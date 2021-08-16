The £500,000 three-day tournament will return to its traditional home on ITV 4, having been staged behind closed doors in Coventry in 2020, as the top 64 players from the 2021 Players Championship Order of Merit compete for the title.
Michael van Gerwen is bidding to win the title for the seventh time and third in a row having beaten Gerwyn Price and Mervyn King but the field is as wide open as ever.
Follow the tournament unfolded here with the full results and daily round-ups while we also have details of all this year's Players Championship winners, past finals and prize money.
Players Championship Finals: Draw & tournament bracket
ROUND ONE
Scroll further down for daily schedule
- (1) Jose de Sousa v Devon Petersen (64)
- (32) Mervyn King v Darius Labanauskas (33)
- (16) Chris Dobey v William O'Connor (49)
- (17) Krzysztof Ratajski v Ron Meulenkamp (48)
- (8) Gerwyn Price v Jason Lowe (57)
- (25) Martin Schindler v Ian White (40)
- (9) Brendan Dolan v Chas Barstow (56)
- (24) Dave Chisnall v Ritchie Edhouse (41)
- (4) Michael Smith v William Borland (61)
- (29) Daryl Gurney v Alan Soutar (36)
- (13) Callan Rydz v Mensur Suljovic (52)
- (20) James Wade v Ricky Evans (45)
- (5) Ryan Searle v Simon Whitlock (60)
- (28) Ryan Joyce v Luke Woodhouse (37)
- (12) Rob Cross v Jermaine Wattimena (53)
- (21) Nathan Aspinall v Jeff Smith (44)
- (2) Peter Wright v Keane Barry (63)
- (31) Adrian Lewis v Kim Huybrechts (34)
- (15) Damon Heta v Steve Lennon (50)
- (18) Gabriel Clemens v Steve Beaton (47)
- (7) Michael van Gerwen v Kevin Doets (58)
- (26) Raymond van Barneveld v Maik Kuivenhoven (39)
- (10) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Ryan Meikle (55)
- (23) Stephen Bunting v Gary Anderson (42)
- (3) Jonny Clayton v Alan Tabern (62)
- (30) Scott Mitchell v Martijn Kleermaker (35)
- (14) Ross Smith v Rusty-Jake Rodriguez (51)
- (19) Luke Humphries v Jason Heaver (46)
- (6) Joe Cullen v Andy Boulton (59)
- (27) Vincent van der Voort v Madars Razma (54)
- (22) Danny Noppert v Rowby-John Rodriguez (43)
Players Championship Finals: Daily schedule & results
Friday November 26
Afternoon Session (12.45pm)
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
Main Stage (TV Coverage: ITV4)
Stage Two
Evening Session (7pm)
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
Main Stage (TV Coverage: ITV4)
Stage Two
Saturday November 27
Afternoon Session (12.45pm)
Second Round (Best of 11 legs)
Main Stage (TV Coverage: ITV4)
Stage Two
Evening Session (7pm)
Third Round (Best of 19 legs)
TV Coverage: ITV4
Main Stage
Stage Two
Sunday November 28
Afternoon Session (12.45pm)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 19 legs)
TV Coverage: ITV4
Main Stage
Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: ITV4
Semi-Finals (Best of 21 Legs)
Final (Best of 21 legs)
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
Plus PDC Unicorn World Youth Championship Final
What TV channel is the Players Championship Finals on?
The 2021 Players Championship Finals will be broadcast live on lTV4 and through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners. Stage Two will be streamed through PDCTV.
Players Championship Finals: Sky Bet odds
Players Championship Finals: Qualification & Format
Qualification for the Players Championship Finals is based on performances across the series of 30 Players Championship tournaments (scroll down for full list of event winners) which have been held during 2021, with Jose De Sousa the number one seed after amassing £67,250 in prize money this year thanks to winning three of the titles available.
Peter Wright and Jonny Clayton are second and third seeds but Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price are down in seventh and eighth following relatively disappointing Floor campaigns by their high standards.
Each round will be played over the following legs:
- First Round - Best of 11 legs
- Second Round - Best of 11 legs
- Third Round - Best of 19 legs
- Quarter-Finals - Best of 19 legs
- Semi-Finals - Best of 21 legs
- Final - Best of 21 legs
There will be no tie-break in any match.
Players Championship: 2021 Event Winners
Here is a full list of winners from the 30 Players Championship tournaments this season.
Click on the winners name for a review & results
Players Championship 1 (ProTour, Super Series 1)
Players Championship 2 (ProTour, Super Series 1)
Players Championship 3 (ProTour, Super Series 1)
Players Championship 4 (ProTour, Super Series 1)
Players Championship 5 (ProTour, Super Series 2)
Players Championship 6 (ProTour, Super Series 2)
Players Championship 7 (ProTour, Super Series 2)
Players Championship 8 (ProTour, Super Series 2)
Players Championship 9 (ProTour, Super Series 3)
Players Championship 10 (ProTour, Super Series 3)
Players Championship 11 (ProTour, Super Series 3)
Players Championship 12 (ProTour, Super Series 3)
Players Championship 13 (ProTour, Super Series 4)
Players Championship 14 (ProTour, Super Series 4)
Players Championship 15 (ProTour, Super Series 4)
Players Championship 16 (ProTour, Super Series 4)
Players Championship 17 (ProTour, Super Series 5)
Players Championship 18 (ProTour, Super Series 5)
Players Championship 19 (ProTour, Super Series 5)
Players Championship 20 (ProTour, Super Series 5)
Players Championship 21 (ProTour)
Players Championship 22 (ProTour)
Players Championship 23 (ProTour)
Players Championship 24 (ProTour, Super Series 6)
Players Championship 25 (ProTour, Super Series 6)
Players Championship 26 (ProTour, Super Series 6)
Players Championship 27 (ProTour, Super Series 6)
Players Championship 28 (ProTour, Super Series 7)
Players Championship 29 (ProTour, Super Series 7)
Players Championship 30 (ProTour, Super Series 7)
Players Championship Finals Prize Fund
- Winner £100,000
- Runner-Up £40,000
- Semi-Finals £23,000
- Quarter-Finals £12,500
- Third Round £8,000
- Second Round £5,000
- First Round £2,500
- Total £460,000
Players Championship Finals: Past winners
