Darts results: Peter Wright beats Gerwyn Price in Players Championship 8 final

Peter Wright won his first title of 2021 with victory in Friday's Players Championship 8, defeating Gerwyn Price 8-3 in the Milton Keynes final.

Wright had last tasted victory in November but the world number three showed his quality to average 103 across seven matches as PDC Super Series 2 came to a close. The Scot dropped just four legs in his opening three games, defeating Jack Main, Adam Hunt and William O'Connor, before being taken the full 11-leg distance by Steve West in the last 16. Wright then averaged over 108 in his 6-4 quarter-final over Steve Lennon, and proved too strong for Joe Cullen with a 7-2 semi-final victory. He then ended Price's run of winning seven successive finals with an 8-3 triumph in the decider to claim the £10,000 top prize and head into next month's Unibet Premier League in winning form.

𝗪𝗥𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗜𝗦 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡 🏆



It's a first title of 2021 for Peter Wright as he beats Gerwyn Price 8-3!



What a day of darts from the former World Champion, averaging 103 over the course of the day! pic.twitter.com/q9ow4yU69o — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) March 19, 2021

The 2020 World Champion started the quicker, opening with a 14-darter before breaking throw with a superb 161 checkout for a 12-dart leg. Price hit back with a 14-darter, but Wright took the next two with tops and double eight before firing in six perfect darts in an 11-darter to lead 5-1. Price finished 116 for a 12-dart to respond again, but the European Champion broke on double 16 and finished tops to move 7-2 up, with a 12-darter from the Welshman stemming the tide before a 14-darter sealed victory.

"It was going to take something special to stop me today"



Hear from Players Championship Eight winner Peter Wright following his victory over Gerwyn Price. pic.twitter.com/Q9Z15G2fQX — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) March 19, 2021