunting/Callan Rydz
- (1) Michael van Gerwen v Simon Whitlock/Janos Vegso
- (16) Krzysztof Ratajski v Gabriel Clemens/Ryan Meikle
FIRST ROUNDS
Winners play the seeded players
- Brett Claydon v Jim Williams
- Ian White v Martin Lukeman
- Franz Roetzsch v Madars Razma
- Jeff Smith v Rusty-Jake Rodriguez
- Darius Labanauskas v Josh Rock
- Ted Evetts v Chris Dobey
- Boris Krcmar v Levente Sarai
- Dave Chisnall v Daniel Larsson
- Andras Borbely v Jeffrey De Zwaan
- Raymond van Barneveld v Rowby-John Rodriguez
- Daryl Gurney v Nathan Rafferty
- Pal Szekely v William O'Connor
- Thibault Tricole v Karel Sedlacek
- Stephen Bunting v Callan Rydz
- Simon Whitlock v Janos Vegso
- Gabriel Clemens v Ryan Meikle
First-round byes: Jeffrey de Zwaan, Gabriel Clemens, Luke Woodhouse
Hungarian Darts Trophy: Daily schedule and results
Friday September 2
First round (best of 11 legs)
Afternoon session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
- Franz Roetzsch v Madars Razma
- Brett Claydon v Jim Williams
- Boris Krcmar v Levente Sarai
- Jeff Smith v Rusty-Jake Rodriguez
- Darius Labanauskas v Josh Rock
- Thibault Tricole v Karel Sedlacek
- Andras Borbely v Jeffrey De Zwaan
- Daryl Gurney v Nathan Rafferty
Evening session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
- Ian White v Martin Lukeman
- Dave Chisnall v Daniel Larsson
- Pal Szekely v William O'Connor
- Ted Evetts v Chris Dobey
- Simon Whitlock v Janos Vegso
- Raymond van Barneveld v Rowby-John Rodriguez
- Stephen Bunting v Callan Rydz
- Gabriel Clemens v Ryan Meikle
Saturday September 3
Second round (best of 11 legs)
Afternoon session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
- Damon Heta v Labanauskas/Rock
- Danny Noppert v J Smith/Rusty-Jake Rodriguez
- Ryan Searle v Tricole/Sedlacek
- Dirk van Duijvenbode v Evetts/Dobey
- Michael Smith v Gurney/Rafferty
- Krzysztof Ratajski v Clemens/Meikle
- Dimitri Van den Bergh v Szekely/O'Connor
- Jonny Clayton v Chisnall/Larsson
Evening session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
- Rob Cross v Borbely/De Zwaan
- Jose de Sousa v Van Barneveld/Rowby-John Rodriguez
- Luke Humphries v Krcmar/Sarai
- Joe Cullen v White/Lukeman
- Peter Wright v Claydon/Williams
- Gerwyn Price v Roetzsch/Razma
- Michael van Gerwen v Whitlock/Vegso
- Nathan Aspinall v Bunting/Rydz
Sunday September 4
Third round (best of 11 legs)
Afternoon session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Evening session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Quarter-finals (best of 11 legs)
Semi-finals (best of 13 legs)
Final (best of 15 legs)
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
Format
All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.
TV coverage
Coverage will be streamed through DAZN for viewers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and through PDCTV for subscribers in all other territories, as well as through bookmakers worldwide.
Prize fund
- Winner: £25,000
- Runner-up: £10,000
- Semi-finalists: £6,500
- Quarter-finalists: £5,000
- Last 16 losers: £3,000
- Last 32 losers: £2,000
- Last 48 losers: £1,000
- Total: £140,000
Hungarian Darts Trophy: Past finals
