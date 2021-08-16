The £500,000 three-day tournament will return to its traditional home on ITV 4, having been staged behind closed doors in Coventry in 2020, as the top 64 players from the 2021 Players Championship Order of Merit compete for the title.

Michael van Gerwen is bidding to win the title for the seventh time and third in a row having beaten Gerwyn Price and Mervyn King but the field is as wide open as ever.

Follow the tournament unfolded here with the full results and daily round-ups while we also have details of all this year's Players Championship winners, past finals and prize money.

Players Championship Finals: Draw & tournament bracket

ROUND ONE

Scroll further down for daily schedule

(1) Jose de Sousa v Devon Petersen (64)

(32) Mervyn King v Darius Labanauskas (33)

(16) Chris Dobey v William O'Connor (49)

(17) Krzysztof Ratajski v Ron Meulenkamp (48)

(8) Gerwyn Price v Jason Lowe (57)

(25) Martin Schindler v Ian White (40)

(9) Brendan Dolan v Chas Barstow (56)

(24) Dave Chisnall v Ritchie Edhouse (41)

(4) Michael Smith v William Borland (61)

(29) Daryl Gurney v Alan Soutar (36)

(13) Callan Rydz v Mensur Suljovic (52)

(20) James Wade v Ricky Evans (45)

(5) Ryan Searle v Simon Whitlock (60)

(28) Ryan Joyce v Luke Woodhouse (37)

(12) Rob Cross v Jermaine Wattimena (53)

(21) Nathan Aspinall v Jeff Smith (44)

(2) Peter Wright v Keane Barry (63)

(31) Adrian Lewis v Kim Huybrechts (34)

(15) Damon Heta v Steve Lennon (50)

(18) Gabriel Clemens v Steve Beaton (47)

(7) Michael van Gerwen v Kevin Doets (58)

(26) Raymond van Barneveld v Maik Kuivenhoven (39)

(10) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Ryan Meikle (55)

(23) Stephen Bunting v Gary Anderson (42)

(3) Jonny Clayton v Alan Tabern (62)

(30) Scott Mitchell v Martijn Kleermaker (35)

(14) Ross Smith v Rusty-Jake Rodriguez (51)

(19) Luke Humphries v Jason Heaver (46)

(6) Joe Cullen v Andy Boulton (59)

(27) Vincent van der Voort v Madars Razma (54)

(22) Danny Noppert v Rowby-John Rodriguez (43)

Players Championship Finals: Daily schedule & results

Friday November 26

Afternoon Session (12.45pm)

First Round (Best of 11 legs)

Main Stage (TV Coverage: ITV4)

Eight matches

Stage Two

Eight matches

Evening Session (7pm)

First Round (Best of 11 legs)

Main Stage (TV Coverage: ITV4)

Eight matches

Stage Two

Eight matches

Saturday November 27

Afternoon Session (12.45pm)

Second Round (Best of 11 legs)

Main Stage (TV Coverage: ITV4)

Eight matches

Stage Two

Eight matches

Evening Session (7pm)

Third Round (Best of 19 legs)

TV Coverage: ITV4

Main Stage

Four Matches

Stage Two

Four Matches

Sunday November 28

Afternoon Session (12.45pm)

Quarter-Finals (Best of 19 legs)

TV Coverage: ITV4

Main Stage

Four Matches

Evening Session (7pm)

TV Coverage: ITV4

Semi-Finals (Best of 21 Legs)

Two Matches

Final (Best of 21 legs)

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

Plus PDC Unicorn World Youth Championship Final

What TV channel is the Players Championship Finals on?

The 2021 Players Championship Finals will be broadcast live on lTV4 and through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners. Stage Two will be streamed through PDCTV.

Players Championship Finals: Sky Bet odds

Players Championship Finals: Qualification & Format

Qualification for the Players Championship Finals is based on performances across the series of 30 Players Championship tournaments (scroll down for full list of event winners) which have been held during 2021, with Jose De Sousa the number one seed after amassing £67,250 in prize money this year thanks to winning three of the titles available.

Peter Wright and Jonny Clayton are second and third seeds but Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price are down in seventh and eighth following relatively disappointing Floor campaigns by their high standards.

Each round will be played over the following legs:

First Round - Best of 11 legs

Second Round - Best of 11 legs

Third Round - Best of 19 legs

Quarter-Finals - Best of 19 legs

Semi-Finals - Best of 21 legs

Final - Best of 21 legs

There will be no tie-break in any match.

Players Championship: 2021 Event Winners

Here is a full list of winners from the 30 Players Championship tournaments this season.

Players Championship 1 (ProTour, Super Series 1)

Final: Joe Cullen 8-7 Jonny Clayton

Tournament Venue & Date: Premier Suite, Bolton Whites Hotel, February 25

Players Championship 2 (ProTour, Super Series 1)

Final: Callan Rydz 8-7 Jonny Clayton

Tournament Venue & Date: Premier Suite, Bolton Whites Hotel, February 26

Players Championship 3 (ProTour, Super Series 1)

Final: Raymond van Barneveld 8-6 Joe Cullen

Tournament Venue & Date: Premier Suite, Bolton Whites Hotel, February 27

Players Championship 4 (ProTour, Super Series 1)

Final: Jonny Clayton 8-6 Damon Heta

Tournament Venue & Date: Premier Suite, Bolton Whites Hotel, February 28

Players Championship 5 (ProTour, Super Series 2)

Final: Brendan Dolan 8-6 Michael Smith

Tournament Venue & Date: Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes, March 16

Players Championship 6 (ProTour, Super Series 2)

Final: Gerwyn Price 8-5 Luke Humphries

Tournament Venue & Date: Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes, March 17

Players Championship 7 (ProTour, Super Series 2)

Final: Jonny Clayton 8-5 James Wade

Tournament Venue & Date: Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes, March 18

Players Championship 8 (ProTour, Super Series 2)

Final: Peter Wright 8-3 Gerwyn Price

Tournament Venue & Date: Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes, March 19

Players Championship 9 (ProTour, Super Series 3)

Final: Jose De Sousa 8-1 Luke Humphries

Tournament Venue & Date: H+ Hotel, Niedernhausen, April 24

Players Championship 10 (ProTour, Super Series 3)

Final: Michael Smith 8-5 Ross Smith

Tournament Venue & Date: H+ Hotel, Niedernhausen, April 25

Players Championship 11 (ProTour, Super Series 3)

Final: Dirk Van Duijvenbode 8-6 Martijn Kleermaker

Tournament Venue & Date: H+ Hotel, Niedernhausen, April 26

Players Championship 12 (ProTour, Super Series 3)

Final: Dimitri Van den Bergh 8-7 Dirk Van Duijvenbode

Tournament Venue & Date: H+ Hotel, Niedernhausen, April 27

Players Championship 13 (ProTour, Super Series 4)

Final: Joe Cullen 8-6 Gerwyn Price

Tournament Venue & Date: Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes, June 14

Players Championship 14 (ProTour, Super Series 4)

Final: Jose de Sousa 8-6 Michael van Gerwen

Tournament Venue & Date: Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes, June 15

Players Championship 15 (ProTour, Super Series 4)

Final: Jose de Sousa 8-7 Ryan Searle

Tournament Venue & Date: Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes, June 16

Players Championship 16 (ProTour, Super Series 4)

Final: Peter Wright 8-4 Luke Humphries

Tournament Venue & Date: Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes, June 17

Players Championship 17 (ProTour, Super Series 5)

Final: Stephen Bunting 8-4 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Tournament Venue & Date: Premier Suite, University of Bolton Stadium, July 6

Players Championship 18 (ProTour, Super Series 5)

Final: Chris Dobey 8-7 Jose de Sousa

Tournament Venue & Date: Premier Suite, University of Bolton Stadium, July 7

Players Championship 19 (ProTour, Super Series 5)

Final: Ross Smith 8-4 Brendan Dolan

Tournament Venue & Date: Premier Suite, University of Bolton Stadium, July 8

Players Championship 20 (ProTour, Super Series 5)

Final: Peter Wright 8-2 Michael van Gerwen

Tournament Venue & Date: Premier Suite, University of Bolton Stadium, July 9

Players Championship 21 (ProTour)

Final: Gerwyn Price 8-7 Damon Heta

Tournament Venue & Date: Barnsley Metrodome, August 2

Players Championship 22 (ProTour)

Final: Ryan Searle 8-7 Peter Wright

Tournament Venue & Date: Barnsley Metrodome, August 3

Players Championship 23 (ProTour)

Final: Peter Wright 8-7 Jonny Clayton

Tournament Venue & Date: Barnsley Metrodome, August 4

Players Championship 24 (ProTour, Super Series 6)

Final: Dimitri Van den Bergh 8-5 Adrian Lewis

Tournament Venue & Date: Barnsley Metrodome, October 19

Players Championship 25 (ProTour, Super Series 6)

Final: Callan Rydz 8-6 Gabriel Clemens

Tournament Venue & Date: Barnsley Metrodome, October 20

Players Championship 26 (ProTour, Super Series 6)

Final: Rob Cross 8-6 Ryan Searle

Tournament Venue & Date: Barnsley Metrodome, October 21

Players Championship 27 (ProTour, Super Series 6)

Final: Michael Smith 8-6 Ross Smith

Tournament Venue & Date: Barnsley Metrodome, October 22

Players Championship 28 (ProTour, Super Series 7)

Final: Chris Dobey 8-6 Ryan Searle

Tournament Venue & Date: Barnsley Metrodome, November 2

Players Championship 29 (ProTour, Super Series 7)

Final: Michael van Gerwen 8-5 Nathan Aspinall

Tournament Venue & Date: Barnsley Metrodome, November 3

Players Championship 30 (ProTour, Super Series 7)

Players Championship Finals Prize Fund

Winner £100,000

£100,000 Runner-Up £40,000

£40,000 Semi-Finals £23,000

£23,000 Quarter-Finals £12,500

£12,500 Third Round £8,000

£8,000 Second Round £5,000

£5,000 First Round £2,500

£2,500 Total £460,000

Players Championship Finals: Past winners

